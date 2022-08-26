DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my younger co-workers -- who has no authority or rank over me -- attempted to boss me around the other day. He told me to "get back to work and make better use of my time" while I was talking to another co-worker on my break. It was uncalled for, and he did it in front of other people. I immediately reported the incident to my boss, and she assured me it wouldn't happen again. That doesn't change the fact that I was openly and blatantly belittled by a fellow employee.

I am not the type to brush disrespect under the rug like it never happened. I am wondering what even made him think he could speak to me like he was superior to me. Should I go to my boss again to ensure that she takes action, or should I speak directly to my co-worker this time? -- Bossy Co-Worker

DEAR BOSSY CO-WORKER: You have to stand up for yourself. It is fine that you reported his behavior, but in order to stop a bully, you have to speak up directly to them. You can consider a number of things to do next. Ignore him until the next incident, but respond in the moment, inviting him to mind his business or using humor to ask him if he's jealous that you aren't talking to him. You can directly ask him what his beef is with you. Often, bullies are caught off guard when confronted. If he plays dumb, remind him of the moment when he called you out. Ask him why he would think he needed to say such a thing to you.

The bottom line is that you need to check this person face-to-face. Otherwise, he will likely do or say something else again that is unacceptable.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I really liked my boyfriend's brother up until recently. My boyfriend told me that his older brother attempted to set him up on a blind date with another woman while we were still very much in a relationship. I can't understand why he would do such a thing. My boyfriend and I are perfectly happy, and I get along with his brother well. Why would he do something like that? How am I supposed to feel about him now? -- Betrayal

DEAR BETRAYAL: If you and your boyfriend's brother have been close, why not go directly to him and ask why he would do that? Tell him that you thought you two were on the same page -- that he liked you and respected your relationship with his brother. If he has any issues with you, ask him to let you know directly. If he thinks his brother should not be exclusive with you, ask him why. Tell him you feel betrayed that he would try to set up his brother with someone else when he knows you two are exclusive.

What's good is that you and your boyfriend are in alignment. Not only did he not go on the date, but he also told you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My 23-year-old daughter is aspiring to be an Instagram model. I have worked hard to make sure she got through college with no debt, and now that she has a degree in education and no student loan debt, she wants to use her savings to move to Los Angeles, take Instagram pictures and vlog about it. This makes no sense to me; she was supposed to become a teacher like me. How do I convince her to find a real job in education like we planned? -- Be Like Mom

DEAR BE LIKE MOM: You may not be able to convince your daughter to follow in your footsteps, but perhaps you can give her some perspective on the choices she is about to make. If she ever wants to start a career as a teacher, she should think twice about becoming an Instagram model. Commonly, the pictures posted are sexualized and highly suggestive. That alone could cost her the opportunity to get a job as a teacher. The expectation for a teaching role is a person of high moral standards. Usually that means hiring committees frown upon sexually charged imagery on one's social media.

Ask your daughter what her long-term goals are. Stop trying to get her to be a mini-you. Instead, help her to think through her choices and determine how her actions today will help or hinder her. Do not protest too much, though. The more you visibly hate her idea, the more determined she may become to pursue it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was offered a position that pays well, but it has nothing to do with the field that I'm interested in working in. A family friend recommended me for the position, and after a couple of interviews, I was offered a full-time job in the human resources department of a hospital. My real passion is photography. My last job was right up my alley, but it didn't pay a living wage. I'm conflicted because I need the money, but I don't want to veer too far off track from my goals and interests. Should I take the job? -- Next Steps

DEAR NEXT STEPS: Sometimes a job serves a particular purpose other than career fulfillment. Perhaps this job is here for you so that you can pay your bills and save money. Perhaps it frees you to pursue your photography on evenings and weekends. Look at your whole life and map out a plan that affords you space to do what you love as you take care of yourself. Many people have to piece together more than one way of making money in order to pursue their dreams. In order for that to work long-term, you have to be willing to look at your job as a positive in your life, even if it isn't exactly how you want to spend your time.

