DEAR HARRIETTE: Growing up, I never really knew my biological father -- aside from what my grandparents would tell me. When I was 7, my mother remarried, and my stepfather has been my daddy ever since. Now, as an adult, my biological father has reentered my life and is an active granddad to my kids. This is wonderful, but he often speaks as if he raised me, and ignores the fact that he missed over 20 years of my life. How can I respectfully ask him not to do that? -- Daddy Issues

DEAR DADDY ISSUES: You and your father need to have a heart-to-heart conversation. Start by thanking him for coming back into your life and acknowledging how important it has been for your children. Then, ask him what took him so long. Don't be mean or accusatory. You don't want to scare him off. But you do need him to talk to you. Ask him what his life was like for those 20 years that he wasn't there. Ask why he chose not to continue to have a relationship with you after he and your mom broke up. Tell him what life was like for you.

Even if you grew up fine and don't have any so-called daddy issues, your father was absent for your childhood. Ask him not to pretend otherwise. Agree that you can create new memories right now and that when you talk about the past, you do so honestly.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've had some wonderful things happen in my life over the last year. I've gotten a new car, started my dream job and really begun to feel happy about my life. The only thing is, when I tell my best friend, she says things like, "Wish that would happen for me" or, "That must be nice."

It really bothers me that we can't celebrate good times together, and it almost makes me feel bad for doing well. How can I confront her about this and stay sensitive to her feelings? -- Be Happy for Me

DEAR BE HAPPY FOR ME: Start by asking your best friend what she thinks it will take for her to be happy. She says, "Wish that would happen for me." Ask what that would look like. Rather than being stuck on jealousy, she needs to take action for her life. Point out that the reason you are where you are is because of a dream and a lot of hard work.

Tell your friend that it hurts your feelings that she doesn't seem to be happy for you. Ask her to stop making those snide comments when you share your joy with her. Know, however, that she may not be able to comply. It really depends on what's going on in her life right now and her capacity to look past her experiences and circumstances to have empathy for yours.

It is time for you to expand your friend pool to include people who are focused on building their lives. Find people who will encourage you to continue pursuing your dreams. You cannot force your friend to be your cheerleader. You don't have to dump her either. Just be aware of what she can -- and cannot -- offer.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has been struggling to give up cigarettes for years. I thought that watching her aunt die from lung cancer a few years ago would be a wake-up call, but she hasn't slowed down at all. I'm nervous for her, but I'm afraid to intervene because she always gets defensive and calls me judgmental when I say something about her habit. How can I make her understand that quitting would be in her best interest? -- Stop Smoking

DEAR STOP SMOKING: Addictions are powerful and real. They compel people to make poor decisions that make no sense. You are witnessing this in real time right now. You would be amazed to walk by hospitals and see health professionals in white coats standing outside in the cold, smoking cigarettes. You can be sure that they know the health risks, yet they do it anyway.

I wish I could give you brighter news. Your friend knows that cigarettes can kill her. She knows that people she loves have succumbed to the ravages of this bad habit. Your comments will not likely make a difference in her choices. What you can do is stop hanging out with her if she smokes around you. You can rightfully choose not to be in the company of secondhand smoke. If she cannot or will not curb her habit in your presence, you can simply agree -- or not -- to accept her with her flaws. Shaming her will not work, so stop.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When do you know that you've outgrown a friend? I met one of my closest girlfriends in college, and we've been pretty much inseparable ever since. We were roommates for all four years of school and were lucky enough to move to the same city after graduating. It's been five years since we moved to the city together, and lately I feel that my friend isn't showing any real growth. She isn't going for jobs that may get her somewhere in life, and she is still dealing with the same men who would stress her out in college. I'm nowhere near the same person that I was five years ago. It's hard for me to relate to her and her issues when I've grown so much and she's grown so little.

Do you think we've outgrown each other? Is it counterproductive for me to keep her around? -- Growing Apart

DEAR GROWING APART: You don't have to cut this woman out of your life just because she isn't ambitious. That is her choice. You may naturally not find yourself spending as much time with her if your interests have changed. Yes, it is common for friends to grow apart over the years -- for a variety of reasons. If that is the case for the two of you, so be it. Do your best not to judge her, though. She is living her life. You are living yours. She gets to own her choices, just as you are claiming your own.

You may not need to do anything as you two drift apart. It could be that you just see each other less as the natural course of life changes how you spend your time. When you do come together, be kind and nonjudgmental. Accept her for who she is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is super nosy and always oversteps with her questions about my personal life. She's a nice woman, but her questions about my life and curiosity about what's going on in my home is a bit annoying. I caught her staring into my window one time as she walked past it on her way to work. On another occasion, she couldn't stop asking me about every single one of the guests I'd had over since moving in. How do I respectfully tell her to mind her business? -- Nosy Neighbor

DEAR NOSY NEIGHBOR: While remaining cordial, you have to reinforce your privacy. Start by closing your curtains so that she cannot see inside your home. Sadly, you need to make your space seem less welcoming -- to her -- so that it is harder for her to access information about you. When you see this woman, you can greet her, but keep your banter to the simplest of pleasantries. If she asks you about your life, your friends or anything else that you do not want to discuss, simply do not answer her. Just because she asks you a question does not mean that you are required to respond. This may seem rude, but it is effective. If you literally stop engaging her when she crosses a line, over time she may stop crossing it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a very unstable co-worker who makes me nervous. He has a bad temper and talks about his gun collection often. I think he fits the profile of someone who might become disgruntled and unleash their rage on the whole store. Should I say something to my boss? -- Better Safe Than Sorry

DEAR BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY: Trust your instincts. If this man makes you feel uncomfortable, you should alert your boss to your concerns. Do not be an alarmist, though. Be specific. Before going to your boss, document your observations. Write down what he did or said, and when. Recall the circumstances surrounding any incidents that you want to share so that your boss is fully informed. Ask your boss not to reveal your identity, as you do not want to risk having your co-worker retaliate against you. Do not discuss your concerns with others, either. Be clear and specific with your boss, and avoid gossiping.

If you find that your boss brushes it off, then it is time to take the next action, which is to report this man to the police. It may feel awkward to take this step, but it could be a lifesaving measure. If you do go to the police, share the details that you have logged so that you are as thorough as possible. After that, just do your job and watch your back. Behave as normally as you can.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend is crowdfunding her trip to France when I know for a fact that she can afford it herself. She started a GoFundMe for her trip, claiming that she will be studying abroad. She has raised over $4,000 for her trip, although she told me she made $9,000 last month from brand sponsorships alone. I'm honestly losing some respect for her. Even if she can't afford it, that's such a tacky way to get to France. Should I keep my mouth shut or report her GoFundMe account? -- Friend Is a Scammer

DEAR FRIEND IS A SCAMMER: Stay out of it. Know your friend for who she is, and don't fall prey to her scheme. If others ask you whether they should donate, you can say that you think she has what she needs. But leave it at that. Your friend may end up being a con artist. If that's her destiny, you cannot stop it, but you also do not have to participate. You surely do not need to contact GoFundMe. Accepting money you don't need is not illegal.

If your friend notices your standoffishness and asks you about it, tell her what you think of her fundraising activities. Otherwise, keep it to yourself.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0