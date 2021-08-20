DEAR HARRIETTE: I love having my friend over, but every time she comes over, she overstays her welcome. She is an only child and a bit of a recluse. I think I may be her only true friend. I like her a lot, but sometimes it's too much. One time I even went out with my other friends while she was at my house because she wouldn't leave. I enjoy her, but I'm very busy and usually don't have time to entertain her all day long. How can I set boundaries with her? -- Go Home
DEAR GO HOME: You have to be direct with this friend. Set time frames around her visits before she comes over. Tell her that she can come, but that she must leave at a particular hour. When it gets close to departure time, remind her that she has to go and that you have something to do. At first this may feel uncomfortable and awkward, but the alternative is that you don't invite her over as much. You know this will make her sad, and you probably won't like it either if you enjoy her company.
You may want to schedule get-togethers with her that are in public places or otherwise away from home so that it is easier to end the moment. Consider going to the mall or out for ice cream -- something that has a natural end. If any of your other friends might like her, you could also consider inviting her to join you and that friend during one of your outings.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a 17-year-old guy about to enter my last year of high school. I really want it to be a good one, so I've set a bunch of goals for myself. I want to get fit, eat more nutritious foods, get a summer job, do well academically, get in to a great school, etc. One of my biggest goals is upgrading my style and looking more put-together. I'm not sure how to go about doing that. Do you have any fashion suggestions for a teenage boy? -- Need Style Help
DEAR NEED STYLE HELP: You have an ambitious list of goals. The way to be successful in accomplishing them is to address them one by one. Since summer is almost over, get that job right now. The good news is that most industries are in need of help. There are more "help wanted" signs these days than ever. Pay attention to how people dress on that job, and follow suit. As far as an overall makeover, think about your goals and objectives. What does that look like? What do you want to do with your life? What field will you pursue in college? Imagine yourself fulfilling your dreams. How does that person present himself? Add key pieces to your wardrobe that are young and ambitious at the same time. Add a pair of trousers to your wardrobe, especially if you mostly wear jeans. Invest in a sport coat, shirt and tie. On the casual side, notice the styles and brands that your friends wear. Ask a friend whose style you like to recommend a T-shirt, hoodie, sneakers or other wardrobe item for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boss called me after work hours the other evening; I had been sipping wine for some time, and I was definitely tipsy. I don't even remember what my boss and I talked about because of my state. I'm worried that I sounded drunk. I also wonder if I agreed to do something for her that I can't remember. Obviously, I know this is terrible, but how do I fix this? Do I ask my boss to remind me of what she wanted me to do? Do I apologize for being tipsy? Do I say nothing and hope for the best?
My job is important to me, and I don't want to mess it up. My boss is pretty uptight, and I don't think she takes kindly to drinking, so I'm really worried about how to handle this. -- Through Sober Eyes
DEAR THROUGH SOBER EYES: Being proactive will show that your intention is to be responsible for yourself. Given that the call was after hours, at least you were not drinking on the job. Legally, you should be on solid ground. But your boss's view of your behavior may be tainted. I suggest that you speak to her directly. Tell her you were not in the best state of mind when she called the other evening. Admit that you are not sure if you fully addressed the reason for her call, and ask her to remind you.
Beyond that, do your best to manage your drinking so that you don't get out of control again. If you ever do feel that you have consumed too much alcohol in the future, do yourself a favor and don't answer the phone until you sober up.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom is elderly and having a lot of difficulty these days. I have confided in a few friends about her condition. Several of these friends check in periodically to see how things are going. One friend calls me once or twice a week. It's way too much. I appreciate the concern, but I have no interest in giving him a blow-by-blow of my mother's condition. I know he is trying to show that he cares for me and my mom, but this is over the top. I don't want to hurt his feelings, but I need him to chill. Should I say something or just be less available when he calls? I'm having a hard time coping with the stress of dealing with my mother's illnesses. I don't have the bandwidth to manage this friend who means well but is overwhelming. -- Too Much Support
DEAR TOO MUCH SUPPORT: I'm sorry about your mother's failing health and your challenges with managing concerned loved ones. It's all tough for you. Remember that this friend means well, even though his overtures are overwhelming. Next time he calls, thank him for checking in, and let him know that you can't talk right now. Suggest that you talk in a week or so. Offer that you will check in with him if there are any changes. If he persists in calling too often, let the call go to voicemail when you are not up for talking. It is not rude of you to manage your time and energy.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I asked my boyfriend for a break so I could have some space to think. He has bad reactions when I tell him things, and he can't control his feelings. I have been scared to talk to him, which has led me to hide things from him. I constantly feel like I am lying to him, all to protect his feelings and his mood. He just can't handle certain information, and he doesn't listen to me -- he just jumps to react. It has made me rethink how we communicate and whether we can connect in a healthy way. If we can't, then should we even be in a relationship? After realizing this, I asked for a break, but I've heard that people don't get back together after a break. Do you think a break will help? -- Pausing on Love
DEAR PAUSING ON LOVE: I would say that you shouldn't pause for too long. Your chance at making this relationship work will come from the two of you working together on your bond. What do you want? What do you need? Get clear on the answers to those questions. The bottom line is that you need to decide whether you want to devote your life to being with him. Figure that out first. Then, ask your boyfriend to get together to talk. Be open with him. If you think you want to be with him, tell him what you want in your relationship. Explain how important communication is for you, and give him examples of your concerns about the ways in which he reacts to you when you tell him things and what you have been doing to manage those reactions. Tell him that this worries you. Suggest that he go to anger management classes to gain competence at handling difficult information. See what he is willing to do to work with you. If he seems unwilling or unable to make the effort, you may have your answer about your future with him.
If it doesn't seem like it's possible to have a healthy bond, cut ties. Since you have already separated, this may be the cleanest time to break.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I believe my husband is either having an affair or getting dangerously close to it. We have not been close for a long time, but we have carved out a way of coexisting that I thought was common for couples who have been together for a long time. Recently, one of his college friends has come into the picture. They go out to eat and for drinks and to see art shows -- all kinds of things. Even during quarantine, they have made time for outings. He never wants to do anything like that with me. When I have made similar suggestions, he balks. When I have asked him about these outings with this woman, he blows it off, saying he's just hanging out with an old friend. I went with them once, but it was uncomfortable. I felt like she was coming on to him, and he was enjoying the attention. I don't want to lose my husband. What should I do? -- He's Mine
DEAR HE'S MINE: Speak up and tell him that his relationship with this woman makes you uncomfortable. Tell him that you do not want him to continue to spend time with her. Be direct, and tell him that you feel that their friendship is a threat to your marriage. Ask him to choose to spend more time with you. His reaction will help you to know what he is willing and interested in doing.
