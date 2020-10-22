DEAR HARRIETTE: I adopted my son as a baby. When he was still young, we explained to him how we were brought together as a family, and he understood. Now he is in college. Through the years, he has asked about his birth parents but never expressed any interest in meeting them. He says nothing will change who his family is.
Last week, I received notification from our agency that my son's birth mother has been trying to locate him and meet him. This instantly freaked me out. I knew that this could happen, but when he became an adult, I figured my worst nightmare had passed. Now that it has happened, I am tempted to contact them to deny the request. I know my son says he doesn't want to meet her, but now that she wants to meet him, will he feel the same? I don't want to tell him anything because I am scared of losing him. Am I a horrible person if I pretend I didn't see it? I've always had a transparent relationship with my son and tell it like it is, but this time feels different, and I don't know if I can do this. Should I tell him? -- I'm His Mother
DEAR I'M HIS MOTHER: Of course you should tell your son that his birth mother is looking for him. You would never forgive yourself -- and he may never forgive you -- for withholding that information. Rest assured that your son loves you and knows that you are his mother. He is a young man now and deserves to gain whatever resolution he needs by meeting the woman who brought him into the world. Tell him.
DEAR HARRIETT: My wife and I have gone through about three maids. Every time we hire a maid, my wife fires them after only a month. She complains about how things are not being done the way she has explained to them. She definitely wants a maid. We have five kids and both work from home while the kids are learning virtually. We are home all the time but find it hard to keep up with housework, so a maid is needed.
But my wife has high demands, and I feel bad that we are continually firing someone each month. It is a difficult time, and people are looking for work. To hire them and fire them so quickly, I can imagine, puts them in a tough position. Not to mention, reviewing candidates to hire every single month is becoming an extra job. I have tried to tell my wife how unreasonable she is, but if she's unhappy with the housework, then she is going to find someone else. I am getting exhausted in this pattern. I believe in the idea "If you want something done right, then you have to do it yourself," but we are drowning in work. We need to compromise to accept help. I need my wife to stop criticizing every single thing. Any suggestions to get her to pull back? -- Wife Runs the House
DEAR WIFE RUNS THE HOUSE: Get your wife to agree to give the next maid space to get the job done without her overseeing every step. Have your wife provide a written list of duties that the maid checks off each time they come. Convince your wife to let you manage this process for three months. Just like probation at work, give this employee 90 days to get it right.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My college student daughter came home with a ring in her nose. I am dumbfounded. I don't mean to be a prude, but why would she do such a thing? She says she wants to work in the financial sector, meaning Wall Street or someplace like that. While other business areas may be more flexible, my understanding of the financial world is that it is still very conservative. I can't imagine that a nose ring will be positive for her on job interviews.
I don't want to be the mom who is always telling my child what to do, but I can't imagine what was in her head. How can I get her to wake up and pay closer attention to the career choice she has made for herself? I don't want her to fail before she gets started. -- Nose Ring Vs. Career
DEAR NOSE RING VS. CAREER: It is still your role to guide your daughter. Organize a face-to-face meeting with her where you agree to have a candid conversation. Ask your daughter why she got a nose ring. Bite your tongue, and let her explain. Ask her what she thinks the repercussions might be in her field of interest. Listen for her response.
Tell her what you know about the financial services world. Point out that as codes of conduct and style of dress are softening in many business arenas, to your knowledge, they are still pretty conservative in finance. Ask her if she has thought about whether the way she presents herself could affect the way that she is received in her field of interest.
Suggest that she reconsider the nose ring. Worst case scenario, suggest that she hide it or remove it for job interviews.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a client who took months to pay me for a job I did. Eventually, she sent me the payment in two checks. After I received them, she called me frantically, telling me to deposit the first half immediately to ensure that it got paid; she asked me to hold off on depositing the second check. Later that day, she sent me an urgent text saying that I needed to deposit the money that very day.
Naturally, I wanted to get those checks in my bank account right away, but the experience was extremely distressing. Her frantic notes came at the end of the business day, when I could not get to my credit union to make a deposit in time. She made me feel like I was doing something wrong. Meanwhile, she is the one who took months to pay me. I get that she is a small business, but I had no idea that it would be this difficult just to get paid.
