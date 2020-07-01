DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a politically active 27-year-old woman. My younger brother, who is just about to enter college, informed me that he wants to join a fraternity. I actively protested against fraternities during my time in college, as I believe they promote toxic masculinity and are spaces of sexual harassment. I also have several friends who were harassed by fraternity members during their time at college. I don't want my brother to be influenced by this toxic environment, so how should I dissuade him from joining? Or should I allow him to make his own mistakes and simply talk to him about his experiences while in the fraternity as they come up? -- Open His Eyes
DEAR OPEN HIS EYES: You may remember when you were his age that it was hard to listen to your elders as you were trying to become independent. Tread lightly as you talk to your brother. Your goal should be to get him to listen to you. You can suggest that he do some research on the fraternity that interests him. Encourage him to find out about the fraternity's history on campus and in the broader community. Suggest that he watch out for any fraternity that has the reputation of extreme hazing, sexual harassment or excessive drinking.
Tell your brother that you want him to have a great college experience, and as his sister you want to ensure that he is safe and that he is making smart decisions. Point out what you know about some fraternities. I emphasize "some," because not all Greek-letter organizations are reckless, irresponsible or dangerous. If you resist lumping them all into one category, your brother may be able to hear your concerns better. If he does join, keep the lines of conversation open. Do your best to stay in touch with him during the pledge process so that you can step in if he seems to be in danger. But know that you cannot live his life for him. You can be of support, but don't try to tell him what to do.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been struggling financially for years. Recently I got a job that pays more than I have made in more years than I want to count. I want to take my family on a vacation. We hardly ever get to go anywhere because the money is so tight. I also know that I should put away some money for retirement. Right now, that pot is empty. Do you think it's wrong for me to want to do both? Am I being foolish in trying to splurge a teeny bit for my family when I know I need to save? -- Want a Vacation
DEAR WANT A VACATION: Your desire for a little spark of joy and change of locale is certainly understandable, especially during these times when we have been cooped up at home for so long. Before making your decision, take a look at your finances. Are you up to date on your bills? Prioritize your expenses so that you have a clear sense of your situation. Figure out what you can save right now. Then look at what's left. It may be possible for you to plan a modest and safe getaway with your family while putting money away for the future. Airplane tickets are super-affordable now, as is gasoline. Research nearby getaways that might make your family happy without breaking your budget.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I belong to a social club. Since sheltering at home began and restaurants and stuff have been closed, they, too, have shut down. Management invited members to contribute to a fund for the staff. I thought that was nice; they've had no income, and most of them want to be artists, so they had nowhere to turn during this time. I chose to give what I could to them rather than to a random charity. When I told my sister about it, she said that if I can't get a tax write-off, I am wasting my money. I think that's the wrong attitude. I know these people, and they have been very kind to me over the years. Giving a few dollars to help them out seems like a small but helpful gesture. What do you think? -- Generosity
DEAR GENEROSITY: Good for you that you have chosen to be supportive of people you know who are struggling at this time. It is true that many people who work in restaurants, bars and social clubs double as artists. For many, having the stability of a job that has flexible hours and that comes with tips can make the difference in being able to pay basic bills like rent, food, telephone and utilities. I think you were smart to follow your heart and give what could to help these people.
Your sister isn't wrong either. It's great if you can get a tax write-off for your generosity. But what's even better is for you to give from your heart to those in need.
DEAR HARRIETTE: This is in response to the letter from the mother who was upset, because her son was calling her by her first name. More than 34 years ago, my 7-year-old daughter started doing the same thing, and it irritated me, plus I pictured her 3-year-old brother picking up the same bad habit. After thinking about it a bit, I told my daughter that, yes, my name is Helen, and lots of people called me that, but there were only two people in the whole world that were able to call me Mommy. I could see the wheels moving in her head as she digested the fact that using the name Mommy made her special and privileged, and it was never an issue again. I was so happy this worked, I told myself I'd share my story when someone else was having the same problem. Good luck! -- Mommy Helen
DEAR MOMMY HELEN: What a wonderful story! It is a privilege and a blessing to be able to be a mommy and to have someone call you Mommy. The bond that exists between a mother and child can be so strong and powerful -- and unique. Your approach presented a brilliant way for your daughter to grasp how precious the name that helps to define your relationship is. I hope other families will use this strategy when needed. Thanks so much.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a human resources professional, and the recent writer who should have gotten a promotion with a raise had more options than to wait and be patient, especially as it appears her employer has been dragging its feet before the pandemic.
The letter writer needs to have documentation that this is a promotion and there will be a raise. She needs to know the new salary and have information about when or if there are conditions that must be met. She should also ask for back wages for the raise in the form of a bonus. For example, say the raise is $2,000 a year, but it is not issued for six months. The letter writer would be owed $1,000. In short, she needs to speak up for herself.
