DEAR HARRIETTE: I stayed at my friend's family-owned bed and breakfast a while ago, and they still haven't refunded my security deposit. I called the front desk formally to ask about it, and they said to contact my bank. My bank said I need to contact the hotel. I'm getting the runaround. Should I confront my friend about this now? -- Friend's Business
DEAR FRIEND'S BUSINESS: Now is absolutely the time to call your friend. If you had a nice time, you can lead with that. But from there, get right into it. Explain exactly what happened and the difficulty you have been having in simply getting your security deposit refunded. Typically, this would occur at checkout, certainly not days after your departure. Ask your friend to refund you the amount immediately.
If the situation is not resolved within a day or two, you should let them know you will have to call the Better Business Bureau to report them. This is business. Here's a link to get you started if you determine you need to file a complaint: bbb.org/file-a-complaint.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend wrote an embarrassing photo caption about us on Facebook for our anniversary. The caption was long and wordy, and he highlighted the fact that he didn't initially want to be in a relationship with me. He swears he meant well, but I'm humiliated. How do I handle this? -- Embarrassing Caption
DEAR EMBARRASSING CAPTION: Sometimes people blur reality with social media, and that often leads to trouble. The details of your relationship should be public knowledge only if you both agree on that. Clearly, you did not give your boyfriend your blessing for him to go into the nuances of how you became a couple. Rather than break up with him, though, you need to have a serious conversation.
Sit down with your boyfriend and tell him you want to talk about boundaries. Let him know how hurtful his post was to you, regardless of his intention. The outcome is what you are dealing with, namely that private details about your relationship are now public for all to read. Tell your boyfriend that you want to establish boundaries with him that will allow for you to build your relationship without spectators. While it may be true that it took him a while to realize that this was the relationship he wanted all along, that is your personal business -- not to be broadcast through social media. Invite your boyfriend to speak directly to you about his feelings and thoughts. At the same time, be firm and clear about your boundaries regarding the internet. For instance, if you want to approve the posting of photos that include you, require that. If you want to approve text about you, put that on the list. This may infuriate your boyfriend if he is accustomed to posting freely, but you do have a right to your privacy. If he is unwilling to comply, that could be a dealbreaker. You have to get him to take your feelings seriously, so you will need to outline what is acceptable and what is not, and reinforce your stance.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a feeling that my best friend is lying to me about still seeing her ex. They were together for quite some time, and while he did several awful things to her over the course of their relationship, the final straw for her was when she found out he was cheating with one of her classmates. She cried over him for days and swore she would never speak to him again. That was about two months ago.
We each have access to location services on the other's phone, so I can see everywhere she goes. Most nights -- when she leaves her location on -- I can see that she's at his apartment complex. I understand that in the grand scheme of things, it isn't really my business, but that's not how our friendship works. We're always supposed to be 100% honest with each other and promise not to judge. While I wouldn't approve of them being back together, it does hurt that she doesn't think she can tell me about it. Should I ask her directly? I'm scared to overstep and cause a rift. -- Suspicious
DEAR SUSPICIOUS: Your friend is probably worried that you will judge her. Ask her if she is OK. Ask if she is seeing her ex again. Encourage her to talk about what's going on in her life. Suggest that she spend some time alone so she can sort through her feelings. Remind her that you are there for her -- always.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend won't stop making comments about my weight gain. I know that I've gained weight. I'm probably about 20 pounds heavier since the start of the pandemic, but I'm taking the necessary steps to lose the weight now. Even when I feel a bit healthier and smaller, she will still find a way to sneak in an uncalled-for remark. She's someone who has always been on the thinner side, so she has no perception of how hurtful those comments can be. Even when she means her comments as compliments, they make me uncomfortable and insecure for the rest of the day. I'm growing to resent her. Do you think it's worth addressing, or should I cut her off? My other friends think I need to kick her to the curb, but I'm unsure. -- Weight Gain
DEAR WEIGHT GAIN: Tell your friend you want to talk to her, then lay it all on the line. Point out that whether or not she realizes it, her comments are hurtful. You are completely aware of the fact that you have gained weight, and you have started to do something about it. Having her constantly berating you for how you look is not helpful. Tell her that she is constantly hurting your feelings and that you want her to stop. If she cannot figure out how to be supportive, make it clear that you will have to distance yourself from her.
There's a chance that your friend isn't conscious of her ongoing criticism of you. If she honestly attempts to curb her comments, keep her in the friend group. Otherwise, pivot away from her and toward your healthy practices and supportive friends.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been with my boyfriend for about two months now. When I first met him, I noticed he had quite a few woman friends he was very close with. It was never an issue for me before we began dating officially, but now I find myself becoming increasingly uncomfortable with some of his friendships. On his birthday, one of his woman friends wrote a very long and intimate birthday post on Facebook. Another woman friend sent him what looked like an expensive floral arrangement on that same day. I don't want to seem insecure or crazy, but I think they are overstepping, and I wish he would set some boundaries. What should I do? -- Uncomfortable
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: You are new in your relationship, and it seems like you want to deepen your commitment. It's time to talk to your boyfriend. Tell him what you are hoping for with him, and note that some of his woman friends seem a bit territorial and intimate with him. Ask him to get them to give you two space. Suggest that he let them know that you two are exclusive now, and he's off the market.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an older woman, and I would like to leave the job that I've been working at for decades. I find that my creativity and my desire to do something different are not being fulfilled. I fear that it is too late for me to follow my dreams, and I have too much to lose -- I am in my 50s now, and I have a family to support. I know that people say it is never too late to follow your dreams, but I am trying to be pragmatic. I cannot abandon my job altogether, but I fear if I don't leave now, I'll be stuck here for the rest of my life. What steps should I take? -- Practicality
DEAR PRACTICALITY: Make a plan. Rather than doing anything rash, think about what you would like to do. Perhaps there is a hobby that you can practice that will allow you the creative outlet that you crave. Sometimes adding an activity outside of the workplace can be incredibly satisfying because it also helps you to nurture your whole life, not just your work life.
If there is a career change that you desire, figure out what it is. Do you have the skills, or should you take a class to get yourself ready? Can you volunteer in that area of interest in your free time? Volunteering is an effective way of gaining skills and a soft entry into a new experience. The point: Don't give up. Get creative. It is never too late!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm having second thoughts about how I ended my last relationship. It's been a few weeks since we've spoken, so it seems a bit random to try to rehash anything now, but I feel that I didn't say everything I wanted to say to my ex. I feel like I was too cold toward her. I don't have any intention of getting back together, but I think it would be a good idea to have a talk with her and gain some closure. My female friends are telling me that it's better to just cut off communication completely and let bygones be bygones, but I haven't been able to stop thinking about it. I want to tell her that I'm sorry. What do you think? -- Closure
DEAR CLOSURE: If you believe that you were unnecessarily unkind or rude or otherwise hurtful to your ex, offer to apologize. Be sure not to confuse your message, though. Reach out to her and request to meet or talk. Express your regret for being unkind to her. Be specific so that she knows what you are talking about.
I often say that endings are more important than beginnings. I believe this wholeheartedly, as I have seen how the ways in which people walk away from relationships can be unnecessarily callous and devastating. It is so much better for everyone if you bring your best self to the end of an engagement, whether it is a job, a friendship, a love relationship or anything else. When we begin things, we focus on showing our best selves. Do yourself and others a favor by bringing that great, compassionate you when you are about to close doors, too.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106