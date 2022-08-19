DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine passed away recently. She was loved and very popular, so a lot of people have been devastated by her loss. Some people have chosen to grieve publicly, but I have not. A lot of people that are publicly mourning my friend were NOT close with her while she was alive, so it feels as if they are using her death for sympathy or attention. I hate watching it happen, and I know my friend would have hated it, too. Should I start calling out people about their fake mourning? -- Fake Grief

DEAR FAKE GRIEF: Don't be so quick to judge these other people and how they are reacting to your friend's death. While they may not have been close to her the way you were, it is quite possible that they felt a connection to her or what she represented for them. When people die, it triggers a wide range of emotions. I often hear of people who will admit that they weren't close to someone even though they were dramatically affected by the person's passing.

Stop focusing on those other people. Focus inward instead. Allow yourself to grieve for your friend. Remember the good times you had with her and what made your bond special. Don't begrudge others for what they are claiming or feeling.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend group made up of about five people. I realized the other day that I'm not particularly close with a certain friend in the group, and we don't really spend any one-on-one time together. Whenever we are alone, it gets awkward. How do I connect with the friend in the group I've never bonded with? -- Superficial Friendship

DEAR SUPERFICIAL FRIENDSHIP: There are often varying degrees of closeness in groups as large as five people. That is natural. Think back on how the connection began with them. Who brought them in? What are their interests? Do you share any of their interests? Could it be that they are truly a peripheral friend rather than a bestie? Whatever is true is fine. You just need to figure it out so that you engage them accordingly. Maybe it's best if they show up only when certain other members of the group are present.

If you want to get closer to this friend, that's fine, too. You will first need to think of what you two share that is worth bonding over. If you want more than a superficial relationship, consider carefully what you want to build upon. Ideally it would be something positive, not gossiping about others or getting into people's private affairs in any way.

With an idea in mind, reach out to your friend. Get together and let them know that you realize that you two do not talk as much as you would like. Ask if they would like to spend more time together. Suggest an activity that you think you might bond over. And see what happens. If you don't naturally grow closer, that's OK. It's perfectly fine for you to be part of a group friendship but not a one-on-one bond.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in a relationship with someone who makes a lot more money than I do. I have a job, but all it really does is pay my car insurance and nothing more. Most of my financial needs are met by my boyfriend of 2 1/2 years.

My friends and family all seem to think that there's something wrong with my boyfriend supporting me financially, but I don't see anything wrong with it. I am constantly applying to jobs that will put me in a position to be financially independent, but nothing has worked out so far. My boyfriend is supporting me short-term while I find ways to support myself long-term. Is this wrong? -- Short-Term Support

DEAR SHORT-TERM SUPPORT: It is kind of your boyfriend to support you financially, and it sounds like a godsend, given your current financial circumstances. What's important here is that you and he are clear about what's happening. And you need to evaluate what you want and expect out of this relationship. If you and your boyfriend believe you are in it for the long haul, his support today is natural and exactly what a partner would do when the other is in need. If you think this is casual and, at best, a short-term relationship, accepting his money is wrong. That would be taking advantage of him. Think it through.

If you don't really love him, stop taking his money and figure out another solution. If this feels like a long-term commitment, talk with him about the future. Make a plan. And keep looking for a job.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Should I cancel my birthday plans because I'm unemployed? I had a plan to go out of town with a few of my closest friends at the end of February for my birthday. I made these plans when I had a steady income stream, but two weeks ago I made the decision to quit my job and go back to school to work on getting my master's degree. I was really excited about the plans I made for my birthday trip, and so were my friends. Now that I don't know when I'll have any income again, it seems kind of foolish to spend the money that I do have on a nonessential trip. I don't want to let my friends down, and I don't want to neglect my birthday completely. Should I cancel the trip? -- Change of Plans

DEAR CHANGE OF PLANS: Good for you for being practical. It is wise not to spend a lot of money on a trip when your financial situation has changed so dramatically. Thank your friends for wanting to take this trip with you, and make an alternate recommendation. What about going to a fancy restaurant for dinner? It will be a splurge, but a much smaller one than originally planned.

You can also give your friends your blessing for them to go on the trip anyway, even though you are no longer going. They are excited about the plans you made together and may still want to go. Don't be mad at them, though, if they take the trip!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a new mother of a beautiful little girl. She is the light of my life, and she brings me so much joy! The more I think about going back to work, the more I feel like it is just not the right thing for me to do; I don't want to miss any special moments. Her father and I both work full time to maintain the life we have built together. I know both of our incomes are needed, but I want to stay home with her, at least until she's of school age. Should I ask her dad to get a second job so I can stay home? -- Aspiring SAHM

DEAR ASPIRING SAHM: The feelings you are describing are real and palpable. It is true that many new mothers feel such an incredible longing to be there for their children that they cannot imagine being separated, even if they need to work. You should discuss this with your husband, considering all angles. For starters, what will it cost for you to put your child in daycare? How much will you earn, and does that balance the costs of childcare and other necessities? What will the financial loss be if you stop working? What is your husband's earning potential if he can take on another job? How can you two scale back expenses at home to make managing a one-income household possible?

Talk through everything together so that you can assess if it is possible for you to fulfill this dream of being a stay-at-home mom. You must include your husband in the discussion -- do not just inform him of your decision. This will only work if you are both on board.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who means well but who is constantly in my business and judging me about every little thing. She calls and asks me a million questions, then picks at my answers. Conversely, when I ask her questions, she deflects like crazy. We have been friends for years. This is not new, but as I grow older, my patience is wearing thin. I don't want to have to endure her interrogations all the time. How can I draw the line when I was never successful at it in the past? In a way, I feel like it will come as a shock to her that I don't like her constant questioning, because I haven't directly spoken up about it in the past. -- Drawing the Line

DEAR DRAWING THE LINE: It is time to stand up for yourself. The next time this friend goes in on you, stop her. Ask her to pause for a moment. Then tell her that it bothers you when she pounces. Admit that this may be a surprise to her because you rarely speak up. Tell her it is time for you to speak now. Calmly explain that it bothers you when she asks so many questions and then judges you so harshly on whatever you say. Point out that she rarely answers your own questions.

Suggest that it is time for a friendship reset. Tell her what you want -- perhaps less judgment, more listening and more sharing on her part. For you, commit to speaking up more so that she can understand how you feel about your communication. If you haven't told her any of this in the past, know that this may be overwhelming for her to process, at least at first.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been trying to have a baby for five years now. I am emotionally exhausted, and I am beginning to lose hope that I'll ever conceive. I have family members who are having babies left and right out of wedlock -- some are even upset about getting pregnant again -- while my husband and I have prepared a stable, loving home for kids and can't get pregnant. How can I mentally prepare myself if it never happens for us? -- Want a Baby

DEAR WANT A BABY: The mysteries of conception and childbirth are real and can be devastating for couples who are unable to conceive and/or carry a child to term. It can be frustrating to look at others' lives and wonder why it seems so easy for them, even as you have set yourselves up to create a "perfect" home to welcome a child.

What you may want to do is think outside the box. What if you cannot conceive a child? You mention family members who are especially fertile. Is it possible for one of them to be a surrogate for you? Talk to your doctor about surrogacy in general and how it works. Have you explored IVF? Many couples have been successful with in vitro fertilization. This is an expensive option, but increasingly some insurance companies are offering financial support. You can also consider adoption. You can have a child even if you are unable to give birth to one. This may be hard for you to consider right now, but there are viable options for parents who are unable to conceive.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106