DEAR HARRIETTE: Every summer, I invite my niece and nephew from Italy to come stay with me and my family. Travel hasn't really opened up yet, so this summer hasn't been an issue, but I anticipate that travel will be relaxed soon enough. I am afraid to have them come. Italy was hit hard by COVID-19, and my elderly mother lives with me. I worry that if I bring these young people into my home directly from one of the hardest-hit countries, I could be killing her. I love having them come, though. And they look forward to it so much. How should I handle this? -- Overseas Visitors
DEAR OVERSEAS VISITORS: This may be the year that you put that trans-Atlantic visit on pause. We won't know for some time whether or not the virus is under control. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, until there is a vaccine, we won't have it under control. Yes, we have to live our lives. But we do not want to put anyone at risk, particularly our most vulnerable population, which includes elders.
If your family has to stay with you, I suggest that you wait until next year, when we have more information. As disappointed as they may be at first, they will have to understand. This international epidemic is real and needs to be respected. At the time of writing this column, we have topped 110,000 deaths in America. That is a sobering statistic. Be part of the solution by being extremely cautious. Use videoconferencing and other outlets to stay in touch. Plan the visit for a year from now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I seem to be having a standoff in the kitchen. Our agreement years ago was that if I cooked, he would clean the kitchen. We both work. I often work long hours, even now when we are at home. But he leaves the dishes in the sink overnight pretty consistently, then washes them in the morning. That means we get roaches sometimes because we live in an apartment building. You can't leave food out and expect no repercussions. When I try to bring this up to him, he just blows me off and says, "I washed them, didn't I? What's your problem?" He doesn't get it at all. But I don't want to have to do every single thing in the house. How can I get him to participate more fully? It's not my house; it's our house. -- Need His Help
DEAR NEED HIS HELP: Revisit your household chores agreement when you aren't upset. Tell your husband that you want to refresh how you two handle your duties. Point out that there's a lot to do, and you are inviting him to work with you to improve on the upkeep of your home. Do an inventory of chores with him, including the kitchen -- but not singularly the kitchen. Ask for his input. What does he think needs to be done to maintain the home? Be sure to mention eliminating roaches and possible vermin. Ask him to recommit to cleaning the kitchen in a timely manner. You may consider spending time with him in the kitchen. Can you two talk and clean at the same time? Fostering togetherness might help inspire him to take action.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Am I wrong to think that I could find true love with my high school sweetheart after being separated for more than 30 years? I am not a romantic normally, but recently I ran into my old flame, and sparks flew. I truly loved this guy when I was in 10th grade, and it broke my heart when college came and we parted ways. Nothing bad happened -- just life, really.
When I saw this man again at a work event, I was shocked. We had not seen each other since back in the day, and there he was. We struck it up real nice, and we have been dating. Do I dare believe that this could be true? I don't want to get hurt, but it feels real. We enjoy each other's company and have been spending a lot of time together. How can I tell if this is for keeps? -- Old Flame
DEAR OLD FLAME: Stay in the present moment. It's fine to remember your love from the past, but don't get caught up comparing then to now. Instead, trust the moment you are in. As you spend time together, notice what you enjoy about being in each other's company. Pay attention to the things that mesh between you -- and those that don't. This is important for the long term. It is natural for couples to share some interests and behaviors and not be so simpatico regarding others. It is smart for you to recognize the difference between the two.
Make sure you talk about your hopes for the future and how you think you fit into each other's lives. If you are open and honest and willing to see if this relationship will work, you will find out. Be sure to base your assessment on what's happening now, rather than what you remember from the past.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was hanging out with a new friend the other day, and when we started talking, I learned that he is a Republican. I stopped in my tracks. I thought that all my friends shared my somewhat liberal Democratic views. Before I knew his political affiliation, I would say he fit that description, too. We share many values, but I draw the line with what's happening in our government and was appalled to learn that he is in with them.
I didn't ask him any more questions after that. I was so shocked I quickly ended our conversation and dipped out. But this guy is a friend. How can I handle the fact that we are on opposing teams? Everything is so political these days that I don't know how to handle this. -- Us Vs. Them
DEAR US VS. THEM: My husband argues that the political parties are far more similar than different, though certain philosophies do differ. In today's political times, there surely are some extremes that people are struggling to understand.
