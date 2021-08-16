DEAR AWKWARD POSITION: So many people are suffering now and unable to fulfill their dreams, at least at this moment. It doesn't help when friends to not keep this in mind when they ask for favors. You should speak to your friend and tell them how uncomfortable this makes you. Explain that you wish you could help, but you truly cannot right now. Suggest to your friend that they check in with potential donors before connecting people. This will save everyone unnecessary discomfort and potential rejection.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My company is opening a new headquarters in a different state, and I have been promoted to run this new office. As a young professional, I will have to pick up and move my life to a new city where I know no one and am not familiar with the area. I have been researching places to live and the surrounding locations, but even after finding an area that is great for me, what can I do to get familiar and integrated into the community that I will be living in once I have moved? I want to know about things that go on in my area and possibly meet people and have friends near me. What do you suggest? -- New Job, New Me