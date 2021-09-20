Sit down with your boyfriend and tell him you want to talk about boundaries. Let him know how hurtful his post was to you, regardless of his intention. The outcome is what you are dealing with, namely that private details about your relationship are now public for all to read. Tell your boyfriend that you want to establish boundaries with him that will allow for you to build your relationship without spectators. While it may be true that it took him a while to realize that this was the relationship he wanted all along, that is your personal business -- not to be broadcast through social media. Invite your boyfriend to speak directly to you about his feelings and thoughts. At the same time, be firm and clear about your boundaries regarding the internet. For instance, if you want to approve the posting of photos that include you, require that. If you want to approve text about you, put that on the list. This may infuriate your boyfriend if he is accustomed to posting freely, but you do have a right to your privacy. If he is unwilling to comply, that could be a dealbreaker. You have to get him to take your feelings seriously, so you will need to outline what is acceptable and what is not, and reinforce your stance.