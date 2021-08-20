DEAR TOO MUCH SUPPORT: I'm sorry about your mother's failing health and your challenges with managing concerned loved ones. It's all tough for you. Remember that this friend means well, even though his overtures are overwhelming. Next time he calls, thank him for checking in, and let him know that you can't talk right now. Suggest that you talk in a week or so. Offer that you will check in with him if there are any changes. If he persists in calling too often, let the call go to voicemail when you are not up for talking. It is not rude of you to manage your time and energy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I asked my boyfriend for a break so I could have some space to think. He has bad reactions when I tell him things, and he can't control his feelings. I have been scared to talk to him, which has led me to hide things from him. I constantly feel like I am lying to him, all to protect his feelings and his mood. He just can't handle certain information, and he doesn't listen to me -- he just jumps to react. It has made me rethink how we communicate and whether we can connect in a healthy way. If we can't, then should we even be in a relationship? After realizing this, I asked for a break, but I've heard that people don't get back together after a break. Do you think a break will help? -- Pausing on Love