She just called me like nothing happened and asked me to work with her again. I am reluctant to agree, given how awful this experience was. A friend pointed out to me that she did pay. Should I work with her again? How can I make it a better experience if I do? -- Restart
DEAR RESTART: What is evident is that this client is struggling financially. It also seems that she wants to do right by her vendors. Yes, it took a long time for you to be paid, but yes, she paid you in full. Sadly, there are plenty of businesses large and small that do not honor their commitments as they hire vendors to fulfill services.
You have to evaluate your needs versus your tolerance for the frenetic way in which this client works. If you can afford to walk away from her and fulfill your bottom line with more reliable clients, by all means do not accept any more work from her. If you need this client, talk to her about how you might manage your expectations better. Ask her upfront how long she thinks it will take to pay for the job you are about to do. And then take a page out of her book and cash her check immediately when you receive it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been worried for a long time. As a college student, you are required to know what you want to do. I have an idea of what I want, but it's not set in stone. I love to draw and write. I have created big projects for myself and shared them with others. My dream is to one day show my work to the world, but that dream is a hit-or-miss proposition. I need to think realistically, since some make it big, while others don't. I am currently aiming to go to law school and become a lawyer, but I have been having second thoughts.
Lately, I have been looking into fine arts schools so that I can focus on what I like and improve my writing and art. However, I don't want my family to think that my dreams are useless and a waste of a college education. I am worried that I am not following my dreams, but following other people's expectations. It feels like where I am at is just a big waste of time. I am at a crossroads, and I don't know what to do. I am almost a junior, and I am all over the place. What should I do? -- Scared for the Future
DEAR SCARED FOR THE FUTURE: You cannot live anyone else's life. You have to live your own. If you do not want to be an attorney, don't go that route. It's way too time-consuming and expensive to pursue -- unless you are committed to it. If your love is the arts, start doing some serious research to determine what types of jobs exist in your areas of interest. Then find an educational program that will teach you how to do that. You may be able to have a job in the arts as you also develop your creative talents for a fine arts career. Figure out what is possible, and go for it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend I have known for ages. I considered her to be family. There was an incident, however, that changed it all. One day, my friend and I went to a convenience store to pick up a few things. I asked her if she wanted anything -- even told her that I would pay -- but she declined. So I purchased my items and left the store.
When we were a block away from the store, she pulled out several candy bars. I was shocked. I asked her if she had purchased them, and she said, "I stole them." I told her to go back and return the candy, but she wouldn't listen to me. She's done it numerous times since. I was, and still am, disgusted by her actions.
My biggest problem is that my other friends do not know her bad habits. I want to tell them because I do not trust going anywhere with her after she pulled that stunt, but I worry that they would think I am snitching on her. She is my good friend, but I have a lingering fear of what kind of trouble she could face if she gets caught. Do my other friends have a right to know? -- Speechless
DEAR SPEECHLESS: Arrange a face-to-face meeting with your friend. Tell her you don't trust her anymore. Ask her why she steals. Tell her you are concerned that she will steal again while with you or with mutual friends, and that that is unacceptable. Point out that you can be considered an accessory if she is caught while you are together. Suggest that she get help to deal with her desire to steal. Tell her you think your mutual friends need to know and that you plan to tell them unless she would like to speak to them first. Give her the courtesy of letting her know your plans.
