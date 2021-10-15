As far as driving goes, it depends on the area where you will live and work. If you need to drive in order to get around, by all means get as prepared as possible. Get a license and a car, if you can.

In terms of savings, ideally you should save up at least six months' worth of your anticipated living expenses. That would include rent, food, utilities, gas, car payment, etc. If you can start out in that way, you will have a nice financial cushion to support your leap into independence.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I've been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it's the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer. When I vent to my friends or say simple things about how I wish I made more money, they always tell me that I need to quit. I know that I could be making more, but I am mostly here for the experience and the opportunity. I don't appreciate them making me feel bad about the choice that I made. None of them get it, and they keep shaming me. Should I stop complaining about my job to them? It sucks not having anyone to vent to. -- Paralegal