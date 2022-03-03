DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has sent my kids over $3,000 worth of toys and games, and now he wants to plan a vacation together. He knows I'm still trying to find a car to get my kids to and from school, practices, games, etc. I told him I could not help him plan a vacation right now because I have to make purchasing a car a priority. Now he's angry with me. Why doesn't he understand? -- Car Trouble

DEAR CAR TROUBLE: Your father needs a wake-up call. Don't let him guilt or manipulate you. Sit down with him and point out that he is not Santa Claus, and all of you must live in the real world. Tell him that the extravagance of expensive gifts for your kids is unhelpful when some of their basic needs are not met. Tell him it's too bad that he is mad at you right now, but his anger is misplaced. You are working as hard as you can to provide for your kids. If he wants to help, he needs to listen to you and understand what is actually needed, not what would be fun.

If he chooses to fret, let him. You do not have time to indulge his fantasies. Of course, it was nice of him to shower your children with gifts, but enough is enough. When he is able to calm down, you might recommend that in the future he pick one great item for each child and offer the rest toward their well-being -- i.e., helping you to buy a car. Tell him that a vacation is not in the cards until you can get the basics together. A compromise, though, might be a day trip to an amusement park -- provided he is willing to foot the bill. That is pricey, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently started planning her wedding and didn't tell me. I always thought that we would share this type of moment with each other. I found out from a mutual friend that she had started planning nearly a year ago and even set a date without telling me anything! It's now two weeks before the wedding, and she just reached out to ask if I'd come. I'm so hurt by this that I don't know how I should respond. What should I do? -- Late Invite

DEAR LATE NOTICE: Sounds like the two of you don't hold each other in the same regard. Inviting you two weeks before the big event is an afterthought. Naturally, this hurt your feelings. There could have been unusual circumstances. As we know, COVID-19 threw a wrench into many couples' wedding plan. But the fact that she didn't talk to you about it at all is what is particularly troubling.

Before RSVPing, get your friend on the phone. Congratulate her on her nuptials and ask her why you are just now learning about it, only two weeks before the big day. Tensions are usually high around weddings, but her behavior is extreme if you two actually were best friends. Find out why she gave you the cold shoulder. Depending on her answer and how you feel, decide whether you should attend. The choice is totally up to you. You owe her nothing. She broke that covenant when she kept you in the dark for so long.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've made it very clear to my boyfriend that I do not want a gun in my home. I have two small children, and although they're with their dad every other weekend, I don't want a gun in my home when they're not here either. As my relationship with my current boyfriend has progressed, he's felt more comfortable bringing his belongings to my house. He left in a rush the other day and left his gun on the bathroom counter. Thankfully, my kids were not there, but I'm still furious. I told him he's not allowed in my home any more after breaking such an enormous rule. Am I overreacting? -- Boyfriend Broke Rule

DEAR BOYFRIEND BROKE RULE: That breach is enough to close the door and lock it. Clearly, your boyfriend did not heed your request that he stop bringing a gun into your home. To leave a handgun on the counter is reckless and extremely dangerous. Too often, we hear stories in the news of children who happen upon weapons and shoot themselves or others -- sometimes fatally. That was a dealbreaker. Make sure that you change your locks after you break up.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend gets blackout drunk and doesn't remember the rude things she says to me (and others) when she sobers up. She always apologizes and takes everything back, but I almost feel that the drunk words are how she really feels inside. Should I take those words seriously? -- Drunk Words

DEAR DRUNK WORDS: You have to ask yourself if you want to hang out with someone who regularly gets blackout drunk. What is going on in her life that makes her get so out of control? Instead of accepting her apology, challenge her to get some help. Further, tell her that her comments about you and to you when she is drunk are offensive and consistent. Yes, if she keeps saying them, she does think them, even if she acts like she doesn't when she comes out of her fog.

