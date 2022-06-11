DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't have a close group of friends or a social circle. I don't normally care, but the friends that I do have all have their own groups of friends outside of me. I am not sure if I would be happier with or without a go-to social circle, but I wouldn't even know where to start. How can I find a social circle as an adult? -- Want a Friend Group

DEAR WANT A FRIEND GROUP: Not everyone has a social circle. Some people are more like loners and have only individual friendships. Your own natural rhythm is fine, even if it is different from others'. Interestingly, if you look closely at other people, you may notice that even the most gregarious of them may be floaters, going from one group of friends to another. Others may be closer to a core group that lasts for life.

Rather than longing for something that hasn't been your norm, notice how you naturally form relationships. Who are your friends, and what do you like about them? What is unique about your relationships with the people you care about? What makes the friendship tick? What makes you happy, and what saddens or annoys you?

As you get clear on your preferences, you can open your eyes and see others as potential new friends. Look for qualities that appeal to you. Perhaps you will curate a group of friends, or you may select one or two new people over time. Trust yourself to welcome people who belong in your life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am dating someone who thinks they know more about my culture than I do. I am a Black American who is dating a white American. They majored in African American studies in college. I didn't attend college.

We were having a casual conversation the other day when it turned into a debate about my knowledge on all things Africa. They implied that they have more in-depth knowledge about Black culture than I do because of their studies. I thought this was incredibly offensive, wrong and inappropriate to say. How could you know more about my culture than I do? I have firsthand experience, and they could never understand that. I don't think I care to see them again after that conversation. Would I be overreacting if I cut them off for this? -- Disrespectful Date

DEAR DISRESPECTFUL DATE: Don't give up yet. Instead, sit down and have a talk. Your date obviously wants to know about your culture, which is why they chose to study it in college. That is a good thing. They also chose to date someone who is African American, likely because they truly are attracted to you and your culture. These are good things.

What's not good is the sense of superiority they exhibited when talking about your culture in the recent argument. Was their attitude wrong? Yes, but that's what often happens in an argument. Even so, by the way, your date may truly know more about Black culture than you do in some respects. However, it was short-sighted and inconsiderate of them to say that to you. What they know has come from reading and studying. What you know has come from lived experience.

IF you can get past the outrage you currently feel because your date was insensitive, you may find it intriguing to debate with them about culture, race and life. You will need to set them straight, though, that their college degree does not give them a leg up on the reality you have lived as an African American.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I canceled a flight to see my family for Thanksgiving because I simply didn't want to go. My aunt had purchased the ticket for me, so she was understandably upset, but I paid her back almost immediately. I had no problem paying it back, but she didn't even say thank you. The ticket was not cheap, so now I'm even more annoyed that I spent that money for essentially no reason. Am I in the wrong? I didn't ask her to buy the ticket for me in the first place. -- Full Refund

DEAR FULL REFUND: Emotions are running high in this scenario, which makes it hard to see clearly. Take a deep breath. Do your best to calm down and look at everything from a sober vantage point. Here are a few guiding questions to help you: Did you ever agree to go to your aunt's for Thanksgiving? When did you decline the invitation? Was the flight nonrefundable? You say you simply did not want to go, but why? What happened to change your mind?

You have to process the whole situation so that you can be better prepared in the future. If you never wanted to go but felt coerced, evaluate how you interact with your aunt and how you can have more agency in the future. If you flaked and changed your mind at the last minute, acknowledge that immaturity in yourself.

You were right to reimburse your aunt for the ticket since you broke the agreement to get on that plane. In the future, think through invitations more fully before you commit, even when it does come from family.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother teaches at a local elementary school. She told me the other day that an old friend of mine started working at the school as well. That same old friend and I had a pretty bad falling-out years ago, and we haven't spoken since. My mom told me that she really enjoys working alongside my old friend and that the two of them sometimes go on their lunch breaks together. I'm not 100% comfortable with this. I cut that person out of my life with the intention of them never being able to have access to me again, so I am unhappy that she could possibly try to contact me through my mother. Am I wrong for being upset by this? -- Old Friend Coming Back

DEAR OLD FRIEND COMING BACK: Does your mother know the details of what happened between you and this person? If so, remind her. If not, sit her down and give her the blow-by-blow. While it is possible for people to mature and change over time, you are right to be concerned that your life could get intertwined with this friend again if she and your mother build a friendship. People naturally talk about their families as they grow closer.

Be clear with your mother that you do not want to be a part of this woman's life in any way, and you especially do not want stories about you to be included in your mother's rapport with her. Yes, this is awkward because your mother works with this woman, but you need to be upfront with your mother about why you do not want to be part of their engagement in any way.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I go to visit my family every Christmas. This year, there are two new babies, lots of young adults and us older folks. My family and I fly to be with the rest of the family. The whole trip is fairly expensive, but we love being together. Sadly, we couldn't do it last year because of COVID-19.

All of us will be there this year, but I don't have a lot of money left for gifts for everyone. What I want to do is concentrate on the children, the babies. Do you think that's OK? Should I say something in advance, given that we usually bring a lot of presents? I want to manage expectations. The other guests all live locally, so they probably have more money to spend on gifts. -- Fewer Gifts

DEAR FEWER GIFTS: Let's start by saying that the gift of being in each other's company is the best gift of all, in my book. I will add that you shouldn't count other people's money. Those local folks may also have tighter wallets this year.

It's a good idea to speak to your family members, at least the host, to express your intentions for holiday gifts. Let them know that you will concentrate on the little ones. Perhaps you can give cards to the others. You might also suggest a philanthropic idea that your family can participate in where you give to those in need. My sister has organized a charity service at her church for years. We and others adopt needy families and provide food, gift items and sometimes money so that others can enjoy the holidays the way we do. You might consider pooling resources and doing something similar as a group rather than spending so much on items that the young and older adults don't need.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I (24) have a job, and my younger brother (22) does not. My brother is still in school, and I graduated a few years ago. I recently found out that my aunt and uncle have been regularly sending my brother money so that he will not have to work while in school. When I was in school, I had to work. I didn't have any help from any relatives. I don't want to cause problems, but I am curious as to why they didn't do the same for me. Should I approach them about this? -- Unfair

DEAR UNFAIR: Family dynamics can be so tricky. It must have been hard to hear that your aunt and uncle decided to support your brother in this way when they did not do the same for you. There are many potential reasons why, including: 1) They saw how hard you struggled and realized they could have helped; 2) They have more disposable income now and are better able to ease your brother's burden; 3) They pay closer attention to him (for whatever reason) and wanted to help him (i.e., they are playing favorites); 4) His course load is so heavy that he doesn't have time to work; 5) He asked for their help whereas you did not. There could be other reasons, too.

Don't fret about what he is receiving that you didn't. That's just envy, and it won't serve anyone. If an appropriate moment occurs when you are with your aunt or uncle in person, you might thank them for supporting your brother. If you then decide to ask why they never did the same for you, don't do so with the intent of guilting them. Do it merely as a point of information.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

