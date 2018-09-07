DEAR HARRIETTE: This will be my second time going on a business trip for my company. There are five of us who will be traveling and staying together in one house, and I am not looking forward to it. Last year when we did this, my boss was way too demanding. She wanted all of us to eat together every day. Sometimes that was OK, but other times I just wanted time to myself. She thought nothing of calling meetings late at night, since we were together. There seemed to be no boundaries.
I want to have more space this time, but I don't want to offend my boss. This may not seem like a big deal, but we work 12-hour days regularly. When we were away last year, my boss acted like we were on 24-hour call. We are not being paid for that time. I need personal time, even when I am working hard. I am not a slacker. I give my all, but I need time off, too. What can I say or do to protect myself? -- Work Trip, Detroit
DEAR WORK TRIP: Talk to your boss privately before the trip. Tell her that you are committed to getting the work done to the best of your ability, and point out that you need downtime during the trip to do your best. Lay out your concerns. Tell her that sometimes you need to eat alone, and sometimes you need to be in your room or go for a walk or otherwise have time off so you can give your all when you are working. Let her know that you want to make her aware of this because last year she asked for more than you can offer this year. Add that you are not trying to make anything difficult for her; it's the opposite. She will get more out of you if you can recharge your batteries while you are on the trip.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I visited my hometown this summer and ran into a few people I do not remember well. Here's the thing: I moved away many years ago while most of them stayed home. They have stayed close and built their lives around each other. There's something nice about seeing how close they are. On the flip side, it was awkward for me, as I am not part of their world anymore. In fact, I don't remember many of the stories we shared in high school. I would like to get reacquainted with them, but I feel like they have an inside story that I don't know. Also, they seem to put me on a pedestal because I went to the Big Apple and built my life while they stayed at home. How can I manage this situation? Part of me would like to get to know these kids as adults. -- All Grown Up, Bronx, New York
DEAR ALL GROWN UP: If you have decided that you want to devote time to reconnecting with these people, start by telling them. Admit that you don't remember many details from your past, nor do you want to live in the past. Tell them that you would like to get to know them today and forge a friendship in the present. Tell them you appreciate the relationship that you witnessed among them and you would be honored to be included in their circle. Be fully present as you see how things unfold. Let the relationships take time to blossom.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend invited me to spend time with her and her family at their summer home last month. We went and had a great time. We also brought food with us, as my mom taught me to do. I think we were good guests, but I'm not sure. My friend didn't seem to like that we had brought food. She told me that she had everything covered. We just wanted to contribute to the experience. Should I say something to her? We talk a lot. I would hate for her to have been offended by something that I thought would make her happy. -- Flustered Houseguest, Brooklyn, New York
DEAR FLUSTERED HOUSEGUEST: You may want to send your friend a thank-you note. This is a common action after enjoying time at someone's summer home. In your note, you can thank your friend for the time you had together. Tell her how much you enjoyed being in her home. You can add that you hope she wasn't offended by the food you brought. Tell her the truth: Your mother told you never to arrive at someone's home empty-handed. Close with an acknowledgment of your gratitude for having been invited.
If you are invited again, just bring her a hostess gift, a small memento that she may enjoy -- anything from flowers to a candle, a book or something else you think she or her guests may appreciate. FYI: Many people love when guests bring food items, especially fruit or pre-made desserts.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a densely populated apartment building. I keep my apartment clean, but I have noticed recently that there are signs of mice. I have talked to my husband about it and asked him to help me out more. I do all the housework. Even though I ask him to help me with the dishes after I cook, he rarely complies. I feel tired all the time from handling all household duties and working. How can I get my husband to help me? Mousetraps aren't going to work without cleaning up, too. Oh, yeah, and he refuses to allow us to get a housekeeper, even though we can afford it. -- Mouse House, Detroit
DEAR MOUSE HOUSE: Remind your husband of how unhealthy it is for both of you to have a mouse in your house. Mice carry all kinds of germs, and you cannot control where they roam once they are in your home. Ask him if he will partner with you to make the house cleaner. Point out that right now you are saddled with all the responsibility, and it's just too much for you to manage. Encourage him to come into the kitchen with you to help with cleanup. Start by cleaning together. That may be the way to get him to do anything at all.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother and father are divorced. Recently, my mom started dating a guy who seems nice. He treats her well and seems very genuine. Because of the physical distance between us -- we live thousands of miles apart -- I've only spent time with them together a couple of times. From what my siblings and I can gather, there is nothing wrong with him. But then I start to think, why is this great guy single at this age? He's 50. Should I be worried my mom's boyfriend has an ulterior motive or something that he's hiding? -- Suspicious of Mom's New Boyfriend, Cleveland
DEAR SUSPICIOUS OF MOM'S NEW BOYFRIEND: Take a deep breath and calm down. Your mother is a grown woman. She is enjoying this next chapter in her life, and by your own account, her suitor seems to be a good guy who treats her well. As you get to know him, you will learn about his life. You can also ask your mother how it is that he is 50 and single. She will know if he has ever been married and what his former circumstances are. If you ask her out of genuine curiosity rather than sounding an alarm, she will likely tell you what she knows. Do not share your worries with your mother. Right now, it doesn't sound like you have anything to be worried about.
Many men and women are single when they reach their 50s. In some cases, it's because they never met the right person. Other times they are widowed or divorced, just like your mother. Many of them are perfectly normal, good people.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a daughter who is in her last year of college. She is very social and gets along with everyone. This may sound a little weird, coming from her father, but I am kind of concerned about the fact she has never had a long-term relationship.
I don't suspect she is interested in women (even though I would not have a problem with that), but she has never had a man who she was particularly interested in, either. I am put in an awkward position because this is every father's dream -- never having your daughter's heart broken -- but I also think it's an important experience in life. Do you think this is abnormal at her age of 22? Would it be appropriate for me to bring it up with her? -- My Daughter's Future, Los Angeles
DEAR MY DAUGHTER'S FUTURE: Your daughter is not abnormal. While many young people do navigate the dating world when they are in college, some are more focused on their studies or just haven't found the right person to spark their interest. Ask your daughter about her life. Do so without judgment, though, which will help her to open up. Start by asking her if there is anybody special in her life. Do not assume that there is not just because she hasn't told you. If she says no, ask her if she has dated at all in college or if she wants to. Allow her to share her thoughts, and know that this should be an ongoing dialogue. You do not need to get a complete debrief in this first conversation.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
