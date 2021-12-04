DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter absolutely refuses to wear a coat. It is getting cold outside where we live in the Northeast. I bought her several coats that are popular for her age group, but she will not put on any of them. I noticed that she might wear it out the door, but literally the minute she goes outside she puts it in her bag. How can I allow her to be a teenager and become independent while staying warm? I'm really not the overbearing type, but when it goes below 30 degrees, you need to wear a coat! I'm not interested in dealing with her being sick because she is so stubborn. HELP! -- Put It On

DEAR PUT IT ON: I went through the same thing when my daughter was 15. It was frustrating, to be sure. We came up with a couple of solutions that may work for you. Start with layers. Suggest that she wear two or three layers of clothing -- including some version of an undershirt or camisole, a long-sleeved top and a sweatshirt. A beefy sweatshirt can be perfect for keeping the body warm. You may also want her to pick out a jacket that she can wear over her sweatshirt. This is not a coat. Moreover, it can be a puffer jacket that is lightweight and very warm at once. Add a hat and gloves, and hopefully she will agree to the compromise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend at work asked me to vouch for her in a discrimination lawsuit. The only problem is that I signed a nondisclosure agreement that says that I cannot reveal anything about what I know about the company unless I want to be sued. I love my friend and want to help her, but I don't know what I can do. She is mad at me because she thinks I'm a sellout. She knows that the NDA is part of every staffer's agreement when you join the company. I feel bad for her. Some people did treat her wrong -- at least from what she told me. But I don't see how I can be of help. Apparently, nobody is talking. It's probably for the same reason. I guess my company must have had issues before because they aren't playing. On your first day, you have to sign this agreement. Do I have any wiggle room? -- NDA

DEAR NDA: Companies have nondisclosure agreements for a reason. They are legally binding documents that you must consciously sign that say you will not reveal anything private or incriminating about the company you work for, even after you leave. You can check with a lawyer to see if there are any caveats in the document. Legal counsel can pore over it and give you a clear sense of whether you have any space to speak at all. Do not say anything until your lawyer reviews the document that you have signed.

You can and should speak to your friend. Let her know how sorry you are that things are devolving the way that they are. Remind her that you care deeply for her. And point out that your hands are tied because of the NDA that you signed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am having a hard time forgiving my father for not telling me that my grandfather was in the hospital a few weeks ago. His excuse was that he didn't want to worry me; however, it would've been nice to pay a visit to my grandfather while he was there. He's back home now and doing much better, but I'm still upset. What if something had gone wrong? I wouldn't have had a chance to say goodbye. How do I forgive my father for this? I am having a hard time understanding his reasoning. -- Should Have Told Me

DEAR SHOULD HAVE TOLD ME: While you have a legitimate reason to be mad at your father, that moment has passed. Do not dwell on it. Instead, have a calm and frank conversation with your father. Tell him that you want to be a part of this vulnerable time in your grandfather's life and in your family. Ask him to keep you in the loop about how your grandfather is doing moving forward. Encourage him to spare no pertinent detail.

Also, step up and start to participate in whatever support you can offer. Call your grandfather daily to check in on him. Develop a rapport with him now. Invite him to tell you stories about the family and his past. Elders usually love to reminisce. Be as close to your grandfather as is reasonable. You both will appreciate this bonding, and it may help your father as well.

You ask why your father didn't tell you. He told you why: He didn't want to worry you. That sounds like a fatherly response. He believes his job is to shield you from hardship. As he watches you cultivate a closer relationship with your grandfather, perhaps he will see that you can handle what comes next -- and that you really want to do so.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A few weeks ago, my older sister's best friend flew in from out of town to spend the week with my family and me. I loved having her over because I'd heard so much about her. A few days after she left, my older sister confessed that she and her friend are actually in a relationship and had been dating for months. My parents are upset because my sister brought the girl into the house under false pretenses. My sister thinks that my parents are upset because they are homophobic. I kind of agree with my parents because I think they would've reacted like that if it were a male she brought into the house, but I want to have my sister's back. What should I do? -- Stuck in the Middle

DEAR STUCK IN THE MIDDLE: Your sister was afraid to reveal the nature of her relationship before creating some type of familiarity with her girlfriend. While understandable, it is not fair to the family. You can be supportive of her without agreeing with her decision. Remind her of how much you like her girlfriend. Tell her you would probably like her even if she had been introduced honestly to the family.

Explain that your parents feel duped, which is also understandable. Instead of pretending, it would have been better for your sister to reveal the truth of her life and her relationship. Starting now, everybody needs to talk, clear the air, address any underlying reservations and figure out a way forward.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I hurt myself the other night. I had been drinking rather heavily after having an argument with my husband, and when I stumbled into my room, I fell and hit my shoulder. When I woke up the next morning, I had a good-sized bruise. At first, I didn't even remember why. I know that sounds terrible, but I was fine. The bruise is still healing, but I fear that I may have a problem. Nothing like this has happened before, but I have increased my drinking a lot in the past year during the pandemic. I don't necessarily think I am an alcoholic, but I am finding it hard to stop. Advice? -- Put Down the Glass

DEAR PUT DOWN THE GLASS: You are not alone. According to a government study reported in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, nearly two-thirds of the respondents said that their alcohol intake had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Factors such as stress, boredom and availability of alcohol were suggested as reasons for this increase. What can you do?

Try again to stop. Make a plan for stopping, and see how far you can get on your own. Consider using this book to support your efforts: "The Alcohol Experiment: A 30-Day Alcohol-Free Challenge to Interrupt Your Habits and Help You Take Control" by Annie Grace. If you can stick to 30 straight days of sobriety, you may be able to clear your head well enough to see if your next steps are to continue or to seek help to support a change in your relationship to alcohol. Know that there is no shame in getting help. From talking to your primary care doctor to going to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, help is available. Since your drinking -- this time, anyway -- seemed to be prompted by emotional distress at home, you should get help sorting through issues in your marriage as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working out with a trainer on Zoom for about six months now. It has been great. He understands my unique challenges and abilities and is helping me to get stronger, more balanced and healthier. We were talking the other day, and as he was complimenting me on a task I had mastered, he qualified by saying, "... for an obese woman." Really? That hurt my feelings. I know that I am overweight. That's the main reason I started working out with him.

I don't need my trainer to diss me while we are working out. Do you think I'm being too sensitive? After he said that, I clammed up, but I think I should let him know I didn't appreciate that. -- Be Nice

DEAR BE NICE: That surely was not good bedside manner, so to speak. If you feel confident enough, tell your trainer that his comment hurt your feelings. Whether or not you are obese, that is not what you want to hear as you are working to get healthier. Ask him to be more sensitive in the future. Chances are, he will be embarrassed that he made such a comment. I hope you have the courage to call him on it.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

