DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother-in-law has a boyfriend who continuously treats her like trash. She kicks him out of her home once every few months, but he always ends up back in the house -- it's a toxic cycle. It is hard for me to keep watching her take him back, but I don't want to overstep. What can I say to help her understand that she needs to leave this man for good? -- Protective Daughter
DEAR PROTECTIVE DAUGHTER: Years ago, I was in an abusive relationship. What I remember for myself and what I have witnessed in others is that the abuser seems to have the ability to control your mind somehow in these situations. Reason leaves you, and what seems obvious to others is not so clear to you. In my case, it took living with my sister and not wanting her to see how horrific this relationship was for me to leave. He tried to get me to come back for years, but thank God I never did.
You do not have any power in this situation. Your mother-in-law is blinded by whatever spell her boyfriend has cast upon her. You can tell her you love her and want her to be happy and safe. You can tell her that it hurts you to see her suffer with this man. You can tell her you want her to have peace and happiness by herself or with someone who respects her. You can encourage her to look in the mirror to see who she has become because of being with this man. You should not tell her what to do or demand that she leave him. She must come to that conclusion on her own.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am accepting a job offer on the West Coast that would finally allow my girlfriend and me to move in together. We haven't found a place yet, but the job would demand that I start working right away. My girlfriend's mother has offered to let me stay with them for the first month so that I can start working while we secure an apartment. We'd be saving a ton of money this way. Could this be a bad idea? -- Saving Money
DEAR SAVING MONEY: It sounds like your girlfriend's mother is being very generous. To ensure that everything is in alignment, do your best to create boundaries. Decide on a move-in date and a likely move-out date. If there's a chance you might need to stay longer than a month, talk to her about that upfront. Offer to pay rent, even if she doesn't accept it. Understand her house rules. It can be challenging for adult children to live with parents. Be neat. Contribute to the cleanliness of the household and be engaged. Do not treat her home like a hotel.
Thank her profusely when you leave. Consider the time you spend together as bonus time for getting to know each other better. It can be a time you will treasure if you treat it like that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I visited my parents because my college semester had just ended and I wanted to surprise my little brother. I walked in on him smoking a vape -- he's in middle school! He made me promise that I wouldn't tell our parents. I'm not sure what to do now. I don't know if it's smart to tell my parents, because they may overreact. I also don't want to betray my brother's trust. I'm not sure which of my friends I can talk to, since they either aren't the type of friend I can share things with, or they vape themself. What should I do? -- Brother's Keeper
DEAR BROTHER'S KEEPER: Before talking to your parents, decide to stay in closer touch with your brother. Tell him that the only way you won't tell your parents is if he promises not to vape anymore and that he doesn't lie to you about it. Videoconference with him regularly and talk to him about this life and his choices. Many middle schoolers experiment with vaping and other things. Work to gain his confidence so that he feels comfortable talking to you about his life.
It could be that keeping this secret while reconnecting with him and staying connected when you are back in college may help him more than telling on him now. Tell him about your life as a middle schooler, including mistakes you made. Talk to him about your life as a college student so he can envision the future. Visit each other as much as you can.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a strong passion for creating music. It's hard to prioritize my art while still being a working-class citizen. As you know, hard work is key in attaining any goal. I also have to fight against the clock of life; music is a young man's game. I don't want to leave my dreams behind me, but bills are very real. My question is: How do I balance what I want for my future and what is necessary for right now? -- Struggling Artist
DEAR STRUGGLING ARTIST: Who says you have to give up your passion as you mature? There is no time limit on exploring your creativity. Yes, you may need to have a job to earn a living, but working hard at a job should not preclude you from working on your music.
If you haven't already, set up a corner in your home with all of the equipment that you need to make music. Then devote at least an hour a day to pursuing this dream. I recommend an hour daily because it helps you develop discipline around your dream. If you tend to it every single day, you will see results in no time. Those results may be just for your personal enjoyment, but there's a chance that you may create something interesting enough to share with the public. Thanks to technology, there are many platforms right now where you can upload music. You can put your music out there for others to enjoy whenever you are ready.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been working on a project with a co-worker, and he seems to have become excessively comfortable around me. He tells me personal things, asks me personal questions and generally behaves as though we've known each other for a long time. The problem is, I'm not interested in making friends with him. He's a fine person, but I don't really like him, and after a month or so, I'm never going to see him again. How do I tell him that we're just business colleagues and not close friends without hurting his feelings? -- Uncomfortable
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: Could it be that this man is lonely and relishing the opportunity to talk to you about things that you deem too personal? As you suspect, he may be hypersensitive to your rejection, so tread lightly. Being able to work closely with someone during COVID-19 may be his only intimate human connection.
That said, you do not have to reveal details of your personal life to him -- or anyone else. Since your time together is limited, you may just want to try to guide the conversation to work-related subjects rather than telling him you aren't his friend. When he asks personal questions, pivot to the work at hand. Say that it's important to get the work done now. When he brings up a subject that does not interest you or that you find too personal, tell him you don't want to talk about that. If he starts to tell you things that are too detailed about his own life, tell him that he is sharing too much information. Tell him it makes you feel uncomfortable when he reveals too much.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to move out of my parents' home, but I don't know how to even begin to plan for such a drastic change. I know some people manage to reestablish themselves quickly, but I am at a total loss. I just started working, so I am making a low salary, but I do have a job. My parents offered to let me stay here while I get on my feet. How long should I stay? How much should I save? What should I research? Should I learn to drive before considering this larger leap? Any tips and advice will be appreciated! -- Leaving Home
DEAR LEAVING HOME: Start by figuring out where you would like to live. Research what it costs to rent an apartment in that area. Figure out if you will need a roommate, or if you can afford to pay rent with the income that you currently make. Many young people start off with roommates in order to defray costs.
As far as driving goes, it depends on the area where you will live and work. If you need to drive in order to get around, by all means get as prepared as possible. Get a license and a car, if you can.
In terms of savings, ideally you should save up at least six months' worth of your anticipated living expenses. That would include rent, food, utilities, gas, car payment, etc. If you can start out in that way, you will have a nice financial cushion to support your leap into independence.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I've been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it's the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer. When I vent to my friends or say simple things about how I wish I made more money, they always tell me that I need to quit. I know that I could be making more, but I am mostly here for the experience and the opportunity. I don't appreciate them making me feel bad about the choice that I made. None of them get it, and they keep shaming me. Should I stop complaining about my job to them? It sucks not having anyone to vent to. -- Paralegal
DEAR PARALEGAL: Yes, stop venting to people who don't see your vision. These friends are not good for that job. It is true that the role of a paralegal is extremely demanding and usually low-paying, but it can directly lead to higher-paid work. Keep your vision clear in your sight and map out the plan for your future. Literally write down the steps you need to take to get to where you are headed, which includes law school, internships and more. Seek out people who work in the field as mentors and friends. It's not that you need to drop your friend group. You just need to expand the group to include people who understand your vision and can support it.
Raises don't usually come after six months, so bide your time. Do your best, and after a year and proof of a job well done, you can ask for a bump in salary.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106