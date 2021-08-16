DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother and his wife recently revealed that they are getting a divorce. I'm extremely close with my sister-in-law; I consider her to be one of my best friends. My brother no longer thinks it's appropriate that we spend time together because of their separation. Is it possible to remain close with her without upsetting my brother? -- Caught Up
DEAR CAUGHT UP: One thing couples often don't realize is that when they marry, their union involves more than just the two of them. It really is a melding of two families. Especially when couples have been married for a long time, it is natural for other family members to become close to them. Your situation is not unusual; divorce is complicated. While your brother wants his break with his wife to be clean -- meaning that she would be completely cut out of the family -- it's not that simple. Unless the reason for their split involves something heinous, dangerous or otherwise threatening to the family, you should be able to maintain a relationship with her.
Sit down with your brother and tell him that you love his soon-to-be-ex-wife and consider her family. Whatever happened between them is unfortunate, but it doesn't change your love for her. Let him know you intend to stay connected to her; although, you should not invite her to family gatherings or make her privy to private family business. It may take some time, but if you manage the relationship so that it isn't in your brother's face, it should be OK.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I accidentally texted the wrong co-worker. I work in a very small office with only 25 employees; we all know each other well, and we go out for happy hours together quite a bit. Last weekend, we all went out for drinks, and one of my co-workers was being completely rude to our server. I meant to complain about her behavior to my other work colleague, but I didn't pay close attention and texted the one I was talking about instead. I haven't spoken to her since. What should I do? -- Wrong Co-Worker
DEAR WRONG CO-WORKER: Consider it a blessing that you texted the offender, and talk to her. It is much better to tell a person to their face what you think about their behavior rather than to gossip about the person to others. You should approach the offender, apologize for sending the snarky text and tell her how you felt. Point out that you thought she was rude to the server that night and it made you uncomfortable. Admit that your intention had been to talk about the incident to your friend rather than directly to her. The text that was delivered to her turned out to be the best prompt ever because it is getting the two of you to speak directly. Use this moment to invite her to be more thoughtful and gracious to people who are serving her.
For yourself, consider this moment a wake-up call. You add to the problem when you talk about people behind their backs. Own up to your thoughts, and address them directly. You will surely have better results.
DEAR HARRIETTE: People at my office have been doing their best to keep our workplace clean. They are actively spraying down all of the workstations and are monitoring the staff's temperatures when entering the building. They have been doing a great job -- to an extent. I know some co-workers who were sent home with a fever and later tested positive for COVID-19. Management has not sent a memo letting us know that our co-workers tested positive, and they're not letting us stay home while they try to clean the office. They do it only when we are there; when we are not, they just lock up. I personally feel that although they have all intentions to keep the workplace clean, they are not handling this correctly, leaving room for the virus to spread. How can we be safe if we are not notified of exposure and continue to occupy the infected space? - Still Spreading
DEAR STILL SPREADING: It is so hard to stay on top of this virus. Naturally, you are concerned. What you can do is bring your own disinfectant and wipe down your area before you settle in. Be vigilant in wearing your mask and washing your hands.
Also, when you know someone has tested positive, tell your co-workers and ask your management to alert everyone. It is OK for you to keep this top of mind.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work at a company that is pretty mixed politically. I didn't learn that until the presidential election. Before, I blindly assumed everybody thought like me. And then the debates began internally with people saying things that were rude and dismissive if you didn't agree with them. It has just gotten worse as the nation seems to be going to hell. It is hard to work when people can't be civil with one another. What can we do to get back to some semblance of normalcy? -- Business as Usual
DEAR BUSINESS AS USUAL: Our world has turned upside down. People's views are out in the open, often raw for all to see. On one hand, this may be good, as it is revealing the truth about what people think. On the other hand, decorum seems to have left our society.
Your manager or business owner needs to set the tone. It would be smart for your manager to speak to the company, acknowledge that we are living in difficult and volatile times, and state that everyone at your company is expected to behave respectfully, keeping personal political views to themselves. The manager may need to create guidelines and penalties if staffers refuse to behave professionally. Better still would be to create safe spaces for staff to speak to therapists or health care support if and when they feel emotional about anything.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A young lady I do not know reached out to me, based on a referral from a friend of mine, asking if I would donate to her college fund campaign. I empathize with her, but I can't afford to contribute to her right now. Honestly, I do not appreciate that my friend made this referral without asking me first. I have been struggling to put food on the table and keep my kids in school. I am a generous person, but I simply cannot afford to fund this girl. I don't like being put in this awkward position either. I want to tell my friend. Should I? -- Awkward Position
DEAR AWKWARD POSITION: So many people are suffering now and unable to fulfill their dreams, at least at this moment. It doesn't help when friends to not keep this in mind when they ask for favors. You should speak to your friend and tell them how uncomfortable this makes you. Explain that you wish you could help, but you truly cannot right now. Suggest to your friend that they check in with potential donors before connecting people. This will save everyone unnecessary discomfort and potential rejection.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My company is opening a new headquarters in a different state, and I have been promoted to run this new office. As a young professional, I will have to pick up and move my life to a new city where I know no one and am not familiar with the area. I have been researching places to live and the surrounding locations, but even after finding an area that is great for me, what can I do to get familiar and integrated into the community that I will be living in once I have moved? I want to know about things that go on in my area and possibly meet people and have friends near me. What do you suggest? -- New Job, New Me
DEAR NEW JOB, NEW ME: Congratulations on your promotion! This is an exciting time. It's smart that you want to figure out how to acclimate best in your new home. Because people are not going out very much these days, getting to know your neighbors and community will be an even bigger challenge than normal. But the ways in which you connect to people are still pretty much the same. Look up organizations in your industry, and become a member. Attend virtual events that they plan so that you can meet people. Look up the local chamber of commerce to discover events in your area. Some socially distanced activities may be planned, as well as virtual ones. Be sure to join in. What are your extracurricular interests? Look them up. Find out what is happening in your area that is of particular interest to you. Over time, you will find your people and your interests.