Let your friends know what happened, that you have told her of your intention to talk to them and of your desire to support her as she works through this problem. You may want to avoid going to places where she might steal if you continue to distrust her. For more ideas on handling this difficult situation, visit adv4life.com/article/what-to-do-if-your-friend-shoplifts.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter just started liking a boy who likes her back. They have talked on the phone a few times, but recently I learned that one of her best friends has started dating this boy. From what I can gather, this friend started moving in on him after she learned that he and my daughter were talking. How awful. I feel so bad for my daughter, but I'm not sure what to do. I feel like she has to work through this on her own, but as her mother, I hate to see her hurting. SOS! -- Betrayed Daughter
DEAR BETRAYED DAUGHTER: Be a sounding board for your daughter. Give advice only if she asks for it. There is no simple solution. She can confront her friend. She can see how it plays out with the boy -- see who he chooses. When she is ready to talk about it, you can point out that she should be mindful of any friend who would intentionally try to steal a "boyfriend" from her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My father passed away when I was 14 years old. Many think that it was traumatic, and it was, but I never had a great relationship with my father, so I hid my grief. My dad was negligent and abusive to me. There was never a day when he and I didn't fight. He never fed me, bought me new clothes or took me to my dance rehearsals. My father also didn't leave behind a will, so I did not inherit any money from him. So in short, I never had a close or loving relationship with my father. However, recently I have been having pains in my chest. It is hard for me to say, but I miss my father. Even though he did so many horrible things to my mother and me, I still miss him. Is it normal to feel this way? -- Daddy Issues
DEAR DADDY ISSUES: Grief presents itself at different times in people's lives, often in a delayed manner -- especially for people who had unresolved issues with loved ones before they died. It is normal for you to have conflicting feelings rising up about your dad. Yes, it makes sense that you could miss your father and experience deep love for him even though he hurt your feelings. He was your dad.
Talk to your mother about what's happening to you. Since you are having physical pains associated with your emotions, it might be worth it for you to talk to a grief counselor. Perhaps your mother can arrange for this through your insurance, or you can speak to a guidance counselor at school to find out if you can get support through them during this time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband has an old college friend who has come back into the picture. She is very nice, but I also find her a bit clingy. She is single, and she is constantly asking him to fix her up on dates.
My husband is in his 60s, and we've been married for many years. He is hardly on the dating scene. Sometimes I wonder if she is trying to steal his attention. She makes me uncomfortable. At the same time, my husband seems to be happy checking in on her from time to time. They go out for drinks and have gone to a museum. I went with them once, but it wasn't fun for me. What can I do to ensure that this woman doesn't try to muscle in on my man? -- Jealous
DEAR JEALOUS: There's a saying about keeping your enemies close. While she may not really be an enemy, she is a lonely woman. Rather than encouraging or even condoning drinks with her, invite her to join you guys at home for dinner and drinks. Create comfortable opportunities for all three of you to be together. You can get to know her. You can welcome her into your home and make it clear what your life is like while also creating space for your husband to enjoy time with his old friend without too much space for her to make a move, if she is so inclined.
DEAR HARRIETTE: When my friend was in elementary school, there was this boy in my class who would constantly harass her. His bullying was so severe she was almost always crying and would ditch weeks of school just to avoid him.
This was over 10 years ago. Now she is an adult and has completely moved on. She is doing much better. She has a good-paying job and a large group of friends. However, recently, her bully messaged her asking if she wanted to meet up with him and "catch up." She called me in hysterics, and it left me at a loss for words. I told her not to respond if it made her uncomfortable. Now she has been getting constant messages from him, and she is unsure of his intentions. Any tips? -- What To Do
DEAR WHAT TO DO: Your friend should face this guy from a position of strength. There is a good chance that he is reaching out to make amends, meaning to apologize for his behavior in the past and to attempt to make things right between them. This is not to say that she should make space to welcome him into her life. She can be crystal-clear with him about how she feels -- including that she does not want him to contact her anymore.
