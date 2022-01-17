DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so mad right now. I have been super-careful every day since the coronavirus pandemic started. For more than a year, I didn't go outside except to go to the grocery store and the doctor. Only in the past few months have I relaxed at all. I still wear a mask even as I have started back at the gym. I take my mask off only when eating or drinking, and I still keep my distance even then. And what do I get for it? COVID-19.

I am so angry and so scared. I have preexisting conditions, which is why I was so cautious. I feel so sick and worried. My doctor says there's not much I can do but ride it out. I am fully vaccinated and boosted, but so what? I feel like a failure and like maybe I have put loved ones at risk. I've told the few people that I have been around. What else can I do? -- Positive

DEAR POSITIVE: COVID-19 has been spiking all over the country and around the world. The omicron variant is said to be drastically more contagious than other variants of this illness. Give yourself a break. It sounds like you have been extremely cautious. I am so sorry that you are ill.

Be sure to get plenty of rest and stay in touch with your doctor. The going wisdom that I have seen thus far is that we should go back to wearing N95 or KN95 masks now to help protect ourselves. A year ago, my doctor told me that we are all going to have to learn how to live with COVID-19. He was too right. Do your best to stop beating yourself up. Like it or not, you and thousands of others are going through the exact same thing right now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I started a new job, and I am having a bit of difficulty acclimating to working remotely in this new position. For starters, my company is midsized, but it seems huge when I am meeting people via Zoom. It is hard to remember who is who and to build a rapport with people when everything is formal and distant. I was thinking it could be a good idea to organize a virtual cocktail hour after work one day to get to know each other. I don't want to be presumptuous though, as the "new kid." How should I handle this? -- Social Organizer

DEAR SOCIAL ORGANIZER: I like your idea. Take it to your boss and inquire as to whether they like it, too -- as a team event. It could play out in different ways. Inviting the whole team that you work with directly could work, or perhaps a subset. If you choose a small group and build from there, you may not even need to involve your boss. The other thing you can do is pick a person once a week to invite for virtual coffee during the day or a virtual drink in the evening. This way you can get to know people one on one.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My uncle died recently. I loved him so much, and I want to have a memento to remember him. He used to wear bowties every day. I thought it would be nice to have a bowtie or two that belonged to him, so I asked his daughter, my cousin, if she would share a couple of his bowties with me. At first she didn't respond. Finally, she told me that she had given them all to her husband who likes to wear bowties, so there are none left. Really? I want to say that my uncle probably had more than 100 bowties. I feel like this was selfish and mean. What is my recourse here? -- No Bowties

DEAR NO BOWTIES: Death brings out strange behaviors in people, especially surrounding the deceased's possessions. It is unfortunate that your cousin chose not to include you in the distribution of her father's belongings. Sadly, unless your uncle had a will in which he allocated specific items to specific people, including you, you have no recourse.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have started walking for fitness, and it is good for me: I am slowly getting healthier and shedding a bit of weight. Because I am still heavy, though, I can walk only so far before my knees start hurting. I work with a trainer who recommended that I walk 3 miles or less to protect my knee. That works -- except when I meet up with one friend. She walks a lot and almost always pushes me to walk farther. The route she likes to take is more like 5 miles. I want to keep up with her, so I try to do it, but usually afterward I pay with pain. I have told her repeatedly, but she doesn't listen. I don't want to lose my time with this friend, but I don't want to hurt myself either. What can I do? -- Walk Too Far

DEAR WALK TOO FAR: Your friend is either selfish or unconscious. Either way, you do not have the luxury of indulging her whims. Tell her one more time what your limitations are, then design the route you will walk yourself. Figure out how you can walk 3 miles and end up at home -- whether or not she walks the whole route with you. Do not give in to her plan when you know it doesn't take your limitations into account. If she refuses to walk your path, stop walking with her. Make other plans to get together with her that do not involve exercise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been wearing loose clothes for a long time to disguise my growing body. I started gaining weight a few years ago. At first, I tried exercising and eating better. But nothing really changed. I know I should not give up, but I have. The other day, I was hanging out with friends, and we took a group picture. One friend posted it on social media, and I was shocked at how dumpy I looked. I can't tell whether it's the oversized clothes or my extra-large body right now, but I looked a hot mess. I feel like I should start wearing tighter-fitting clothes, even if I don't lose weight. I'm kind of afraid to do it, but another friend who was with us is big, and she had on fitted clothes and looked better than me. What do you think? -- A Better Fit

DEAR A BETTER FIT: Wearing clothes that fit is always a good idea. It helps you see yourself for who you are, not in disguise. So yes, go through your wardrobe and find tops and bottoms that fit -- not too tightly, but that skim the body. If you need to invest in a few pieces, please do so. Structured clothes will also help you figure out what size you need to wear -- this means you shouldn't go for leggings; look for actual pants with waistbands.

As you begin to see your real body reflected back at you, inspire yourself to make healthy choices. Don't feel resigned to being overweight. Start moving your body and paying attention to what you consume. You can transform yourself if you work at it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am working on a project with a woman who is what my mom used to call a worrywart. No matter what is happening, she is constantly looking for the dark cloud. I am the exact opposite. I gravitate toward good news. I like to surround myself with people who are positive as well, so this relationship is hard for me. Just as things are looking great and our project is doing well, I can count on this woman to find a flaw. How can I either get her to see the other side or stop complaining to me? -- Optimistic

DEAR OPTIMISTIC: Try this: When your co-worker starts complaining, suggest that she puzzle it out on paper. Encourage her to write down her concerns and map out a plan to solve them. Be her cheerleader, pointing out that she is great at finding problems before they get too big. Rather than taking the time to talk about it, redirect her to pen and paper (or computer), where she can figure out a solution to whatever is troubling her about the project and move forward with fixing it. You can also recommend that she speak to other colleagues who seem better able to welcome her negative comments.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been going through old papers, and I just came across a lovely note that my next-door neighbor from home wrote to me when I was little. She is long gone, but I had the thought that her adult daughter might appreciate seeing it. In the note, she wrote nice things about me and my potential for the future. She also said how happy she was that I was close to her family, including her daughter. These people were pretty quiet and didn't have many friends, but I used to visit them a lot when I was a kid. I haven't talked to the daughter since we were young, though. Do you think it would be OK to make a copy of the letter and send it to her? -- Fond Memories

DEAR FOND MEMORIES: It seems like a thoughtful thing for you to do to send your friend's daughter a copy of the letter, especially since it is uplifting and mentions her. Of course, you should attach your own personal note sharing how you came upon the letter, along with a memory of your own of the times you used to spend together. Tell her a bit about your life and ask her about her own.

This may be a spark to ignite an acquaintance with the daughter. It doesn't mean you have to become close friends, but it might be nice for both of you to communicate a bit with each other. Isn't it interesting what a bit of cleaning can do for your life?

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0