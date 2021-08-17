DEAR GIVE HIM STRENGTH: You two need a strategy. Your boyfriend should look for programs that welcome ex-cons. One excellent program I know of trains formerly incarcerated people to be fitness trainers. They have been very successful. Check out asecondufoundation.org. Here is more information on programs for ex-felons by state: helpforfelons.org/reentry-programs-ex-offenders-state.

You may need to be on the rental lease solo for now so that you can secure a home. In time, your boyfriend may be able to co-sign with you. Stay positive. There are jobs out there for people trying to start over. Your boyfriend cannot give up hope. Your family is growing. You have to stay positive and actively on the search for your future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My company is opening a new headquarters in a different state, and I have been promoted to run this new office. As a young professional, I will have to pick up and move my life to a new city where I know no one and am not familiar with the area. I have been researching places to live and the surrounding locations, but even after finding an area that is great for me, what can I do to get familiar and integrated into the community that I will be living in once I have moved? I want to know about things that go on in my area and possibly meet people and have friends near me. What do you suggest? -- New Job, New Me