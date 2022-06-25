DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an introverted woman who is dating a socialite. Surprisingly, we complement each other well. We hardly ever argue, and it seems we have an endless number of things in common. The only issue that I'm having is adjusting to his extroverted lifestyle. I get anxious being around large groups of people I don't know, and I have no clue how to be social with strangers.

Making public appearances is a huge part of his job, and he often asks me to accompany him. If I always say no to attending large gatherings with him, I will rarely see him. Should I just get over it and force myself to tag along? -- Dating a Socialite

DEAR DATING A SOCIALITE: You two need to strike a balance in your relationship. You agree to go to some of his many social events, and he agrees to spend more intimate time with you that involves fewer people. This won't take away your anxiety around being in those crowds, but it will provide a carrot to get you to attend future engagements.

You may also want to join Toastmasters or a similar organization where you learn skills for public speaking and suggestions for how to overcome fear of being in large groups. I know many people who have participated in such programs with great success. You learn tools to push past social anxieties and claim a comfortable, confident place in public settings. Consider that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My company cellphone was stolen from me a few days ago. I reported it stolen immediately, and the company was able to get it replaced in no time at all. What I did not report to my supervisor was the fact that the phone had crucial company data on it and was NOT password protected. I am terrified that whoever has this phone will find the data and that there will be serious consequences. Keeping this to myself has been agonizing, but I cannot lose my job. What should I do? -- Stolen Phone

DEAR STOLEN PHONE: Hopefully your phone was a smartphone whose system was shut down remotely when you reported it stolen. There is a good chance that the data was either frozen or deleted remotely once you reported it stolen.

However, that doesn't address your bigger issue. Even if it might cost you your job, for integrity's sake you do need to speak to your employer. Ask about how to ensure that your new phone is safe. Find out what security protocols should be followed to protect confidential company information, and admit that you had not followed all of those protocols with your previous phone. Tell your supervisor that the stolen phone was not password protected and that there was some sensitive information on it. Apologize for being careless, and learn what to do now to ensure that you are in full alignment with company policy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since I was little, I wanted my ears pierced. I was raised in a deeply religious household, and jewelry is frowned upon in my religion. Now that I'm 20 and no longer living with my family, I'm living by my own rules. I've gotten five different facial piercings in the last two years. I haven't seen my family since before COVID-19, and I'm nervous about their reactions to all my new piercings. Should I warn them before seeing them? -- New Piercings

DEAR NEW PIERCINGS: An unfortunate consequence of an extremely strict upbringing is that many young people rebel by doing the very thing that their parents wanted them to avoid. You know that your parents will be upset and disappointed. You will have to explain yourself, preferably with compassion. While you do not share your parents' views on piercings, they devoutly follow them. Don't be flippant with your decision to ignore them so overtly. Be prepared to explain why you made the choices that you did.

Yes, it would be thoughtful to give them a heads-up. Whichever parent you feel will listen best should be your point of contact. Call that person and say that you have gotten a few piercings since you have been on your own, and you just wanted to let them know. Assure them that your intention is not to be disrespectful of them. Instead, you have made choices based upon your beliefs, which do not always match theirs. Out of respect, you wanted to tell them in advance so it's not a surprise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I made a mistake that cost my boss thousands of dollars. I found a way to pass it off as someone else's problem, but the guilt is eating me alive. I am afraid that coming forward about the details of the mistake will cost me my job. Should I be honest about something that's so detrimental? Everyone else has seemed to move on from it. The only thing I could stand to gain is peace of mind. -- Guilty Conscience

DEAR GUILTY CONSCIENCE: I am a firm believer in telling the truth. As you see, not doing so is costing you peace. Could you lose your job if you tell your boss what actually happened? Yes. But that shouldn't prevent you from telling him anyway.

Take a moment first to think about what happened and why. How did you cost your boss so much money? What went wrong? Do you know how to prevent it in the future? The facts coupled with recommendations for a better future outcome can be helpful during your conversation. Be prepared to tell your boss why you didn't come forward from the beginning. Be honest. Were you afraid? What happened?