If she agrees to meet up with him, it should be in a public space during daylight hours. If she feels more comfortable with someone accompanying her, that's fine, too. She should be in control of the meeting. She can give him a moment to explain why he has resurfaced and ask him directly what he wants. She should let him know that she has no interest in speaking with him anymore. He was rude, disrespectful and mean to her when they were in elementary school, and she has no interest in establishing any type of relationship with him now. If he asks for forgiveness, I recommend that she agrees to that. It will help to soothe her conscience. To forgive is not to forget, but it can clear the air.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband goes on and on about aliens, saying that they are living among us. Now there is a cable channel devoted to them, and he is even more passionate in his arguments -- though, honestly, they seem nuts. When we are hanging with friends and he starts in about aliens, I cringe; I can see that most of my friends don't want to hear it. How can I get him to tone down this talk? It's embarrassing in public and overbearing in private. -- No More Aliens
DEAR NO MORE ALIENS: When it's just the two of you, you can excuse yourself from the conversation. If he wants to know why, tell him that you are not interested in the subject and that it bothers you how obsessed he is. You may want to add the recommendation that he curb his enthusiasm about aliens when you're hanging out with friends. Suggest that he notice how people react when he goes on and on. As with any other obsessive conversation, people typically don't want to be held hostage listening to it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Even though I am a college student, I still live with my mother; it's much cheaper than living in a dorm. I may be an adult, but every time I go out, I have to tell my mom where I am going. If I am out planning on being out late, I have to tell her how long I will be. Whenever it is dark out, my mom picks me up by my bus stop.
Recently, I have been telling my mom that I want to move out, mostly since I feel bad that she feels she has to take care of me. Plus, I have to contact my mother about my every move, and it feels like I have no privacy or freedom.
I love my mom, but I feel like she is a bit overbearing. I want her to trust me to be independent, but I don't want her to think I am mad at her. How do I tell my mom that I am responsible for myself and that she shouldn't baby me? -- Mom's Little Girl
DEAR MOM'S LITTLE GIRL: The cost of living at home with your mom is following her rules. It is in her DNA to worry about her daughter. I remember when I used to come home to visit my family as a young adult. Even then, my mother would stay up until I got home from wherever I was. At first I was frustrated and angry at her for trying to control me, then I took some time to think about it. While under her care, I became her little girl again. She could not rest without knowing my whereabouts. That's the deal with motherhood.
So, you need to accept that while you live with your mother, you have to keep her updated. You can remind her that you are becoming a woman and need to be independent. You can ask to establish guidelines for coming and going that may put her at ease. But ultimately, this will not change much until you have your own place.
DEAR HARRIETTE: THE IRS has been breathing down our necks for some time now because my husband has neglected doing his taxes for years. I have begged him to get on it. I reminded him of that saying that the only constants in life are death and taxes. He scoffs at all of it.
Now the IRS is threatening to garnish his wages if he does not comply. I haven't worked for years, so all of the financial responsibility in our family is on him. I have offered to help him get his papers together, but he refuses. I am afraid that if he doesn't do the paperwork, we will lose everything. If his wages are garnished, we won't be able to pay our rent or anything. How can I get him to take this seriously? -- Do Your Taxes
DEAR DO YOUR TAXES: Sit down with your husband, and lay out your worries. Tell him that you will do anything you can to help him to get your taxes in order. Remind him of the threat that you have received. In case he doesn't know, tell him that not only can the IRS garnish his wages, they also can put him in jail. Nag him every day. Look through his papers yourself, and try to sort things out. Since it is not just his taxes but yours as well, you have every right to intervene.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There has been a lot of growing tension amongst my family members. My family is normally easygoing and eccentric; however, lately things have been a bit toned down. One such incident that sparked this awkward tension is when my uncle openly stated his conservative political views. He made some pretty extreme comments to my aunts, who are all liberal. They had a huge fight, which led to screaming at the top of their lungs. Thankfully, the argument subsided after a while, but afterward, they have been talking less frequently. What can they do so that they can carry on the bond they once had and settle their differences? -- In the Middle
DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: When family members disagree about politics, it can certainly cause a rift if and when they choose to talk about it. Since your uncle's beliefs have been revealed to the family, you cannot take that knowledge away. What you can do is speak to everyone and suggest that you call a truce. In our country, one amazing reality is that we have the right to have individual opinions and to voice them, no matter where we are or what family we belong to. The freedom of speech is a precious right that all Americans are granted.
