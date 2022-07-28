DEAR HARRIETTE: Due to a series of extremely negative situations that occurred, my husband and I stopped being friends with the first couple that we befriended when we started dating years ago. Now that our daughter is about to go to college, we realize that these two are our only friends who did not participate in our daughter's graduation festivities or anything associated with this turning point in our lives. When we stopped to think about it, we were sad.

My husband and I briefly acknowledged the space that they used to fill, but we didn't decide to contact them. Was that the right decision? So much negativity filled the space when we last spoke that I'm not sure we want to open that door again, but these people were actually in our wedding -- in our bridal party -- and were there when our daughter was born. It's just sad that we aren't connected now. Should we reach out or leave it alone? -- Old Wounds

DEAR OLD WOUNDS: Think back to what happened to make you sever ties with these people. Be clear and specific as you evaluate your past. Something major must have occurred for you both to walk away from people who were almost like family to you. Once you recall the situation in detail, ask yourself if you can forgive them for what happened, and if you want to rekindle a bond with them. Forgiveness is wise because it frees you from any intense or negative energy that may still exist between you.

It is healthy to forgive, but it's entirely different to welcome someone back into your inner circle. You are just now sending your daughter off into the world to live her life. Is it really the right time to bring somebody back in who was already released?

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have worked with a lot of people over the years, and mostly they have stayed in touch in one way or another. I had an anniversary celebration for my business recently, and as I was looking around, I realized that I had left out a couple of people who had been important to me in the early days. I feel bad that I forgot about them. Even though we haven't talked in a long time, they meant a lot to me.

Should I reach out to them even though the party is over? I feel like they might appreciate me sending them a note or calling to thank them for their support years ago. Is that too sentimental? Also, there's a good chance they may have seen pictures of the celebration on social media. I didn't mean to leave them out. I would hate for them to think I intentionally didn't include them. -- Reconnecting

DEAR RECONNECTING: By all means, contact the acquantances you did not include at your party. Individually let them know how much you appreciate them, and if you can recall a specific thing to highlight in your communication, include that. If you want, you can say that you recently hosted an anniversary party and inadvertently failed to invite them. Assure them that it was an oversight and reiterate that you continue to be grateful for their support.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been married for about five years now. I have always kept a separate savings account with what my mother used to call "mad money" that I could use for shopping or anything I want. My husband lost his job a few months ago, and I am tempted to use that money to pay bills. But I worry that now this money is the only savings we really have. I think I should pretend like I don't have it at all unless we find ourselves in dire circumstances. I have been able to add some hours at work, and my husband is looking for another job. Do you think I should use my savings for groceries? -- Mad Money

DEAR MAD MONEY: If you are able to ignore that small pot of money right now and live off of the resources you are bringing in, do that. Now is a time of struggle for your family. The struggle will not likely ease significantly if you empty the one stash of cash that you have. I do think you should consider it differently, as an emergency fund rather than a "fun" fund.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating this guy who lives a few hours away from me, so it's been mostly phone conversations and a few in-person dates. It's been only a few weeks, and he has started talking about marriage. It came up that he was previously engaged not even a year ago, so that raised a red flag for me. It also concerns me that he seems more focused on material things, like what type of ring I'd like, where I'd like to live, how much money needs to be made between us, etc., rather than the emotional aspects of marriage. All those things are great, but shouldn't falling in love come first? Am I overthinking it? -- Marriage Material

DEAR MARRIAGE MATERIAL: Clearly, this man wants to be in a committed relationship. He wants to get married. You should talk to him about what went wrong in his previous relationship. Find out why the engagement was broken. It sounds like he is trying to address things that went wrong previously so that he doesn't make the same mistakes again.

Yes, romance is important, but I'm not mad at him for wanting to be clear about the life that you both want to have as a couple. If you are interested in finding a life partner and consider him as your potential mate, go through this process with him. Explore your expectations and figure out together if you two seem like a good fit. It may seem pedestrian and not particularly romantic, but marriage requires these basics in order to survive and thrive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I tagged along on a birthday trip with my boyfriend and his friend group this weekend. His group of friends consists of four men and their girlfriends. The girls all kind of knew each other, so I was definitely the outsider in the group. Nobody really made me feel welcome. I stayed to myself all weekend and spoke only to my boyfriend.

This morning, the men shared in the group chat that the other girls would prefer it if I didn't tag along in the future. My feelings are extremely hurt. I don't know any of these girls, and I don't feel like I've done anything wrong. What can I do? -- Alienated

DEAR ALIENATED: Unfortunately, none of you worked to break through the discomfort to establish a rapport. You say these girls were unwelcoming, and you retreated. It's natural that they wouldn't want you to come back.

You have to decide if you want to be with them again. If so, start with your boyfriend advocating for you. Ask him to talk to the guys and let them know that you felt left out. Make it clear that if the group plans to spend time together in the future as couples, he intends to bring you. Have him suggest that the girls include you in their activities and help you feel more comfortable.

In turn, you need to put yourself out there. Push past their behavior and attempt to participate with a positive attitude. If the guys all agree that you need to be included, chances are, the women will try a little harder.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband evidently had children that I did not know about while we were married. Recently, the mother of those children contacted me and let me know that he does not have anything to do with their kids and apologized to me for seeing him while we were together. She went on to ask me if my kids could meet her kids because they are siblings. I declined because I do not know this woman, and I feel that it should be my ex-husband who facilitates any meetings between siblings. Am I being unreasonable? -- Meet the Siblings

DEAR MEET THE SIBLINGS: Before you meet this woman or her children, talk to your ex-husband. First, acknowledge how messy this situation is. Shame on him for making a secret family that he isn't supporting.

Take a deep breath. Calm yourself to the best of your ability. Then, find your ex and ask to talk to him. Tell him that this woman contacted you and told you about her children. Ask him if they are indeed his children. If so, talk to him about making the introduction. Yes, it would be good for siblings to know each other, but it is already stressful that you are dealing with the aftershock of the divorce, at least for your kids. Be very careful before introducing other people into the mix, especially children. Your ex first needs to own up to this family's existence. Ideally, he should make the introduction. He should not get a pass from providing for them or for your children.

If he admits that these children are his but won't facilitate an introduction, you have to decide next steps. The children are innocent in this situation, but life can get messy. You may want to start by meeting the mother and the children separately to get a sense of the life they live and how you and your children might figure into it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I want to get an apartment together; we both still live with our parents and have part-time jobs right now. She plans on going to nursing school next year, and I'm looking for a better job, but we have a plan to save enough money to move within the next six months because we really want to be together as much as possible. Everyone thinks we're moving too fast, but the pandemic has shown us that tomorrow really isn't promised, so what should we be waiting on? -- Ready To Move

DEAR READY TO MOVE: Everyone has a valid thought about your future. You and your girlfriend want to build that future together. Your families want you to slow down and get grounded before taking on added expense and responsibilities. Both make sense.

What can you do? Save every penny. Wait for your girlfriend to enroll in school and figure out what her expenses will be then, as well as how much time she has to devote to building a relationship with you immediately. She may need space to get settled into the groove of school before moving.

Rather than rushing into the move, make a plan together. Use a calendar and map out a strategy with markers for success that lead you to a move-in date and beyond. That way you can work together toward a shared goal and prove to yourselves and your loved ones that you are committed and ready.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106