Even just emailing something like this to her employer would be helpful documentation in case it refuses to provide an offer letter. She can set terms like, "We will evaluate where business is in 90 days/six months/business has recovered to 80% of pre-pandemic levels." And the letter writer should clearly document both the new responsibilities and how she has been carrying them out. This is needed so if the raise isn't given or if she is fired, she has written proof that she can share with an attorney. She should send this letter to her manager and HR or someone else in the company and BCC her personal email. If there is no response in a week, email again.
If the company doesn't respond by email, have a conversation. Afterward, send an email summary and BCC herself. I would also send an email of every conversation I had about this: "Today is June 13, 2020, and I spoke to Manager John. He said he would check with the owner." -- HR Input
DEAR HR INPUT: Thank you for your clarification. Several people have written to me about this topic. I am grateful to share your professional wisdom on the matter.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working nonstop for about two months now, and I am completely exhausted. Obviously that means I should slow down, but the thing is that I am a freelancer. I'm afraid to turn down work when it's coming on strong. Who knows when it will dry up and I will be broke again? I don't want to risk being unavailable and then somebody else gets the job and they don't call on me again. I'm also afraid that I will get sick if I don't get some rest. What should I do? -- Stretched Too Thin
DEAR STRETCHED TOO THIN: Your level of paranoia is understandable, but I want to suggest to you that your current pace is impossible to maintain and unhealthy to boot. When you operate your life based on the belief that there is enough for you, even as there is enough for everyone else, you are able to breathe deeply and relax.
You deserve to have at least one day of rest every week. Your mind and body need to slow down and recuperate from the week. This is true even if you are a freelancer and worried about paying bills.
The best thing you can do for yourself for longevity's sake is to establish a weekly rhythm that requires that you take at least one day off, preferably the same day weekly. You can let your clients know that you will give 100% on every day but your day off. It is OK to pass up work if your health will be jeopardized otherwise. You must also have faith that your quality of work is excellent and your commitment to your clients is sincere and well-noted, so that when you establish this most basic boundary, it will be respected.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been cleaning out my house, and I have discovered a ton of great stuff that I think some friends of mine might like. I have clothes and shoes and bags -- all kinds of things. I want to be able to offer my things to my friends before I give them to charity, but I don't want to insult anybody who may wonder why I chose them to give it to. How can I offer my things to others in a way that they will feel special rather than like a charity case? -- Gifting My Things
DEAR GIFTING MY THINGS: You can speak directly with particular friends to tell them what you are doing and that you have found some things you believe would be perfect for them. Ask if they would accept your items. That way, they can say yes or no.
You can also consider hosting a clothing/accessories swap where you bring the bulk of items that you have to offer, and others do the same. Then you invite people who may be interested in such an affair. You create a social atmosphere that is ripe for giving and receiving, and where no one needs to feel uncomfortable about accepting other people's hand-me-downs.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was clearing out a room in my house to try to get rid of clutter when I came across a stack of letters addressed to my husband. I was curious, so I opened them; I was horrified to discover that they came from another woman. We have been married for many years, so this bothers me. Has he had an affair that I don't know about? Are they from an old flame that he never got over? What do I do with this discovery? I'm not trying to upset our life together. We are good -- or so I thought. But I can't act like I didn't find them. What should I do? -- Love Notes
DEAR LOVE NOTES: I can imagine that finding these letters has disturbed you. Given that they were tucked away, it seems they represent a moment from the past. If you feel you cannot let them go as relics, frame the conversation with your husband in a way that he will be inclined to answer. In other words, do not indict him. Just tell him what you found, and ask him who wrote the letters. Explain that you found them when you were cleaning up and opened them to discover that they represent what reads like a relationship between him and another woman. Tell him you are curious to know who she is and if she means anything to him today.
Listen to see what he tells you. If she truly is from the past, don't feel you have to dredge up all the details. You can agree to stay in the present if you and your husband both agree that you are happy in the life you have now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a question about bedtimes. My husband and I do not agree on when children should go to bed. We have two kids, ages 6 and 10. I believe they should both go to bed by 8 p.m. My husband says we should let them go to sleep whenever their bodies tell them to sleep. In theory, his idea sounds nice, but with kids today there are too many distractions. With video games and TV, they are wired if I let them stay up too late. The little one doesn't have much homework, but the big one does. And school requires their full attention. How can I get my husband to see that a disciplined bedtime is good for them? -- Bedtime
DEAR BEDTIME: When children are young, I believe it is helpful to establish discipline in their routines, especially regarding bedtime. Some child psychologists believe children should go to sleep at the same time every day, including weekends. I am a bit more lenient.