Rather than lumping your friend into a category that automatically says that you are opponents, talk to him about his views as you share your own. Have a respectful conversation about what you value and what he believes in. Determine where your values differ and where they may be similar. Agree on topics that you are happy to debate and those that you believe will lead to discord without resolution. You can agree to table those.
You don't have to leave this friendship. Knowing people who have different viewpoints from yours is important in understanding life and how to engage other people. You should not expect or desire for everyone to be your clone.
DEAR HARRIETTE: It's allergy season again, at least for me. I find myself sneezing and sniffling all the time, even though I use allergy medicine. Sometimes I can tell that my co-workers back up a little when I have allergic reactions. I feel confident that I am not contagious. It's just allergies, but they do present like a cold sometimes. How can I reassure my co-workers that I am not going to make them sick? – Allergic
DEAR ALLERGIC: Your allergy sniffles and sneezes may seem like nothing to you, but to most people, it does seem like you are spreading around your germs -- which, in fact, you are even if you're not sick. When you are in the throes of allergy season, be sure to walk with tissues and hand sanitizer. Sneeze and blow away from the group, even if you have to excuse yourself from a meeting or a dining table. Keep your area tidy, and be mindful of touching other people until after you clean your hands.
Check in with your doctor to see if the prescription you are using is strong enough to manage your allergies. Sometimes a medication change can ward off allergy attacks.
Finally, when you are in the midst of an allergic reaction, let your co-workers know that it is allergy season, and you will do your best to stay clear of them. They will appreciate that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to an event the other evening, dressed in my finest -- or so I thought. When I arrived, several people, including the greeters at the front door, complimented me on my outfit. I appreciated that, especially since I haven't been out for a while, and I have gained quite a bit of weight.
Anyway, at a certain point during the evening, I saw a man who I have known for at least 20 years. He walked up and smiled, and as he was saying hello, he grabbed my arm and made a comment that I looked good -- even though I have put some meat on my bones. I didn't quite know how to react to that. Yes, I have gained weight, but is that what somebody should say -- pointing out that I have gotten bigger? He unnerved me for a minute. I didn't say anything, but it bothered me. What do you do in a situation like that? -- Half-Baked Compliment
DEAR HALF-BAKED COMPLIMENT: It sounds like you are especially sensitive about the way your body has transformed over the years. That's natural. The fact that this man you have known forever obviously noticed that you look different but also complimented you on looking good in your new skin can be taken as a compliment. I doubt that he meant to insult you. He saw you and reacted to the person he saw with honesty and flattery. Sometimes it can be hard to notice a compliment when it is cloaked in a truth that reflects your particular sensitivity.
To be fair, it's best if people do not address weight at all in conversations. It is so hard to do so without stumbling into offensive language. But, in this man's case, it seems that he meant to celebrate you, just as those people who didn't know you were doing that day.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I heard a doctor likening the coronavirus to the AIDS crisis the other day. At first I thought they were crazy; obviously they are very different things. But I listened some more, and what this doctor was saying is that there was a terrible stigma attached to people with AIDS, so much so that people were reluctant to say that they had the disease. Now that same thing seems true for people who have COVID-19. My neighbor, for example, has been deathly ill. I'm pretty sure he has it. But neither he nor his family will talk about it. I think if he does have it, everybody should be more cautious around him. Not to make him a pariah but to protect the rest of us from possibly catching it. Am I wrong to feel that way? How can I be a good neighbor and protect my family from possibly getting infected? -- Avoiding Hysteria
DEAR AVOIDING HYSTERIA: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has talked about how the AIDS crisis and COVID-19 bear some similarities. Both the reach of the diseases and the stigma attached to them can be compared.