Your big-picture plan may be to turn your interest in photography into a full-time career. If that's the case, refine your skills and search for opportunities. Meanwhile, be grateful for what you have, and put your all into the job so that it will be yours as long as you want it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm passionate about weight training because of how it completely changed my life in high school. Weight training made me stronger not only physically, but also mentally. A man I've been seeing for a few months recently told me that he finds my muscles "kinda masculine," but also that he doesn't mind at all. This hurt my feelings for obvious reasons. No cisgender woman wants to be considered masculine. I've been skipping the gym lately because of how much those comments wounded me. I've still been seeing the man, but it's been hard to get his comments out of my head. What should I do? -- Weight Trainer

DEAR WEIGHT TRAINER: Is this the right man for you? This is a real question you should ask yourself. The fact that you are diligent about being strong and healthy should be appealing to your partner. It sounds like he is either intimidated or turned off by the work you have been doing on yourself.

Tell him how his comments made you feel. You need to be honest with him. Pay attention to how he reacts. If he truly is not as interested in you because of how you are sculpting your body, that's a sign that he may not be your perfect match. What you shouldn't do is stop exercising because he criticized you. Keep up the great work!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom gets upset every time she hears I make my son wash the dishes. She insists that it is just not a job a boy should be doing, and that only girls should wash dishes. I don't want to raise my son to think this way, but I don't want to be disrespectful to my mom. How should I approach her about disagreeing with her beliefs? -- Boys Wash Dishes, Too

DEAR BOYS WASH DISHES, TOO: Now that you are a mom, you have to make it crystal clear to your mother that you appreciate her and all that she taught you, but now it is your turn to be the parent. Tell her that you are grateful for her guidance. Much of it you do follow, but on some points, you differ. Make it clear to her that you believe that boys should participate in household maintenance. Tell her you do not agree with her philosophy that housework should be reserved for girls. Moreover, ask her not to say such things around your child. You are the mother in his life, and your rules will be followed.

If your mother does share her beliefs with your son, which is likely, be prepared to talk to your son and let him know that you and your mom differ on certain principles of how men and women should live in the world. Point out that you love your mother, but in some instances you do not follow her guidance. Be sure to explain why so that your son doesn't just view your divergence as defiance. One day he will likely disagree with some belief you espouse. Your actions and explanations today will serve as the backbone of his words and actions in the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently got married, and when I went to visit her, she made me stay in a hotel instead of at her house like I always have. When I asked her about this, she said she didn't want her husband to be tempted by me. I am offended that she looks at me as a threat, but I'm also a bit concerned that she may be in a toxic marriage if she's worried about her husband being tempted. Am I wrong to feel offended? -- Insecure BFF

DEAR INSECURE BFF: Something is going on, and you should be suspicious. Go out with your friend. In a neutral environment where her husband will not likely join you, ask her what is going on. Gently inquire about her life, including how she likes marriage and what it's like to be in that level of relationship with her husband. Ask her why she is worried about him being "tempted" by you. Has anything happened? Why is she worried about you being in his presence?

Probe deeper. Is she happy? What does she want in life? Is she getting any of that in her marriage? Talk to her until you have a sense of what her life is like. Let her know that you are there for her if she ever needs an escape.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up Christian, and I've raised my kids Christian; my dad is even a pastor, so we've lived a really faith-based life. My son introduced me to his new girlfriend a few months ago, and today the topic of faith came up. She disclosed that she does not believe in God, and she even mocked our faith, saying that what we believe in doesn't make any sense. Should I try to share my faith with her? -- Jesus Fix It

DEAR JESUS FIX IT: Start by talking to your son. Tell him what his girlfriend said to you. Ask him how he feels about her relationship to religion. Find out if the two of them talk about this and how he handles it. Be prepared to hear that he has less of a firm stance about religion than you. Sometimes when people grow up in very religious households, they rebel and veer far off the family course, at least for a while.

You may need to tread lightly here. Yes, be willing to talk about your beliefs and what you value in a way that does not diminish the fact that this woman has her own set of thoughts and beliefs. When you talk to her and to your son, describe your experience and what you have learned. Resist the temptation to pass judgment over what she believes. If you are able to talk openly with each other, especially in areas where you do not share the same belief system, you can create space for building a respectful relationship.

