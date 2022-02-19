DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been trying to have a baby for five years now. I am emotionally exhausted, and I am beginning to lose hope that I'll ever conceive. I have family members who are having babies left and right out of wedlock -- some are even upset about getting pregnant again -- while my husband and I have prepared a stable, loving home for kids and can't get pregnant. How can I mentally prepare myself if it never happens for us? -- Want a Baby

DEAR WANT A BABY: The mysteries of conception and childbirth are real and can be devastating for couples who are unable to conceive and/or carry a child to term. It can be frustrating to look at others' lives and wonder why it seems so easy for them, even as you have set yourselves up to create a "perfect" home to welcome a child.

What you may want to do is think outside the box. What if you cannot conceive a child? You mention family members who are especially fertile. Is it possible for one of them to be a surrogate for you? Talk to your doctor about surrogacy in general and how it works. Have you explored IVF? Many couples have been successful with in vitro fertilization. This is an expensive option, but increasingly some insurance companies are offering financial support. You can also consider adoption. You can have a child even if you are unable to give birth to one. This may be hard for you to consider right now, but there are viable options for parents who are unable to conceive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently found out my husband was married when he married me. I never knew he was married to anyone before me; I even asked before, and he said no. He was married in another state, so I guess that's why it didn't show up when we got married, but legally, this makes our marriage null and void. He told me he got married for military benefits and never even lived with the woman. We've been married for seven years now, but it was all a lie. I want to leave him; am I overreacting? -- All a Lie

DEAR ALL A LIE: Talk to an attorney and determine the status of your marriage. This is a practical and concrete step you need to take to protect yourself. Talk to your husband about the whole situation. Why did he think it was OK to withhold such important information? Ask him why you should trust him now, given this huge piece of information that he did not share.

Should you leave? That is a valid question. The two of you need to sort through your life and talk about the future. What do you want? What does he want? What does he have to say for himself regarding this huge lie that he has been living? How can he make up to you for this betrayal? Listen to him, and trust your gut. If you believe that he truly wants to be in a relationship with you and is willing to work to earn back your trust -- and you want to be with him -- give it a try. If you are done, have your lawyer begin the process to dissolve the marriage. Truth is, it may be simpler than that. If you aren't legally married, you may be able to walk away. It really depends on what assets you share and where you live. Some states honor domestic partnerships. Given the fact that your husband lied to you, no matter what, you should have a legal leg to stand on in separating shared assets.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom told me she is relieved that my ex-girlfriend and I broke up, because she never liked her anyway. What she doesn't know is that we've actually started seeing each other again and are on the verge of reconciliation. How should I break this news to my mother? I almost don't want to tell her that I've started seeing my ex again. -- Dating Secretly

DEAR DATING SECRETLY: Find out what your mom doesn't like about your girlfriend. Listen carefully so that you have a sense of what bothers her. Even as you are getting back together, your mother's wisdom may help you to make smarter choices and understand this woman better.

Don't let too much time pass. In these early days, figure out if you and your girlfriend are serious about giving it another chance. Talk to her about why you broke up and what you think can be different now. Decide on a way forward that is conscious and intentional, not just convenient. If you think that the relationship is worth salvaging, inform your mother. Tell her that you are reconciling and that you are mindful of the past while being fully present in the here and now. Ask her to give the two of you a second chance with her blessing. By including your mother, you create space for solidarity rather than suspicion.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad offered to pay me to take a college course for my brother so he wouldn't fail. I've always had much better grades than my brother, and I used to help him with all of his schoolwork when we lived together. When I moved away, I hoped he would be less dependent on me and start to study on his own.

My dad called me to tell me that my brother isn't doing so well since his school transitioned to online learning and that he could really benefit from me taking one of his general education courses for him. I know it isn't my responsibility, but I do not want him to fail. At the same time, how will he ever learn anything if I'm constantly helping him? What should I do? -- Not My Job

DEAR NOT MY JOB: It's too bad you and your family created this practice of you doing work for your brother. You are right. He will never succeed if he doesn't learn how to do so on his own. Not only is it unethical for you to take a class for your brother, it is also completely unhelpful to him in the long run. If he fails a class because he doesn't understand or doesn't apply himself, he will have to learn the material and repeat the course until he gets it. That is what's best for him, even if he and your father don't think so. Stop enabling him, and tell him and your father why. Your brother absolutely must learn to fend for himself. Only his own accomplishments can lead him to his path in life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, my friend has really been struggling with her mental health. She often confides in me about her panic attacks and depressive episodes. Although I am sympathetic to her cause and try my best to be present, it's starting to affect my mental health as well. I deeply care for her, but I am trying to deal with my own problems, and I don't know if I have the energy to be there for her as well as myself. At the same time, I don't want to drop her. What should I tell her? What should I do? -- Burdened by Friendship

DEAR BURDENED BY FRIENDSHIP: It can be excruciatingly difficult to draw the line in a friendship when you experience rough times, but sometimes it is necessary. You are not a therapist or a mental health professional; you have to remember that. You can encourage your friend to seek professional help. If she has a therapist, suggest that she schedule an appointment right away. If she does not, prompt her to find one. If you think her parents should be alerted, speak to them -- even if there's a chance she might get angry. True friendship sometimes calls for such action.

In order to take care of yourself, let your friend know that you have to step back for a bit. You don't have to tell her that it is because she is making you feel bad. Instead, enroll in a class, get a job, volunteer to help your parents do something, seek therapy for yourself. Make yourself busy. She won't like it, but it will be for your own good.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents and friends have expressed concern about my weight. After some soul searching, I've decided to start my weight loss journey, and I have a long way to go. Right now, I'm in a caloric deficit and committing to cardio each day -- a 40-minute walk, 20-minute run, etc.

The more I progress into my journey, the more I feel guilty about the food I'm eating. Yesterday, my friends wanted to get ice cream, and there was something in my head saying, "No, you can't eat that. It's not good for you." I'm struggling with how to eat without feeling guilty and to remember the scale is just a number. How do I develop a healthy lifestyle that isn't toxic? -- Disordered Eating

DEAR DISORDERED THINKING: Invite your close friends and family to support you on your weight loss journey. That means maybe not going for ice cream right now but choosing healthier snacks. That means encouraging you to keep up the good work. Figure out which friends may want to walk or run with you, and ask them to join you at specific times.

If you can get one or more people in your friend group to align with your journey, it will be much easier for you to stay the course. If that doesn't work out, you may want to identify someone who can be an accountability buddy to help you stay the course during these early days.

If you continue to feel guilty about what you're eating or develop a negative relationship with food, don't be afraid to talk to a therapist who specializes in eating disorders. Having a good relationship with food is an important step in staying healthy.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

