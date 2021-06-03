DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like my friends are victim-blaming me for my sexual assault. I was sexually assaulted by my personal trainer a few months ago, and needless to say, it was a traumatic experience for me. I confided in my friends about it before taking any other actions, and they pretty much questioned me more than my attacker. They asked me why I didn't report him immediately and even blamed my "skimpy" workout clothes for why he would've assaulted me. I'm so hurt and shocked. Is this a good enough reason to cut off all communication with my friends? -- Trainee
DEAR TRAINEE: I am so sorry that the assault happened to you and that your friends haven't been supportive. First things first: Make sure that you have alerted the proper authorities -- which should include the police and your trainer's employer. Find out if there is anyone who is part of the gym or business that employs him who may have insights into this man's behavior. You may also need character witnesses who can vouch for you. Think about that.
As far as your friends are concerned, lie low for now. Perhaps they mean well, but their comments aren't helpful. Honestly, it shouldn't matter what you wear; a personal trainer should not be attempting to take advantage of you based on your attire. Too many people hesitate to report abuse even though an early report can sometimes make the journey easier.
Rather than walking away from your friends, talk to them. Tell them how disappointed you are that they have not been supportive. Tell them you need their support. Then observe to see who steps up. That's who you want to have your back. You can release the others -- at least in your mind.
If you feel like you need to talk to someone, you can always call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673).
DEAR HARRIETTE: No one seems to respect the fact that I work full time. I get calls from my friends and family at all hours of the day for absolutely no reason. They will ask me to meet them places or do them favors that would require me to go out of my way, and they don't understand that I'm working and don't have time to run errands for them. I'm trying not to take it the wrong way, but I feel like they just don't respect or understand the fact that I'm an adult with a job. What should I do? -- Real Job
DEAR REAL JOB: You have to set boundaries for yourself and your loved ones. Just because they call does not mean that you have to answer. That's why voicemail exists. Speak to each person the next time they call -- if you are available -- and tell them what your work hours are. Explain that, shy of an emergency, you cannot talk to them during that time. Then reinforce your boundaries by ignoring their entreaties.
At the end of the day, check your messages and get in touch with the people you want to talk to. You do not need to spend all evening catching up with everyone. Put boundaries around your life to allow yourself to thrive.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There is a creepy guy who follows me on social media. I have known him since before there even was this way of communicating, but I haven't spoken to him in years. Then out of nowhere he started commenting on my posts. After that, he began to send me long, mostly nonsensical emails. I'm not quite sure what to do. He writes to me as if my postings on social media were written directly to him. He expects me to answer him and is very insistent. But I swear I haven't talked to him in years, and we were never close anyway. How can I get him to back off? -- Stalker
DEAR STALKER: Putting yourself out there in the public has its risks, including being vulnerable to the overtures of strangers or people you do not know well. The good news is you can control it -- a bit, anyway. You can block this person from accessing you. That will stop you from receiving his overtures. If he attempts to reach out to you in person, contact the police.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter wore braces for nearly two years, and it cost me a pretty penny. She was supposed to wear her retainer every night afterward, which she assured me she would do. We are now at two years later, and she says her retainer doesn't fit anymore -- presumably because some molars have come in. When we went to the orthodontist, I was assured that the reason the retainer doesn't fit is because my daughter stopped wearing it and her teeth shifted. I am so mad. To have another retainer made will cost $1,000. I think my daughter should be penalized for this irresponsible behavior. Am I overreacting? -- Ill Fit
DEAR ILL FIT: We all need to discover that there are consequences to our actions. Your daughter made an expensive mistake. To penalize her might help to reinforce the importance of following up on agreements that you make. As much as I would like to say that you should forgo the retainer, I do know that if your daughter doesn't get a new one, the chances are great that her teeth will begin to shift back to their original state, and all of your investment will be for naught.
What kind of punishment might work? Figure out something your daughter can do around the house or for others that would be worth $1,000 over time. It could be a community service project. It could be additional weekly chores at a particular rate that she works off over time. Whatever you choose should be measurable so that it's clear when she has completed her tasks. Of course, one part of this should be actually wearing the retainer every night, or she loses some of the money she's accrued.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A small group of my friends and I recently got together for one of their birthdays at her apartment. I knew almost everyone there besides a few significant others who attended.
I kept my personal belongings in my friend's bedroom during the party. When I gathered my things to leave, I noticed my purse kept popping open and wouldn't close, but I paid it no mind. When I returned home and went through my purse, I realized that my wallet was sitting in my purse upside down. When I opened it, all of my cash was gone. I know how much I had in cash because I had counted it after leaving a nail appointment earlier that day. I called my friend to let her know what happened, and she was alarmed and concerned. We speculated who could have done this, but the only people who went in her room were her, her boyfriend and me. They both swear that they did not steal from me, but there's no way for me to know if it was one of them or if we missed someone else going into her bedroom. Ever since, I have been uncomfortable being her friend; I have tried not to blame her, but it is that feeling of uncertainty that I cannot seem to move past. How do we continue a friendship when I no longer feel a bond of trust? -- Violated Friend
DEAR VIOLATED FRIEND: You need to trust that your friend is telling the truth. Though you didn't see anyone else go in the room, it's likely that some other person at the party was the culprit.
This is a tough situation because many of us put our bags down when among friends. It can seem awkward to hold onto your purse when in the company of close friends. In the future, you may want to hang your bag on your chair or keep it close to you, rather than in another room.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.