You are right to be concerned about your family's health in relation to your sick neighbor. Follow the precautions as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, especially keeping your distance and keeping your home, door knobs and all surfaces clean. What you shouldn't do is shun him. Call and ask if he needs anything. If he is isolated at home and ill, check to see if you can bring him food or other supplies that you leave at his door. Be attentive from a distance.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family rents a house in a beach community every summer. When the pandemic hit, I did not cancel our reservation because I was hoping that things would be opened up by then. Now that summer is almost here, it's still uncertain whether we can actually get in the water at the beach, but I feel like I should still take my family away. I see reports of people hanging out on the beach in large numbers, but we aren't going to a place like that. I have young kids, so I can control their activities. I think they need to get outside and have some fun. We live in an apartment in the city. What do you think? -- Going to the Beach
DEAR GOING TO THE BEACH: Check to see what the guidelines are for the community you will be visiting. Some beaches are establishing markers to make it easier for people to practice social distancing while they are outside. I agree that it could be good for your family's mental health to go to a place where you can enjoy the open air. Just stay vigilant. Don't let your children out of your sight. Enforce wearing masks whenever they are around other people -- even at the beach. This may be difficult, but if they break the rules, take them inside. That may be punishment enough to get them to keep the masks on the next time you allow them to go outside.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I belong to a social club. Since sheltering at home began and restaurants and stuff have been closed, they, too, have shut down. Management invited members to contribute to a fund for the staff. I thought that was nice; they've had no income, and most of them want to be artists, so they had nowhere to turn during this time. I chose to give what I could to them rather than to a random charity. When I told my sister about it, she said that if I can't get a tax write-off, I am wasting my money. I think that's the wrong attitude. I know these people, and they have been very kind to me over the years. Giving a few dollars to help them out seems like a small but helpful gesture. What do you think? -- Generosity
DEAR GENEROSITY: Good for you that you have chosen to be supportive of people you know who are struggling at this time. It is true that many people who work in restaurants, bars and social clubs double as artists. For many, having the stability of a job that has flexible hours and that comes with tips can make the difference in being able to pay basic bills like rent, food, telephone and utilities. I think you were smart to follow your heart and give what could to help these people.
Your sister isn't wrong either. It's great if you can get a tax write-off for your generosity. But what's even better is for you to give from your heart to those in need.
DEAR HARRIETTE: This is in response to the letter from the mother who was upset, because her son was calling her by her first name. More than 34 years ago, my 7-year-old daughter started doing the same thing, and it irritated me, plus I pictured her 3-year-old brother picking up the same bad habit. After thinking about it a bit, I told my daughter that, yes, my name is Helen, and lots of people called me that, but there were only two people in the whole world that were able to call me Mommy. I could see the wheels moving in her head as she digested the fact that using the name Mommy made her special and privileged, and it was never an issue again. I was so happy this worked, I told myself I'd share my story when someone else was having the same problem. Good luck! -- Mommy Helen
DEAR MOMMY HELEN: What a wonderful story! It is a privilege and a blessing to be able to be a mommy and to have someone call you Mommy. The bond that exists between a mother and child can be so strong and powerful -- and unique. Your approach presented a brilliant way for your daughter to grasp how precious the name that helps to define your relationship is. I hope other families will use this strategy when needed. Thanks so much.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a human resources professional, and the recent writer who should have gotten a promotion with a raise had more options than to wait and be patient, especially as it appears her employer has been dragging its feet before the pandemic.
The letter writer needs to have documentation that this is a promotion and there will be a raise. She needs to know the new salary and have information about when or if there are conditions that must be met. She should also ask for back wages for the raise in the form of a bonus. For example, say the raise is $2,000 a year, but it is not issued for six months. The letter writer would be owed $1,000. In short, she needs to speak up for herself.
Even just emailing something like this to her employer would be helpful documentation in case it refuses to provide an offer letter. She can set terms like, "We will evaluate where business is in 90 days/six months/business has recovered to 80% of pre-pandemic levels." And the letter writer should clearly document both the new responsibilities and how she has been carrying them out. This is needed so if the raise isn't given or if she is fired, she has written proof that she can share with an attorney. She should send this letter to her manager and HR or someone else in the company and BCC her personal email. If there is no response in a week, email again.
If the company doesn't respond by email, have a conversation. Afterward, send an email summary and BCC herself. I would also send an email of every conversation I had about this: "Today is June 13, 2020, and I spoke to Manager John. He said he would check with the owner." -- HR Input
DEAR HR INPUT: Thank you for your clarification. Several people have written to me about this topic. I am grateful to share your professional wisdom on the matter.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 6410
