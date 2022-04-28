DEAR HARRIETTE: An old friend of mine reached out to try to reconnect with me. She apologized for our estrangement and told me how much she's missed our friendship. I was honestly excited to hear from her, as it's been years since we last spoke, and I've pretty much moved on from any negative feelings I once felt toward her. We were supposed to catch up in person a few weeks ago, but she keeps canceling on me. We previously stopped talking because I felt like she would never really show up for me in the way I would show up for her. Could her flakiness be a sign that she hasn't changed? -- Flaky Friend

DEAR FLAKY FRIEND: Take a step back and do an inventory on your past relationship. Why exactly did you stop being friends? Jog your memory to determine specifically what happened. Though you should have no interest in harboring resentment or negative feelings from the past, you do have the right and responsibility to take care of yourself by recalling what happened. Her flakiness is surely a sign that she does not prioritize your relationship today, regardless of what happened in the past. Now is the time for you to remember that she reached out to you to get back together. You have nothing left to do in this situation. Live your life. If she decides to reach out again, respond if you are available.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I lost my last job because I wasn't honest about my criminal record. I finally found a new job after months of searching. I am understandably hesitant about disclosing my criminal record to my new employer. They did not ask during the application or interview process, but I do not want any surprises. When and how should I tell my new employer about my past? -- Hidden Past

DEAR HIDDEN PAST: Read the employee handbook to determine whether you are required to reveal your past to your employer. Some companies do not have a policy about one's past, including criminal history. If that is the case, you do not have an obligation to tell them. If, however, you believe that your history may have a direct impact on the work that you are doing, you must reveal it. Otherwise, just do your job. Be excellent. Provide no reason for anyone to consider you anything other than exemplary at what you do. If your past ever does come up, be honest and admit to your criminal history. Then add that you did not volunteer this information because your past does not have an impact on this role, and you were not required to reveal it. Make it clear, though, that you didn't lie. Now that you have been asked, you have been forthcoming. If needed, set up a conversation with your parole officer or another officer of the court who was part of your case who can vouch for your character.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been a member of my local gym for years, and I've always loved it there; the gym is my happy place. I try to go every day after work, and I usually spend most of my free time there. Unfortunately, some of the new members (young adult males) have been making me slightly uncomfortable. They often make unwanted conversation, hog all the equipment and stare too hard at female gymgoers (myself included). My friends tell me that there is no point in canceling my membership, because other gyms have the same issues. I don't want to leave the gym I've become so accustomed to. What should I do? -- Gym Addict

DEAR GYM ADDICT: Since you have been a longtime gym member, talk to the management. Point out your loyalty and longevity with this gym and your current discomfort due to the behavior of these new members. Explain that the offensive behavior is not targeted solely at you. Invite management to observe these new members and how they interact with others -- especially women -- at the gym. Ask management to speak up and admonish them for making other members uncomfortable. If necessary, ask other women members to speak up as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work for myself. This past year has been busier than the previous 10. It has been amazing. I'm so accustomed to having to scramble to make enough money that I accept every project that comes my way. Now that I am super busy, I am exhausted. I can't really handle all the work. I have an assistant, but I'm wondering if I need two. But then I'm afraid to take on more staff. What if I don't have as much work next year? I would hate to have to let somebody go. I'm getting so worked up just thinking about all of this. I know I have to do something. Should I hire somebody else, start turning down work or something else? -- Growing Pains

DEAR GROWING PAINS: Sit down, and take a few deep breaths and calm yourself. You need to look at your business objectively and assess your growth over the past year so that you can project what may happen in the next. Evaluate if you charge enough for your services. Review the projects you have been accepting to see which ones you want to continue and which are short-term. Determine how much money you need to earn to cover your expenses, including current staff. Determine what you will need to earn if you add more staff, either part-time, per project or full-time. Talk to a financial planner who can help you look at your business and set a strategy for the future.

It is time for you to work smarter, not harder. With careful analysis, you may discover that you can accept fewer, more lucrative projects and hire additional support.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is old and has suffered a lot during quarantine. A friend of mine has told me a lot about how his mother aged; she was more independent than my mother, but life was still hard for her at the end. He warned me that my mother will not improve, so I should just get ready for the inevitable. The thing is, my mother is improving. Her body is stronger and her spirits are great. Her physical therapist even said that she is beginning to walk again. (She has been wheelchair-bound since she got COVID-19 last year.) I want my friend to stop filling my head with negative thoughts. I want to enjoy the positive moments my mom has instead of waiting for her to decline. How can I tell him this without hurting his feelings? -- Mom Is All Right

DEAR MOM IS ALL RIGHT: Your friend is speaking from his experience -- not yours. Next time you talk to him, tell him that you have good news. Describe how your mother is improving and how encouraged you are about her progress. Tell him that you want to enjoy these good times and stop worrying about what might happen to her in the future. If he starts to talk about future decline, stop him. Tell him you understand what happened to his mother and what may happen to yours down the line. But right now, you are savoring the moment. Ask him to honor your desire to do that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went out to dinner with a couple my husband and I like a lot. We got dressed up, which was a lot of fun. But my friend had on such uncomfortably high heels that she could hardly walk. It was a nice evening, and we wanted to stroll a little bit, but honestly, she could hardly go 10 steps without complaining. Don't get me wrong -- I love fashion, and it's so much fun to dress up, especially now when we have been cooped up in the house for so long. But it seems stupid to me to wear shoes that you can't walk in at all. I didn't do that when I was a teenager, and I'm surely not going to start doing it now.

We ended up not being able to take our little stroll. Our date night ended fairly abruptly because all my friend could do was stand on the corner while her husband went to get the car. What's worse is she didn't think there was anything wrong with her being unable to walk. I thought it was ridiculous. I guess she could see the expression on my face, because she rolled her eyes and didn't talk to me anymore. What do I even do with that? Should I call her? What in the world would I say? I didn't mean to hurt her feelings, but the whole thing was just absurd. -- Too High

DEAR TOO HIGH: Leave this one alone. Your friend realized that she put herself in an awkward situation. She doesn't need you to remind her of that. I love fashion, too, but it sounds like this woman took it a bit far. A solution for anyone who just really wants to wear that fancy heel on date night is to bring along a tiny pair of flats. That way you can still walk around freely when necessary.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Recently, my husband and I have been hanging out with two other couples. Unfortunately, we have figured out that we cannot afford to hang with them. They are high rollers -- for real. They drive luxury sports cars, drink expensive champagne and go out regularly on extremely expensive dates. We went out with them once, and they picked up the tab, so I didn't even think about how much it cost.

Last weekend we went out and agreed to split the bill. Our share was nearly $1,000. Nuh-uh. We do not have it like that -- at all. How can we stay friends with these people if we cannot afford to spend time with them? -- Too Rich for My Blood

DEAR TOO RICH FOR MY BLOOD: You can handle this in one of two ways. You can stop going out with them and instead invite them to do things at home, where you can manage the expenses. You can invite them over for dinner or cocktails on occasion.

You can also be straight with them. Tell them how much you enjoy their company, but you cannot afford to hang the way they do. Agree that you will see each other occasionally -- and that's that. There's no need for you to feel bad that you cannot afford the extravagances that are their everyday lives. As long as you are comfortable in your own skin, you are good.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