That said, you need to decide how you want to exercise that right. You can choose to engage in arguments whenever you are with people of differing opinions to try to get them to convert to your way of thinking. Or you can agree to disagree and decide to table political discussions when family gathers. This latter idea can help to keep the peace. It doesn't mean that you are acquiescing. It means that you can all agree to avoid political discussions to keep things civil.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was at a cocktail party recently, and a woman I was talking to sneezed. She needed to blow her nose, so I immediately handed her a handkerchief that I had in my pocket. She was very grateful, as this helped her in an otherwise awkward moment. My question is, what should happen to the handkerchief now? Is that just the cost of having good manners -- sometimes you have to give up a perfectly good new handkerchief and not get it back? -- Rules of Engagement
DEAR RULES OF ENGAGEMENT: It was gracious of you to share your handkerchief with that woman. And yes, your assumption should be that you will not get the handkerchief back. It would have been unhygienic for her to hand it back to you after blowing her nose. Since you didn't know her, there would be no way for her to find you to return it.
On the flip side, if you ever do lend your handkerchief to someone you know, there's a chance the person may return it to you when cleaned, but I wouldn't count on it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I used to be very close until she moved back home to take care of her ailing mother (who has since died). Honestly, she seems stuck. She is of retirement age, though she still needs to work, so she does odd jobs here and there.
Whenever I talk to my friend, I hear the same things over and over. She lives in the past. I want to be there for her, but I am so exhausted by hearing the same old stories. What's worse is that she doesn't listen well. So if I attempt to tell her about my day or tell her a story about something that happened, she listens for places to insert her old stories and jumps in without letting me complete a thought. It is annoying. Part of me wants to distance myself. Another part says I should tell her she's bothering me rather than abandon her. I'm one of the only people she talks to. What do you recommend? -- Clingy Friend
DEAR CLINGY FRIEND: The compassionate choice would be to have a heart-to-heart talk with her, preferably in person. Express your gratitude for reconnecting with her now that she is back home. Tell her you know how hard it has been for her to reacclimate, especially after her mother's passing. Note that you enjoy talking to her, but that recently it has gotten hard. Then tell her why: She doesn't listen well, so it doesn't feel good when you are having a conversation, and she interrupts you all the time to insert her thoughts. Ask her to try to participate when talking to you rather than taking over the conversation. Ultimately, you may also have to limit your chats with her, but at least telling her this may help her to make an effort to listen more.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-worker borrowed $1,000 from me last year because she was in a bind. When I loaned it to her, we made a clear agreement that she would pay me back with monthly payments of $100 until it is paid off. For the first couple of months, she honored that agreement, but for the past three months, she has given me nothing. When I have brought it up, she shrugs and says she doesn't have it. But I see her going out for lunch and spending money on other things. I feel used. Can I tell my boss about this? What should I do? -- Repay a Loan
DEAR REPAY A LOAN: This was a deal between you and your co-worker, not your boss. Leave the boss out of it. But make it clear to your co-worker that you do not appreciate your trust being broken. Tell her that you loaned that money out of the goodness of your heart. Point out that you are not made of money. You can threaten to tell human resources, though you shouldn't do it. The threat may get your co-worker to pay up.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There's a pretty large age gap between my sister and me. When my mom had me, my sister was 16 years old. I have been told that when I was a baby, my sister would take care of me like I was her own. But when I turned 4, my sister joined the Air Force. A couple of years later, she got married and had children of her own. I am so happy for her. She has it all: an amazing husband, beautiful kids and a great-paying job. I understand she has a life of her own. However, lately, speaking to her is like speaking to a stranger. She and I are polar opposites. I feel that I don't have as close a bond with her as she has for other people. My sister makes time for her friends (when she is not watching the kids), but we never seem to do anything together. I miss having this bond with my sister, and I worry that she doesn't love me. Is there any way I can build our bond again? -- Distant Sister
DEAR DISTANT SISTER: It is natural that you and your sister are not as close as you might like. She left home when you were a toddler and built a life of her own that has been full-on with work, children and family. Rather than bemoaning your status with her, speak up. Tell your sister that you miss her and want to build a closer relationship with her.
Suggest a few options that include visiting her at home with the family. That way you can get to know her children better, too. Invite her to go out with you from time to time. Make it clear that you want to get to know her better. Be direct with her. She is so busy with her life that it's likely she doesn't realize how left out you feel. I'm sure she loves you. Don't give up.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
