DEAR HARRIETTE: After months of hard work, I'm finally happy and comfortable with my current weight. I've been documenting my fitness journey on Instagram. I've been receiving a ton of positive comments from strangers and acquaintances, but also some backhanded compliments from the people I happen to be the closest to. My aunt commented, "Keep it up!" under my latest post, where I showed a before and after transformation of my body. A friend of mine commented something similar. Am I right to be offended by these types of comments? I never expressed that I wanted to keep losing weight in my post, so why should they encourage that? -- Backhanded

DEAR BACKHANDED: I believe you are being too sensitive right now. It is true that exposing your vulnerabilities on social media -- as well as virtually anywhere else -- can be daunting. You want to share with people to be supported and create awareness, but you are left in a precarious position.

Your loved ones saying, "Keep it up!" is not rudeness, at least not at face value. I'm sure they thought they were being kind. It takes a lot to lose weight and maintain once you reach your goal. Furthermore, to be fit requires that you "keep it up" so that you don't backslide -- even when you don't feel like doing the work anymore. Give them the benefit of the doubt. My guess is that they were being 100% supportive. Assume that to be the case, and use their comments as rocket fuel to keep working on your vessel so that you can stay healthy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My kids go to a private school in our city. We saved all we could to get them there and received a bit of financial aid. Now that summer is here, they are noticing the differences between us and some of their friends. Many of their peers are off to Europe or some other fancy vacation destination. Some are at sleepaway camp. We can't afford that. We do want to design a special summer for them, but what we normally do is go down South to visit family for the summer. The kids play with their cousins and get to see their grandmother. That has been their fun up until now. I want to keep up that tradition and somehow get them to see the value in that. How can I make that happen when they keep comparing themselves with their school friends? -- Summertime

DEAR SUMMERTIME: In order for your children to thrive in their new school, you must teach them to honor and value your way of living. No matter what their peers have or do, your children must be able to look at their own lives and smile because they recognize people, traditions and experiences that make them happy. Visiting the family is an age-old pastime that you should celebrate. As your kids spend time with family, help them to notice what's special about their time together. It is a blessing to have a living grandmother. What can they learn from her? What do they do there that's different from at home? Invite them to tell you stories of their experiences so that they will have harvested interesting things to share when they see their friends.

You can also take them on local adventures in your town. What are the sites and scenes that are specific to where you live that you may not have explored? Get creative and make memories with your children. The joy they draw upon when they share how they have spent their time may help them feel more comfortable around kids who have done more expensive things.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am dating a guy who is from another country. He is kind and interesting, and I really like him. My issue is that he has serious underarm odor. I don't think he wears deodorant. Even though he appears to be clean, on a hot day I can hardly stand to be around him. I know this is a sensitive topic, but if we are ever to be intimate, I don't know how I could stand it. What can I do or say? -- Pit Patrol

DEAR PIT PATROL: Many people around the world do not wear deodorant. Also, depending on what people eat, their bodies may smell differently. That said, if you want to build a close relationship with this man and his body odor is standing in the way, you will have to say something. Yes, it may feel awkward, but the best way is to just come out and tell him. Point out that in your culture, deodorant is commonplace, and you have noticed that he doesn't seem to use it. Tell him that sometimes he has a strong underarm odor that bothers you. Ask him if he would consider wearing deodorant or using powder or something else to freshen himself. He might be offended at first, but if he really wants to be with you, chances are, he will try to do something to make it easier for you to be in intimate environs with him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I want to get an apartment together; we both still live with our parents and have part-time jobs right now. She plans on going to nursing school next year, and I'm looking for a better job, but we have a plan to save enough money to move within the next six months because we really want to be together as much as possible. Everyone thinks we're moving too fast, but the pandemic has shown us that tomorrow really isn't promised, so what should we be waiting on? -- Ready To Move

DEAR READY TO MOVE: Everyone has a valid thought about your future. You and your girlfriend want to build that future together. Your families want you to slow down and get grounded before taking on added expense and responsibilities. Both make sense.

What can you do? Save every penny. Wait for your girlfriend to enroll in school and figure out what her expenses will be then, as well as how much time she has to devote to building a relationship with you immediately. She may need space to get settled into the groove of school before moving.

Rather than rushing into the move, make a plan together. Use a calendar and map out a strategy with markers for success that lead you to a move-in date and beyond. That way you can work together toward a shared goal and prove to yourselves and your loved ones that you are committed and ready.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating this guy who lives a few hours away from me, so it's been mostly phone conversations and a few in-person dates. It's been only a few weeks, and he has started talking about marriage. It came up that he was previously engaged not even a year ago, so that raised a red flag for me. It also concerns me that he seems more focused on material things, like what type of ring I'd like, where I'd like to live, how much money needs to be made between us, etc., rather than the emotional aspects of marriage. All those things are great, but shouldn't falling in love come first? Am I overthinking it? -- Marriage Material

DEAR MARRIAGE MATERIAL: Clearly, this man wants to be in a committed relationship. He wants to get married. You should talk to him about what went wrong in his previous relationship. Find out why the engagement was broken. It sounds like he is trying to address things that went wrong previously so that he doesn't make the same mistakes again.

Yes, romance is important, but I'm not mad at him for wanting to be clear about the life that you both want to have as a couple. If you are interested in finding a life partner and consider him as your potential mate, go through this process with him. Explore your expectations and figure out together if you two seem like a good fit. It may seem pedestrian and not particularly romantic, but marriage requires these basics in order to survive and thrive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband evidently had children that I did not know about while we were married. Recently, the mother of those children contacted me and let me know that he does not have anything to do with their kids and apologized to me for seeing him while we were together. She went on to ask me if my kids could meet her kids because they are siblings. I declined because I do not know this woman, and I feel that it should be my ex-husband who facilitates any meetings between siblings. Am I being unreasonable? -- Meet the Siblings

DEAR MEET THE SIBLINGS: Before you meet this woman or her children, talk to your ex-husband. First, acknowledge how messy this situation is. Shame on him for making a secret family that he isn't supporting.

Take a deep breath. Calm yourself to the best of your ability. Then, find your ex and ask to talk to him. Tell him that this woman contacted you and told you about her children. Ask him if they are indeed his children. If so, talk to him about making the introduction. Yes, it would be good for siblings to know each other, but it is already stressful that you are dealing with the aftershock of the divorce, at least for your kids. Be very careful before introducing other people into the mix, especially children. Your ex first needs to own up to this family's existence. Ideally, he should make the introduction. He should not get a pass from providing for them or for your children.

If he admits that these children are his but won't facilitate an introduction, you have to decide next steps. The children are innocent in this situation, but life can get messy. You may want to start by meeting the mother and the children separately to get a sense of the life they live and how you and your children might figure into it.

