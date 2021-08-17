DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently told my husband about my best friend's affair. My husband now feels that it is his job to tell my friend's husband about it. He promised me that he wouldn't say anything, but he keeps mentioning it to me and telling me he feels morally obligated to say something. I told him that my friend confided in me, so he would be betraying my trust if he said anything to her husband. Should I warn my friend that my husband may say something to her husband? -- Betrayal
DEAR BETRAYAL: The problem with secrets is that it can be almost impossible to keep them. Of course, it should be a given that secrets held between spouses should be inviolable, but you are seeing that this just isn't always true. Same goes for secrets between best friends. This situation is already messy. I do think you should warn your friend that her secret is no longer safe with you.
Meet up with her so that you can talk about this in person. Apologize for letting her down by revealing her secret. Point out that you thought you could share anything with your husband confidentially, but he feels like he has to say something, so you wanted to give her the heads-up so she can handle her business herself.
Do not get caught up further in this mess, though. Stop talking about it with your husband. Let your friend know you think she should figure out her next steps -- namely if she wants to save her marriage, what does she plan to do? Stay out of the details. Yes, you love her, but this is her life, not yours.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Last year, my sister suffered two miscarriages. She is still understandably devastated and can't even talk about pregnancy without crying. My husband and I found out a few days ago that we are expecting. How do I break the news to my sister? It feels so cruel to expect her to be happy for me right now, but I have to tell her. -- Great News, Poor Timing
DEAR GREAT NEWS, POOR TIMING: Without expectations for how your sister will receive your good news, you are right -- you must tell her. Do so in person if at all possible. Check in with your sister to see how she's doing. Listen to her to get a gauge on her mental state. Having had a miscarriage myself, I understand how blinding the emotional pain can be. And still, your sister will likely be able to find a space in her heart to have joy for you.
Set up the moment by letting her know that you have some bittersweet news to share with her. Then reveal that you just learned about your pregnancy. Even though this is a tender time for her, you knew you had to share the news with your sister. Do not feel that you need to go through a blow-by-blow of each moment of your pregnancy. Share details when she asks. Do not feel hurt if she distances herself at first. Give her space to come to terms with what this means for her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: It has been a hard year for everyone living in this pandemic. The tenants who live in the accessory apartment in our home have been unable to pay their rent for the majority of this year. I don't know their situation, but they tell me each month that they are unable to make payment. They are both still working, and their young daughter goes to school and day care. I know that much, but even after months of nonpayment, new laws enacted during the pandemic won't allow me to evict them. I've resorted to other things like locking the driveway and discontinuing the included cable and Wi-Fi package, but they remain here comfortably.
I am retired and depend on the income to sustain myself and own a home. Without it, I am unable to pay my own bills. I've had to dip into my savings just to get by without the income. What should I do next? -- No Income at Home
DEAR NO INCOME AT HOME: Request a meeting with your tenants. Appeal to their humanity. Point out that everyone is suffering now, including you. While you understand that this pandemic has affected this family, point out that you know they are both working and paying for child care. Ask them to offer something monthly toward their rent.
Check to see if there is any tax abatement offered in your town for landlords. This will provide a credit to your property tax bill -- at least some relief.
You may also want to hire a lawyer to determine what you can do legally to protect yourself. When the time comes that the rent freeze is over, you want to be ready to evict them. Meanwhile, here's hoping that your personal humanitarian appeal will have an impact on your tenants.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been trying to move out of my city all year to avoid the coronavirus. I have heart problems and have been locked away in my home for nearly 12 months. I have been truly scared to leave my home for fear of getting sick. I have been following the market to find a new place to rent in the suburbs or rural areas with more space. But the vetting process for rentals is cutthroat and happens quickly. By the time I get a realtor to return my email or call to an ad for a home, they have selected an applicant already. I've glued myself to rental apps trying to get notifications as soon as they post to just have a chance at being the first to apply, but I keep striking out. Any advice for how I can quickly and safely move out of the city? Do you fear for city residents, or am I overreacting? -- Move Me
DEAR MOVE ME: It may be time to expand your search. Consider looking in neighborhoods that are not popular or are off the beaten track. Look in more rural areas than suburban neighborhoods. Look in places that do not have public transportation. You will likely need to have a car in order to expand far enough out to find the right place for you, but do not give up.
While you are in your big city, remain vigilant. When you go outside, always wear your mask and keep your distance. I now double-mask, just to be extra cautious. My doctor suggested that I do my daily walk in the park early in the morning when fewer people are outside. Figure out ways to stay away from people as you try to get outside a bit while you remain in the city.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I are pregnant with our first child and ready to get married. My boyfriend has had trouble with the law growing up and has a record that affects his ability to get a job and to be approved for housing. Most of the time I have to apply for a home on my own and leave him off of the application, but when the landlord finds out that my boyfriend will be living there, they require that he be screened to get on the lease. When they find out his background, we are back to square one.
I am hopeful that we will figure things out, but the stress and rejection are taking a toll on him. Now he's telling me that he can't be a father because no one is going to give him a fair chance to take care of his child. I can tell he's losing faith, and I don't know what else I can say to encourage him. How do I help him? -- Give Him Strength
DEAR GIVE HIM STRENGTH: You two need a strategy. Your boyfriend should look for programs that welcome ex-cons. One excellent program I know of trains formerly incarcerated people to be fitness trainers. They have been very successful. Check out asecondufoundation.org. Here is more information on programs for ex-felons by state: helpforfelons.org/reentry-programs-ex-offenders-state.
You may need to be on the rental lease solo for now so that you can secure a home. In time, your boyfriend may be able to co-sign with you. Stay positive. There are jobs out there for people trying to start over. Your boyfriend cannot give up hope. Your family is growing. You have to stay positive and actively on the search for your future.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My company is opening a new headquarters in a different state, and I have been promoted to run this new office. As a young professional, I will have to pick up and move my life to a new city where I know no one and am not familiar with the area. I have been researching places to live and the surrounding locations, but even after finding an area that is great for me, what can I do to get familiar and integrated into the community that I will be living in once I have moved? I want to know about things that go on in my area and possibly meet people and have friends near me. What do you suggest? -- New Job, New Me
DEAR NEW JOB, NEW ME: Congratulations on your promotion! This is an exciting time. It's smart that you want to figure out how to acclimate best in your new home. Because people are not going out very much these days, getting to know your neighbors and community will be an even bigger challenge than normal. But the ways in which you connect to people are still pretty much the same. Look up organizations in your industry, and become a member. Attend virtual events that they plan so that you can meet people. Look up the local chamber of commerce to discover events in your area. Some socially distanced activities may be planned, as well as virtual ones. Be sure to join in. What are your extracurricular interests? Look them up. Find out what is happening in your area that is of particular interest to you. Over time, you will find your people and your interests.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106