DEAR HARRIETTE: I started a new job a few months ago, and my co-workers are kind to me. The company I work for is pretty small, but it's definitely tight. You know how sometimes people go out to drinks after work to get to know each other better? Well, these people go to church together. They all seem to get together on Sundays for service and at least once during the week for choir rehearsal or some other church activity. They keep inviting me to join them, but I don't want to go. I have my own church and spiritual life, and I do not want to go to theirs. I don't have anything against them, but I believe that I should not have to intersect my religious life with my job. Since everyone else participates, do you think my absence will negatively impact my job? -- Not My Church
DEAR NOT MY CHURCH: I will give you the same advice I give to people whose co-workers invite them out every Friday for drinks after work: You don't have to go all the time, but it is wise to go occasionally. At the very least, go once so that you have an understanding of what these people value and how they spend their time. Find out if your company is affiliated with the church. Even if it is, you are not required to go there, but it's good to know the history of your company and the church that your co-workers attend. Do some sleuthing so that you get a clear picture of your company's culture and what the expectations are of the employees. You do not need to become a regular parishioner, choir member or anything else. But out of respect for them and curiosity for you, go to a service and pay attention.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a horrible packer. I always take too many things and end up paying extra for baggage that is too heavy. A friend of mine recommended that if I can't figure out how to pack less, I should consider shipping my suitcase. She thinks it will cost less to ship than to pay for the baggage fees for the plane. Do you think that is over the top? How would you handle this? -- Heavy Baggage
DEAR HEAVY BAGGAGE: I, too, am a heavy packer. I always seem to want one more pair of shoes. In the winter, I find that clothing can be heavier anyway. That said, sure you can do research to compare the cost of shipping your suitcase via USPS, UPS, FedEx or another such service versus the airline bag cost. Make sure you learn the cost of an overweight bag. Anything over 50 pounds can cost you $100 or more. Figure out what your bag(s) will likely weigh and compare prices.
You might also try making a written packing list of the essentials you need each day of your trip and packing only those things. If you refuse to allow yourself to pack that extra pair of shoes or handbag or whatever it may be, you may find that you can streamline your packing and eventually get to carryon status!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been dating my boyfriend for a year now. He is a nice man with a good heart, but he hasn't had a job for the whole time that we have been together. At first, that didn't seem like such a big deal since he had savings. He was creative and figured out ways to make fun without spending a lot of money. Now, it's getting old. I have a decent job with a consistent paycheck, and I find myself picking up the tab almost all the time. I'm not totally old-fashioned, but I also don't think it's right for the woman to have to pay all the time -- or the man, for that matter. How do I bring this up with my boyfriend? I don't want to hurt his feelings. I know he feels bad that he has limited resources, but if we are going to keep going, we need to address our money issues head-on. How do I bring it up? -- Facing Our Stuff
DEAR FACING OUR STUFF: Your relationship is at a reality check point. It is time for you two to talk frankly about where you are and where you are headed. Ask your boyfriend to join you for a serious conversation. Tell him that you need to figure out your financial situation because things are getting bad. Be honest and tell him you don't feel comfortable picking up the tab all the time, and you can't afford it. Press him to talk about his financial plans for the year.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a set of 12-year-old twin daughters. They are both sweet, smart, funny girls, but they are different in a lot of ways. One of them is confident and social and speaks her mind constantly. She is also considerate of other people's feelings while maintaining her leadership skills. My other daughter is not so outgoing. She is shy, spends a lot of time by herself and is more of a follower. She has an amazing attention to detail and is very dependable when I need her for something. I try to accentuate my daughters' differences but also treat them the same.
As they are approaching high school soon, I would like my daughter who is shy to become more social. How do I get her to come out of her shell without pushing her too far? -- Mother of Twins, Minneapolis
DEAR MOTHER OF TWINS: Start by accepting your daughters for who they are -- as they are. Your introverted daughter may remain quiet and somewhat withdrawn. That is OK for her. Do not push her. Instead, learn what her interests are, and point her in those directions. If she is into music, encourage her to play an instrument or take singing lessons. If she likes a sport, suggest that she join a team. Whatever she fancies, you should encourage. Chances are, she will blossom naturally when she is in an environment that feels safe and stimulating to her.
As far as your outgoing daughter, pay attention to her as well. Check to see if she is making smart choices in terms of friends and social activities. Often, the gregarious ones intersect with others who do not always share your family's values or views. Be sure that both daughters learn how to be true to themselves.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My partner and I have recently decided that we want to move. We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives.
One thing that has come up quite frequently in our discussion is where we will send our children to school. We have found a great county just outside of New York City that has two towns we love. The first town is my favorite and has the best school district, but not a great house selection. The other town has a house we both absolutely love, but the school district is not great.
I have been going back and forth with my partner, discussing the importance of education and home life, and which of those has a higher ranking when it comes to the outcome of children. Do you have any opinion or insight on this? -- Weighing My Family's Options, Westchester, New York
DEAR WEIGHING MY FAMILY'S OPTIONS: Put education first. Many families move specifically so that their children can have access to quality education. Some even rent homes in good school districts and move after the children have completed high school. Others buy and then sell and upgrade to a better home after the children are gone.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
