DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter stays up late and has a hard time getting up in the morning. It's obvious to me what she needs to do, but she doesn't listen well right now.

My worry is what will happen when she goes away to college next year. I won't be there to nudge her. My sister suggested that I use a bit of tough love, namely not waking her up in the morning. She said I need to let her be late for school a couple of times so that she can feel the repercussions of not being responsible. I have tried, but I haven't been able to do that yet. She has a perfect school record for attendance and scores. I hate to see her ruin that. What do you suggest? -- Can't Get Up

DEAR CAN'T GET UP: Part of your responsibility as a parent is preparing your child to be independent. That surely includes being able to wake up without prompting. She is going to have to be able to get up on her own at some point. It's better for it to happen now, while she is still on your watch.

Take your sister's advice. If possible, figure out her schedule so that you have a sense of how to help her prioritize her time. Let her know that you will no longer be waking her up. At night, remind her of her schedule for the next day. Then resist the temptation to go in and sound the alarm. Hopefully your nighttime reminder will help her set internal and physical alarms to help her show up on time for her day. If not, let her experience the repercussions, even if that means a bad grade for a change.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who recently started a small business. She is excited about it, which is great, but I also think she is unrealistic about her trajectory. She is in the design and manufacturing space, which means she needs deep pockets to finance her dream. Because she spends so much time working on that project, she has been neglecting her job. The other day, her boss told her she was going to have to choose which to focus on. She decided to leave her job and go full-time on her dream. I think that's crazy. It's not that I don't want her to succeed, but I just don't think she's ready. Now that she's out there on her own, I don't know what advice to give her. -- On Her Own

DEAR ON HER OWN: Is your friend asking for advice? Perhaps what she needs most is cheerleading. She has put herself out there. In due time, she will discover if she has deep enough pockets to go for her dream without additional financial support. For now, encourage her to work hard and make a plan. She needs to figure out what it will take to manifest her dream. You can push her to pay attention to designing her way forward.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got my first wedding-related disappointment the other day. I asked my eldest sister to be a bridesmaid, and she said no because she was going to be out of town during the exact date of my wedding. She offered to help my bridal party plan my shower as a consolation. I can't imagine what she would possibly think was more important than her youngest sister's wedding. The two of us are super-close, and we always talked about being a big part of each other's weddings. She has apologized hundreds of times. Should I move past this? -- Sister Bailed on Wedding

DEAR SISTER BAILED ON WEDDING: Let's unpack this. Did you check in with your sister about her availability before you secured the date? While you don't have to check in with everyone on that, it would make sense to speak to your closest family members and potential wedding party before finalizing the date. If you did, find out what happened. This is worth investigating before you drop it -- for many reasons, including getting clear on your role in this hiccup.

Ask your sister what she has to do that will take her away from your wedding and if there is any chance that she can change her plans. From there, you have to let it go. Accept her conciliatory offers and forgive her. You may also need to forgive yourself if you did not check in with her before setting your date. Wedding planning stirs up lots of emotions. Do your best to stay calm and celebrate the little victories leading up to your big day.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's summer now! I just pulled out my summer clothes, and I'm having a reality check. I knew I had gained weight during the pandemic, but at home I was mainly wearing sweatpants and pajama bottoms, so it didn't really matter. Now I have discovered that I can't fit into any of my shorts. Pants without elastic don't zip. My crop tops are revealing rolls of fat that do not need to be showcased. I am mortified. Yes, this means I need to lose weight, but right now I have nothing to wear. Do you think I should give away everything and buy a whole new wardrobe or just buy a few things and motivate myself to lose weight so I can fit what I have? -- Unfit

DEAR UNFIT: Don't give away everything yet! Buy a few staples so that you can feel comfortable as you go about your life. But use this reality check to get you back on track. Make a movement plan and a nutritional plan. You must lower your caloric intake in order to lose weight. Read about healthy, low-calorie diets and find something that works for you. Many people follow WW (formerly Weight Watchers) with excellent results as it helps you track your intake all day long and gives you guidance on the value of whatever you put in your mouth.

Choose an accountability partner who can help inspire you to keep up your program even when you don't feel like it. Give yourself a goal for when you will be able to fit into a favorite pair of pants or top. Try them on each week. When they fit again, you can rejoice!

DEAR HARRIETTE: Senior year is approaching, which means my school is about to get extra-cliquey. All the fun senior traditions like Halloween and prom are heavily rooted in social groups. Unfortunately, I don't exactly have a definitive friend group. During lunch, I wander from table to table talking with whomever I happen to see. None of my friends seem to get along with one another, so I don't think there's any chance of me forming my own group. Plus, all of last year and part of the year before, we were at home, unable to meet up in whatever groups we had. Everything feels awkward now as I think about going back to school. I don't want to feel left out or sad when it comes to these events. What should I do? -- High School Cliques

DEAR HIGH SCHOOL CLIQUES: Many students are feeling awkward about what the next school year is going to be like. Social life is important in school, and many students have missed out on more than a year of being in one another's company. Chances are, some of the previous cliques will have disbanded as other friend groups have emerged.

Rather than focusing on who ends up where, set your sights on your intentions. What do you want to have happen in your senior year? Which events do you want to attend? With whom would you like to attend them? Pick a couple of teens you think are friendly and not part of any previously set clique. Start spending time with them. Do your best to build a bond with them now so that you naturally feel an affinity toward each other. Talk about the social activities early on to get a sense of whether they have interest in attending. Suggest that you go together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends always want to go out to a restaurant or go clothes shopping at the mall. My dad recently lost his job at the bank, and I don't have that kind of money right now. On one hand, I think my friends would understand if I told them I couldn't afford to spend so much money, but I also don't want them to know my family is struggling financially. The last thing I want is pity. Do I tell my friends or keep my family's troubles to myself? -- Scared and Alone

DEAR SCARED AND ALONE: Is there anyone in your friend group with whom you can confide? I agree that you may not want to broadcast your family's situation to the whole group, but it would help if you had someone who could be your confidant. Do your best to pick someone who will keep your secret.

Know, however, that there is no shame in a family dealing with reality. Thousands of Americans lost their jobs during the pandemic, and many have yet to recover precious income that will support their households. If your friends do find out, they should be supportive, but we can never be certain of how others will act.

You can go shopping with your friends and enjoy the experience without spending money. My mother used to call it window shopping. Sometimes we would literally just enjoy the fashion through the glass. Other times, we would go in and try things on. Sometimes we would make small purchases. You can look, try on and put back. That can be fun in and of itself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like my good friend continually inconveniences me. She has no regard for my time. She has a ton of other friends she could bother to do favors for her, yet she seems to ask only me. If I don't do these favors for her, she'll give me attitude for days. I don't like feeling taken advantage of. Should I say something about this? -- Ask Someone Else

DEAR ASK SOMEONE ELSE: Stop jumping when she asks you to do something. Be willing to endure her attitude when you draw the line and create boundaries for yourself. Also, talk to your friend. You should definitely tell her that you are beginning to feel like she is taking advantage of your kindness. Give her concrete examples of what you mean. Explain that you are happy to help her out sometimes, but she is constantly asking you for favors, and it's just too much. If she pushes back and says something like, "That's what friends are for. Are you saying you don't want to be my friend anymore?" counter with the point that being a friend is a reciprocal experience. Right now, this is pretty one-sided, with her asking you for favors and you fulfilling them.

In the end, your behavior will determine what happens next. You do not have to do everything this friend requests, so stop. If she stops acting like your friend, that means she wasn't a true friend anyway.

