DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend recently started taking Adderall to treat her ADHD. I'm very concerned for her. In the first month of her taking the medication, her weight has dropped drastically, and she is frequently agitated. When she told me about the medication, she didn't tell me all of the details. It wasn't until I did my own research that I found out how serious the side effects can be. She is thrilled with how her focus has improved, but I fear she will become addicted to a drug that is having obvious adverse effects on her physical and mental health. How can I help her before this goes too far? I should mention that she got this prescription somehow without her mom knowing. Should I say something to her mom? I think she may hate me if I do. -- Going Too Far

DEAR GOING TOO FAR: If you are truly worried about your friend's health, this may be a time to bring in her mom. You are right, though. You could lose your friendship if your friend finds out that you were the whistleblower.

Here's the thing -- I was taught years ago that sometimes you have to stand in harm's way in order to do the right thing. In other words, sometimes you have to speak up even if there could be a negative impact on you. If you feel you have said everything you can to your friend and she won't listen, then go to her mom and express your concerns. You can ask her mom to keep you out of it, but there is a chance your friend will find out. Just remember that by speaking up, you could be saving your friend's life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend told me that he is feeling a little bored in our relationship. He said that he is not bored of me specifically, but he is bored of what our relationship consists of. My first thought was that we need to break up. I suggested it to him, and he declined. I don't want to break up either, but how else should I handle his feelings of boredom? -- Boyfriend Is Bored

DEAR BOYFRIEND IS BORED: Rather than immediately thinking your relationship is over, think about what the two of you can do to spice things up. Examine one week in your life. What do you do together? Track each day to get a sense of how you spend your time. What might you add or change to infuse a bit of interest or excitement? If you have been together for a while, chances are, you have fallen into certain patterns of behavior. What if you decide to add a surprise activity for just the two of you or with friends once a week or even once a month? Talk to him about it and come up with ideas together. This should not fall on either one of you solely. It can be fun to create new experiences together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been married for about five years now. I have always kept a separate savings account with what my mother used to call "mad money" that I could use for shopping or anything I want. My husband lost his job a few months ago, and I am tempted to use that money to pay bills. But I worry that now this money is the only savings we really have. I think I should pretend like I don't have it at all unless we find ourselves in dire circumstances. I have been able to add some hours at work, and my husband is looking for another job. Do you think I should use my savings for groceries? -- Mad Money

DEAR MAD MONEY: If you are able to ignore that small pot of money right now and live off of the resources you are bringing in, do that. Now is a time of struggle for your family. The struggle will not likely ease significantly if you empty the one stash of cash that you have. I do think you should consider it differently, as an emergency fund rather than a "fun" fund.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm 19 years old, and I just found out the guy I've been dating for the past few months is 31. I knew he was older, maybe 25, but not in his 30s. He works at a warehouse, where he's been for 10 years, and he's an aspiring recording artist. I'm going to school, working full time and just got my first apartment on my own. So I'm just starting out, while he just recently got out of a previous relationship and is living with his mother. It seems like he's starting over. Are we compatible? -- Young GF

DEAR YOUNG GF: As you begin your life as a young adult, take a pause and evaluate what you want for your life. I'm a big believer in lists. Write down your professional goals and aspirations. Be specific. Write down your life goals, too. Include the qualities you want in a partner, where you want to live, when you want to own a home, when and if you want to have children, even salary goals. Think big. If you could have anything you wanted, what would that be?

Now, consider your current partner. What does he want? What has occurred in his life that has either sidetracked him or otherwise derailed his dream? Is he satisfied with his life today? What is his plan for living on his own? What does he hope to accomplish with his musical career? Is he satisfied with his warehouse gig as long as he can pay his bills and pursue his art? Are you comfortable with what he wants for himself?

Next, talk to your boyfriend about your goals and dreams -- and his. Talk through what you want so you can figure out whether you two can be a long-term match. Be honest. Don't stay if it doesn't feel right.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My kids love animals, and after watching "Black Panther," I became interested in the history of cats in Africa. I thought it was interesting that they were regarded as sacred creatures because they kept pests out of homes. With us living near a wooded area, it is always a task to keep pests from invading our patio and feeding on my plants, so I decided to face my lifelong fear of cats and adopt one. It's been about a year now; the cat has been no trouble, not to mention the free pest control and mental benefit for me in facing my fear. The only problem is that my mother will not come inside our home anymore because she views cats as evil. Should I get rid of the cat? -- Recovering Scaredy-Cat

DEAR RECOVERING SCAREDY-CAT: What a creative way to come to love cats! I'm glad your experience and research led you to a good relationship with felines. I do understand that cats can be intimidating to some people because they are such independent and sensitive creatures.

What you need now is a combination of compassion for your mother and one more high dose of creativity. No, you should not get rid of your cat for your mother. What you can do potentially is to put your cat in a separate room or crate while your mother is there, so that the two of them do not need to interact. If you choose the closed-in option, introduce your cat to it well in advance of your mother's arrival so that it doesn't look at it as a punishment, but more as a cozy place for a nap.

Another option might be to ask a neighbor to cat-sit when your mother visits. This works if they have an established rapport so that the cat feels safe.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend and I fell out with each other because there have been numerous situations where I found out she was speaking negatively about me to our mutual acquaintances. I decided to end the friendship because I just don't believe I can trust her anymore. During our friendship, she formed a relationship with my kids, and now that we don't speak anymore, she still wants to see them. She's called my mother to try to see them and has even showed up to my home unannounced. She thinks the demise of our friendship shouldn't mean she can't see my kids, but I disagree. What do you think? -- Ex-BFF

DEAR EX-BFF: There are times when I stand up for the rights of the rejected friend. This is not one of them. You severed that relationship because your friend was bad-mouthing you. She crossed a line that automatically means that she is cut off from your children. What if she decides to bad-mouth you to them? Further, why in the world would she think that she should be able to interact with them after being disrespectful to you?

I believe you need to have a talk with your ex-BFF to find out what's going on in her head. Ask her why she thinks you should allow her to engage in any way with your children after the things she has said about you. Have her explain herself. Press her to come clean about why she said what she did, why she thought it was OK to break your trust and why you should give her access to your children. Hear her out, then be direct and clear with your reaction to whatever she says.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband normally leaves for work around 5 a.m., so when he left on New Year's Day at his regular time, it was no big deal to me. Later that morning, I was talking with a friend, and she mentioned how she thought my husband would have had the day off for the holiday. That got me thinking, so I called his office and was greeted by a recording saying the office was closed all week. I confronted him about it once he got home, but he was dismissive about it. I feel like he may be being unfaithful to me. Should I be worried? -- Worried Wife

DEAR WORRIED WIFE: Think back on your husband's behavior. Has he given you any reason to believe that he is having an affair? What else about his behavior is different or suspicious, if anything? Calmly review your life in the past few months to see if anything stands out. If so, note any incidents that give you pause.

Next, sit down and talk to him. Ask him to be honest with you. Point out that he was strangely dismissive when you brought up the office closure, and you believe you deserve to know what's going on with him. Ask him again what he did on New Year's morning at 5 a.m. Ask him directly if he is involved with someone else. Ask him if he wants to stay married to you.

Do your best to get him to talk. If he clams up, tell him that silence really isn't an option if he values your marriage. You need to know what's going on. If you have thought of him as being an honest person, tell him as much. That alone may be what makes this lie so much more offensive to you. Ask him to tell you the truth out of respect for your bond.

