DEAR HARRIETTE: For the past few weeks, my apartment has been the focus of somebody's wrath. Someone has been running up to my door and crashing into it. The sound is frightening, but I have yet to see who's doing it. By the time I get to the door, the person is long gone, and we don't have security cameras. Recently, someone spray-painted my door, and on another occasion, someone sprayed what looked like fire extinguisher fluid all over it.

I am getting a security camera to see if I can catch the person. Meanwhile, I thought it was a guy in my building who is always lurking around. I had a neighbor speak to his mother, and he came down to tell me that he hasn't done anything. I feel bad if I have accused the wrong person, but I don't know what to do. I do know for a fact that this young man has harassed other neighbors. So I'm not sure if he is telling the truth. -- Vandalized

DEAR VANDALIZED: It's good that you are getting a security camera. Now you will be able to see firsthand who the culprit is if he or she does it again. Keep your eyes open. Be extra-vigilant when you go outside. If someone is targeting you, it's important to pay attention to everything and everyone around you. You should call the police and report the incidents as well. But without evidence of who may be doing it, the police will not be able to help you very much.