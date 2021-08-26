DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, my friend has really been struggling with her mental health. She often confides in me about her panic attacks and depressive episodes. Although I am sympathetic to her cause and try my best to be present, it's starting to affect my mental health as well. I deeply care for her, but I am trying to deal with my own problems, and I don't know if I have the energy to be there for her as well as myself. At the same time, I don't want to drop her. What should I tell her? What should I do? -- Burdened by Friendship
DEAR BURDENED BY FRIENDSHIP: It can be excruciatingly difficult to draw the line in a friendship when you experience rough times, but sometimes it is necessary. You are not a therapist or a mental health professional; you have to remember that. You can encourage your friend to seek professional help. If she has a therapist, suggest that she schedule an appointment right away. If she does not, prompt her to find one. If you think her parents should be alerted, speak to them -- even if there's a chance she might get angry. True friendship sometimes calls for such action.
In order to take care of yourself, let your friend know that you have to step back for a bit. You don't have to tell her that it is because she is making you feel bad. Instead, enroll in a class, get a job, volunteer to help your parents do something, seek therapy for yourself. Make yourself busy. She won't like it, but it will be for your own good.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents and friends have expressed concern about my weight. After some soul searching, I've decided to start my weight loss journey, and I have a long way to go. Right now, I'm in a caloric deficit and committing to cardio each day -- a 40-minute walk, 20-minute run, etc.
The more I progress into my journey, the more I feel guilty about the food I'm eating. Yesterday, my friends wanted to get ice cream, and there was something in my head saying, "No, you can't eat that. It's not good for you." I'm struggling with how to eat without feeling guilty and to remember the scale is just a number. How do I develop a healthy lifestyle that isn't toxic? -- Disordered Eating
DEAR DISORDERED THINKING: Invite your close friends and family to support you on your weight loss journey. That means maybe not going for ice cream right now but choosing healthier snacks. That means encouraging you to keep up the good work. Figure out which friends may want to walk or run with you, and ask them to join you at specific times.
If you can get one or more people in your friend group to align with your journey, it will be much easier for you to stay the course. If that doesn't work out, you may want to identify someone who can be an accountability buddy to help you stay the course during these early days.
If you continue to feel guilty about what you're eating or develop a negative relationship with food, don't be afraid to talk to a therapist who specializes in eating disorders. Having a good relationship with food is an important step in staying healthy.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I have grown up together and stuck together through college. We studied similar fields but have different majors and degrees. We went to a job fair, and he met a recruiter and told me all about the job he was applying for. I was so amazed and couldn't help but feel like that job was a great fit for me. I searched around and got ahold of the recruiter for the position and got myself an interview. We both interviewed for a bunch of different jobs, but I think he wanted this job as much as me. Turns out, I got the job. Now I have to tell my friend, but I never mentioned applying for the job. I am going to be in hot water when I tell him. What should I say? -- I Stole His Job
DEAR I STOLE HIS JOB: This could be a dealbreaker for your friendship because it was clearly a breach of trust, and it was sneaky. You have to tell your friend, but don't be surprised if he cuts you out of his life for your dishonesty. Tell him that you got a job -- the job that he had told you about. Admit that you also interviewed for it after learning about it from him. Tell him the truth. Apologize for not being forthcoming. Ask for his forgiveness. Don't expect it, though.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up in a house full of boys. I have four brothers who were rowdy and loud. Plus, my dad had a huge presence in the household. I have a boyfriend who is the opposite of them. He is sensitive and thoughtful. As much as I love my family, I would never call them sensitive. My boyfriend cries when we watch certain movies or when sad things happen. I like this about him.
But it leaves him vulnerable when he's around my family. They constantly jab at him and tease him because he's "soft." When I have told them how much I like him and that I appreciate that softer side, they laugh at me. How can I get my family to welcome him when he is so different from them? Quite frankly, they can be bullies. -- Stop Bullying My Man
DEAR STOP BULLYING MY MAN: Your boyfriend is going to have to carve out a level of comfort for himself with your family. You cannot do this for him. He doesn't have to become a bully himself or attempt to be different than he is, but he does need to establish his own space among the boys. My guess is that he will need to be able to ignore them, deflect their taunts and stand his ground.
What you can do is make sure that you clearly let your family know how much you care for him. You, too, should ignore their jibes. If you don't add fuel to that fire, it may subside.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I are pretty competitive when it comes to sports and gambling; it's what we have always done since college. We get hurt -- like bumps and bruises -- but end up fine. We laugh it off and get back up, no problem. We gamble and make bets on games and random things. We do silly and crazy dares.
Recently, I got a new job that came with a signing bonus. While we were having one of our competitive nights, we made some bets, and I felt invincible putting up my big check. My friend, being my friend, matched it. I won, and he lost. I knew he could not afford to pay up, but he wrote me a check anyway. Now he won't talk to me. I gave the money back to him, but his pride won't let him keep it. I feel like a villain for winning. I don't know how to fix this. What should I do? -- Sore Loser
DEAR SORE LOSER: Time will be the healer in this situation. What happened goes far beyond that competitive moment. In your moment of invincibility, you revealed to your friend that you have won a bigger competition, which neither of you may have realized you were in -- namely, that of the bigger paycheck and the uptick in your career.
All of the games that you two have played over the years show how competition lives at your core. Naturally, it would show its face when things get real. All you can do is let time take care of it. You were out of turn in waving the flag of your bonus in his face. After things cool off a bit, you can text or call him and invite him to engage again, like usual. Eventually, you should be able to establish a refreshed rapport.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband curses a lot these days. Even though we have two young children and I ask him repeatedly to curb his language, he just doesn't seem to care anymore. He used to reserve his profanity for our private conversations, but now he can't be bothered. My youngest, who is 7, just used curse words when speaking to me. I was mortified. I do not want my children to think that cursing is acceptable. How can I get my husband to stop? -- No More Potty Language
DEAR NO MORE POTTY LANGUAGE: Carve out a private moment with your husband when the children are asleep and you two are alert. Tell him you want to talk about something serious. Then go for it. Reveal that your youngest is now cursing, and you are concerned. Point out that your husband's constant profanity is fueling this. You want to teach the children to use appropriate, respectful language, and you need his support. Ask him to agree NOT to curse around them. Pick replacement words and phrases that you agree on. Push until he agrees.
