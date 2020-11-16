I know that she has to go because her mom is ill, but I am very uncomfortable with this responsibility. I have never been able to keep plants alive for myself. To have to water all of these different plants properly over such a long period of time is a recipe for disaster. I am very busy with my work and just don't want to say yes to this. I really like my neighbor and want to support her, but this is too much to ask. What should I say? -- Not a Gardener

DEAR NOT A GARDENER: Be honest with your neighbor. Tell her that you worry that she will come home to a kitchen full of poorly tended, possibly dead plants because gardening is not your forte. Offer to help in other ways -- maybe collecting her mail or handling some other tasks.

If she presses and asks you to do it anyway because she doesn't have anybody else to ask, you will have to decide. You could agree with the understanding that your best may not be good enough. You can suggest that she hire someone to tend to them. Or you can just say no.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When my friend was in elementary school, there was this boy in my class who would constantly harass her. His bullying was so severe she was almost always crying and would ditch weeks of school just to avoid him.