Sit with her when she's sober, and review what she has been saying and doing over time. Be specific with her so that she understands the impact of her behavior on her reputation as well as her friendships. Make it clear that you do not want to hang out with her now. You have had enough of her hurting your feelings, and you don't want to deal with it anymore. Point out that apologies work when they are backed up by better behavior in the future. In her case, her behavior has not changed. You will need to be crystal clear when you recount her actions to her. She will likely try to get you to stop talking. It can be extremely difficult to listen to stories of your own indiscretions. Make her listen so that she can fully understand how offensive her words have been and why you have had enough.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A girl who used to go out of her way to be rude to me is now trying to be my friend on social media. I've never been one to hold a grudge, but I do remember how awful she used to make me feel for no reason at all. Do you think she may have ulterior motives by trying to befriend me all these years later? Could it be guilt? -- Friends With Old Bully

DEAR FRIENDS WITH OLD BULLY: You do not have to befriend this woman. At the same time, you can take a look at her social media posts to get a sense of what type of person she has become. What are her posts like? Is she kind and thoughtful? Mean and snarky? Extremely outgoing? Thoughtful? What is her online persona like? Get a sense of who she is and how she interacts with people before you make a decision.

I say this because kids do grow up, and sometimes their bad behaviors do not make the journey to adulthood with them. I know this firsthand. There was a girl at my school when I was a child who was very mean to me. She teased me all the time about every little thing. I felt like I was her target, and I didn't like that. I moved away and built my life, and all was fine. Then I realized that she had become good friends with my sister. I couldn't believe it at first. As I observed, I saw how she had become a very kind, upbeat and thoughtful woman. Chances are, she doesn't even remember how she used to treat me. While I will not say that she and I are friends now, we are friendly. And we are "friends" on social media. I never had to say a word to her about the past.

Evaluate your situation as an adult. That will help you to decide if she should be allowed to join your online friends circle or not.

DEAR HARRIETTE: There are a lot of things that I do not like about my dad. He can be very condescending and a bit of a chauvinist. I do not like the way that he speaks to my mother. She is kind and gentle, and my dad talks to her as if she's some type of indentured servant. I'm married now, and I find myself sometimes speaking to my wife in a similar manner. I don't mean to -- and she checks me on it every single time. I'm glad that she does. How do I avoid becoming my father? I realize that it's probably something I'll have to actively work against in my marriage. -- Dad Habits

DEAR DAD HABITS: It's time for you to get therapy. People commonly take on the behavioral characteristics of their parents as that is what they witnessed growing up. To break such ingrained patterns of behavior, you should get professional help. Talk to a therapist about your life, your observations of your father, your own behavior with your wife and your desires for yourself. Be as transparent as possible. The more you share, the easier it will be to come up with a plan of action that will help you to self-regulate your behavior. Enlist your wife's support in this. If she knows that you see your flaws and are prepared to tackle them, she may be able to support your journey.

Be mindful of casting blame on your father. That will help nobody. Instead, focus on yourself, and work to control your thoughts, words and deeds.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've recently started designing shirts and selling them online. When my girlfriend doesn't like a design I've come up with, she'll laugh and make fun of me. Her criticism is never helpful and always just makes me feel small. Is this grounds to end our relationship? -- Hurtful Words

DEAR HURTFUL WORDS: Invite your girlfriend to sit down and talk seriously with you. Remind her of how committed you are to your new business and ask her for her support. That doesn't mean you want her to be a yes-person, but tell her that it hurts your feelings when she behaves in a dismissive and mocking way about your work. Ask her to stop laughing at your designs. Instead, if she would like to offer constructive criticism, you are all ears.

Point out that you believe that she may have some insights that are worth considering, and you want to hear her, but it is impossible for you to know how to react when she makes fun of your work rather than offering any real evaluation. Tell her that you are willing to hear her criticism if she can begin to offer it in a thoughtful way. If not, ask her to keep her derision to herself.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

