DEAR READERS: Happy New Year! It's hard to believe that we have reached 2022. In some ways, the past year has seemed like a blur that actually lasted for nearly two years. The lockdown we collectively experienced -- which hasn't fully ended for some of us -- put us on a challenging trajectory. And here we are.

For those of us who are blessed to have made it to this day, let us honor that blessing and recognize the opportunity before us. We have the gift of moving forward and taking conscious steps to make each moment count. What I have discovered over all of my years of engaging and supporting people on their journeys is that what matters most is how we treat each other. Too often we get caught up in goals and dreams and duties -- which are all important -- but we forget that it is also important how we treat people along the way. No matter what personality type you may have, you probably have fallen into the trap of being single-minded in your efforts to attain a goal -- even if occasionally it meant that you had to push someone aside, ignore another's needs or feelings, or otherwise have tunnel vision. To survive, it is true that we sometimes have to claim what we believe is rightfully ours. But I question whether that has to happen to the exclusion of others.

As we move into 2022, imagine if we see the world differently. If we look out at the horizon with the belief that there is enough for everybody, how should we live? If we believe fundamentally that there is enough money, water, food, joy and love for everyone, can we look with more tenderness at all that is on our path? I have spent some time this past year talking to people cross-generationally about the future of our planet and humanity. One shared objective is that we have to take action now to preserve and nurture the very ground we walk on if future generations are to have a place to walk. Selfishness has led too many of us to a bad place where some enjoy all of the comforts they could ever imagine while others drown in despair.

How can we change that? I believe each of us has a role. By being conscious and intentional with our thoughts, words and deeds, we can forge ahead with greater clarity. We can begin each day with a plan to fulfill our goals as we leave space for others to fulfill theirs. We can be more thoughtful about how we spend our time and resources. We can pay attention to our environment and make smart choices that will cherish it. We can learn from our mistakes and be disciplined so that we do not repeat them. We can see each other as we move through our day and resist the temptation to look past humanity. We can be kind and honorable, no matter what obstacles appear before us. We can walk with integrity, even when an easier, less honorable path emerges along the way. By choosing to make each moment count based on how we love, we can sleep soundly at night knowing we did our best to make our world a better place. My wish for all of us for 2022: Live with love each day. Our world depends on you!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work remotely. I'm about 4 months pregnant, and the only person I work with who knows about my pregnancy is my boss. I'm not particularly close with any of my co-workers. My colleagues can see me on Zoom, but only from the shoulders up. Should I tell my co-workers about my pregnancy? There's no reason they need to know, but I have no reason to hide it from them either. -- Expecting

DEAR EXPECTING: One of the benefits of working remotely and seeing your co-workers only through a box on a screen is that you can protect your privacy much longer. In the case of your pregnancy, you have the right to keep it to yourself for as long as you desire. It would be inappropriate for your boss to tell anyone.

As you get closer to your due date -- especially if you plan to take time off -- you should let your co-workers in on your news. If they ask why you kept it to yourself, say that you are a private person, and you didn't want to interrupt the workflow.

A downside of being isolated from one another physically is that you will miss out on the joy that you can share with co-workers as you experience your pregnancy. Whatever time you are able to share your journey with them can be rewarding. People genuinely revel at knowing that someone is pregnant. Enjoy the connections you make when you include them on your journey.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've had my current job for about three weeks. It isn't particularly my dream job, but I've enjoyed it so far. There is a huge chance that I'll be leaving soon for a new opportunity that just presented itself to me. At a holiday party, my new co-workers were telling me all about how much they like me and how much easier I've made their lives since I've been with the company. Do you think they will feel betrayed when I leave? I was hoping to maintain friendships with them even after I move on. -- New Job

DEAR NEW JOB: You haven't been on the job long enough for your co-workers to harbor strong feelings of betrayal. Will they be disappointed? Yes. Will some of them think you are noncommittal? Yes. The bigger concern, I believe, is that you will not be considered a reliable employee if you jump ship so quickly. But if this isn't the right fit and you have found something that is, go for it. It would be too soon for you to request a recommendation from anyone there anyway. Three or four weeks is hardly a full probationary period.

In terms of the people who have become your friends, explain why you are leaving and tell them that you hope that the connections you have made with them will last. After that, it will be up to all of you to keep the bond alive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend goes on late-night jogs, and I find it very dangerous. I don't want her denying her physical fitness, but I cannot continue to watch her endanger herself. She won't let me go on the runs with her because she says it's her alone time. What can I do? -- Late-Night Runner

DEAR LATE-NIGHT RUNNER: This is a tough one that would give me stomach flips, too. If your girlfriend refuses to run with a friend, see if you can get her to use a tracker on her phone. There are tons of apps that allow you to stay connected via GPS with others, like Find My Friends or Life360. Suggest that your girlfriend use one of these apps to let you know where she is when she's on a run. She can control when you see her whereabouts and when you don't, so she doesn't have to feel like you are stalking her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just graduated from high school, and it's starting to sink in that I'm leaving the town I lived in for 18 years. I'm leaving my friends, my family and the only place I have ever known for a college 2,000 miles away. I thought I would be happy when I threw my cap into the air. I thought I would look forward to new people, places and things, but now I'm just plain scared. I'm scared the college I go to will make me miserable and I'll waste $80,000 on my unhappiness. I'm scared my friends will make new college friends and forget about me. I'm scared that I'll struggle to balance my academic and social lives to the point where I flunk out. Perhaps I'm not as ready for college as I once thought, and maybe I need to take a gap year instead.

How do I know whether these are just plain nerves or I actually need to take a break from everything? What happens if I take a gap year and am even more scared to go to college the following year? -- Possible Gap Year Student

DEAR POSSIBLE GAP YEAR STUDENT: Take a moment to breathe. Look back at the past four years. Congratulate yourself on getting through one of the most difficult periods in our history and completing your high school studies. You should be proud of yourself.

You are now in a moment of transition. These can be frightening, primarily due to the uncertainty of the future. Instead of taking a gap year, which I know is popular, I recommend that you take a look at the plans that you have in place. Yes, college is expensive. Think about the school you have selected. Remind yourself why you chose it. What does it offer that appeals to you? Are any friends going there, or will this be a new adventure altogether? Are there summer activities that can help you get acclimated to the school?

Think about your friends. Make a pact to stay in touch during this first year. Be realistic. Agree to communicate once a month or occasionally via text or Snapchat. Do not obsess about what they are doing. All of you will be exploring and figuring out the college experience. Some may remain close as others naturally fade away. It's all OK. Trust that you can take on this next step with excitement and enthusiasm. Don't give up now. Stand up straight and forge ahead. You can do it -- and enjoy each moment as it unfolds.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