Finally, think about your future. Where can you go from here? If you lose your job, where can you apply? Know that if you are fired, you can collect unemployment for a short period so you will have a tiny cushion. Think about your next steps in case you need to pivot. Then go in and talk to your boss. With humility and confidence in your integrity, tell him what happened.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My assistant has been doing a good job at work, so I offered her a promotion and a 20% raise. I was surprised and disappointed by her response. She said she thought the raise wasn't enough and that she deserves a lot more. I run a small business and do not have more to give her. I never know if all of my current contracts will last, so I have to keep sizable savings in order to pay for all of the expenses it takes to run the business. I know that many companies, including ones much larger than mine, don't even give cost of living increases on a regular basis, let alone a whopping 20%. I can't go higher, nor do I think she deserves it. But I also don't want a disgruntled employee. How should I handle this? -- Disappointed

DEAR DISAPPOINTED: Sit down with your assistant and remind her of how much you value her. That's why you offered her both a promotion and a big raise. Acknowledge that you know she is not satisfied with your offer. Share insights with her about job trends in our country so that she can gain a bit of perspective on her situation. In 2019, for example, the U.S. Government's cost of living increase for Social Security was 2.8%. Many corporations paid a similar amount to employees. According to indeed.com, the average raise these days is 4.5-6%, so 20% would be considered exceptional. That said, it probably doesn't seem so great if the base salary was low. It can take time for a smaller starting salary to increase to a comfortable figure.

For anyone looking to request a promotion or a raise right now, you may want to take a number of factors into consideration -- take a self-assessment of your job performance to honestly consider whether you are deserving, prepare a presentation to demonstrate clear reasons why you are ready, and go in with confidence. Here are more suggestions: indeed.com/career-advice/pay-salary/what-is-a-reasonable-raise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter and her friends are stressing out as they wait to find out which colleges will accept them. Many of them did not get into their first-choice schools through the early decision process. The rest are waiting for early action and regular decision. Each time somebody gets rejected, there are lots of tears. I don't know how to support my daughter or her friends. I keep telling her it will all work out, but that doesn't seem to be much consolation. -- Nail-Biting Time

DEAR NAIL-BITING TIME: Be a good listener. Let your daughter tell you what's going on, and do your best to stay quiet. You cannot guarantee anything during this process, so don't promise anything. Give her hugs if she welcomes them. Show her that you love her and support her. When she learns about schools on her list, be right there with her. If she is emotional, allow her to go through that. You can express your emotion, too. Now is not the time to be wooden or cold. Be yourself and remain the strong parent. Remember that it will all be settled by May. That seems far away, but it will be here in a blink.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got a promotion a couple of weeks ago, and now everyone is treating me differently. My co-workers hardly speak to me anymore. When they do speak to me, the energy is very tense and awkward. They treat me like I'm their boss and not their friend. This change of behavior at work is making me uncomfortable, to say the very least. What should I do? -- Promoted

DEAR PROMOTED: Congratulations on your promotion. You should know that when an employee is promoted and that person has been friends with co-workers, there is usually a period of readjustment. If you are now their boss, you have to figure out how you will work together moving forward. Things will not be exactly the same. If your role is in management, it means that you need to be clear about who you will be managing and what their job descriptions are so that you can set clear expectations with them. Do your research. Figure out exactly what your relationship should be with your co-workers. Talk to your boss for guidance.

Meet with each person individually and then with the team. Let them know that you want to have a positive working relationship with them, even as this transition is occurring. Let them know you continue to value them and care about them. Be clear about what your new role is and what it means in relation to them. Invite them to ask questions and offer their thoughts.

You will need to refresh your relationship with them. You can't be the buddy who commiserates with them about work if you did that before. Know your company's expectations of you so that you can stand in that role with grace and clarity.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