What if you offered a compromise to your husband? Suggest that you be strict on weeknights but more flexible on Friday and Saturday nights. As long as all homework is completed, chores are done and they are able to get up on Monday morning on time, this plan that incorporates both of your philosophies may work.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was talking to one of my best friends, and she said something about my husband that was completely unacceptable. She was judgmental and rude, in my view. While we tend to talk about the things going on in our lives -- including what our spouses do right and wrong -- I always thought that it was off-limits for us to make comments about the other person's spouse. I try to be a sounding board for her more than anything. I listen, but I do not make comments. Because she said some pretty bad things about my husband, I feel uncomfortable talking to her freely now. I want to tell her how I felt about her comments, but I'm not sure what to say. -- Saying Too Much
DEAR SAYING TOO MUCH: While we all need confidantes, it is important to understand that sometimes those people in whom we confide cannot keep their thoughts to themselves. In some cases, it's actually best that they speak up, even if it does hurt our feelings at first.
That said, it isn't a given that it's OK for friends to talk about each other's spouses or significant others. You are right that there should be a safe space among your closest friends to air your grievances without fear of any repercussion -- including a friend's condemnation.
Speak to your friend and tell her how her comments affected you. Let her know how you would prefer that she communicate with you about your marriage -- mainly by listening only. Come to an agreement on what you can both live with. It is likely wise, though, for you to complain less to your friends if you are unwilling to get feedback from time to time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I got married recently, and I now know that my wife is a horrible cook. We had never talked about cooking. I don't cook, but I assumed that she could and would. I realize that this is old-fashioned thinking, but I believed it nonetheless. She is trying, but she really can't cook, and it's hard to eat what she prepares. I feel like a hypocrite in a way. I expect my wife to cook well, and I am mad that she can't. What should I do? -- Bad Cook
DEAR BAD COOK: You have a couple of things to deal with. For starters, trying to run your life based upon an archaic conception of gender roles is not serving you, nor does it need to. Let that go. Instead, talk to your wife openly. Tell her you didn't realize that she hadn't learned to cook, as you have not either. Suggest that you learn together, and take turns preparing the family meal -- or even cook together, which creates another level of bonding for you.
Consider taking a cooking class or purchasing interesting cookbooks and perusing the recipes. Make it fun to learn to cook so that you do not insult her or judge your old ways too harshly. Instead, carve a new path together that is equally supportive.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been going to a therapist -- separately. I couldn't get him to go with me, but he agreed to start by talking to her on his own. I feel like I am making a bit of progress when I talk to her, but he still refuses to talk together.
I don't know what to do. I want to save my marriage, but it is clear that we need a mediator. We are a little closer by having this woman, but how can I get him to see that it would be really helpful for us to have her talk to the two of us together? -- Need Help
DEAR NEED HELP: Ask your therapist to help you develop language that your husband may be able to relate to about coming together for a therapy meeting. Ideally, your request should be optimistic and without judgment. You need to convey to your husband that you care deeply for him and your life together, and you want to figure out how to make your bond stronger so that both of you can be happier. Your invitation to him for a combined session comes from your desire to determine how you can communicate better and see your way to a rekindled closeness that will benefit both of you.
Do your best not to threaten your husband. No matter how frustrated you get, it rarely works. At the same time, understand your limits. Can you stay in your marriage as it is? What needs to change for you to feel confident that you can experience joy with your husband? What can you do now to ignite joy? Do what you can in search of a positive outcome. This includes optimistic gestures that you believe your husband will appreciate. You might also remind him of things you would welcome.
Also ask your therapist to make a request for a session with both of you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I graduated from school several months ago and have been desperately looking for a job. I did well in school and had a couple of good internships, but I can't seem to land anything yet. It is so frustrating. I feel like I did all the right things -- or at least what I was told I should do -- but it's hard out there.
It's demoralizing to hear that unemployment is at an all-time low. I see a whole lot of young people just like me who are out of work. How can I get my confidence up in this situation? I really need a job. I'm beginning to doubt myself. -- Need Work
DEAR NEED WORK: The best thing you can do is have patience and keep looking. I know that sounds awful when your financial needs are looming over your head, but your attitude is everything right now. If you get into a panic, it will be difficult for you to search with focus and even more challenging to sell yourself in a job interview.
Hunker down and know that you are not alone. It often takes time to find work. Look through every outlet that you know for jobs in your area of interest. Expand your search a bit beyond your comfort zone, too. Call on people you know who may have contacts in your area of interest. Relationships are just as important as education and preparedness -- sometimes more.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 6410
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!