DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm beginning to think that my family is the only one left who is doing any form of quarantining. My other friends seem to have stopped being strict about what they or their kids do. When I talk to them, they are headed for a road trip or to a family gathering. They are out and about. My kids are mad at me and my husband because we will not let them hang out with friends. Even though it looks like the numbers are going down on COVID-19 spread, they are still pretty high, and most people don't have the vaccine yet. Am I being too strict to keep my family mostly at home? My husband and I both have preexisting conditions. I don't want any of us to become a statistic because we were impatient. -- When To Go Out
DEAR WHEN TO GO OUT: People are venturing out more these days. One doctor told me that the reality is that we are all going to have to learn how to protect ourselves and live our lives, as it will still take a long time before most people are protected from this deadly virus. Does that mean you should act like business as usual? Absolutely not. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends that when you go out to wear a mask -- two even these days -- and stay at least six feet away from others, wash your hands regularly and limit any close interaction with others to less than 15 minutes whenever possible. People are doing this AND spending a bit more time in the company of other people, preferably outside.
When exposed to the virus, people are asked to quarantine for 10 to 14 days. When they contract the virus, they are asked to isolate for a similar period of time. The goal is to contain the spread of the virus as vigorously as possible -- and to live our lives. For more CDC wisdom, go to: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Whatever I say to my husband these days, he shuts down. I feel like I could say the sky is blue on a sunny day, and he would immediately say that it's obviously about to rain. I don't get it. He always has to be right, and it seems like he just wants me to be quiet. It has gotten worse over the past year. He lost his job because the place where he worked shut down due to the pandemic. I'm the one working, but we are all pitching in. It's just that he seems to have a chip on his shoulder, and everything is directed at me. I'm exhausted by it. I feel the pressure of having to bring in all of the money in order to pay our bills. I don't appreciate being second-guessed and doubted and yelled at constantly over nothing -- on top of the other stress. I get that men can take it extra hard when they lose work, but I can't keep giving him a pass. What can I do? -- Off the Rails
DEAR OFF THE RAILS: Sit down with your husband, and clearly ask him to be kinder to you. Tell him you know how tough this period has been for him and the family -- and that includes you. Don't state the obvious about how you are financially carrying the family. That will only hurt more. Point out that he has been extremely critical of you, and it hurts your feelings. Firmly invite him to be more thoughtful and supportive of you when you interact. Keep giving him examples if he needs to see what you are talking about.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister and I started a weight loss program at the beginning of the year, and we are continuing to do it the best we can. My sister, however, is doing much better than me. She is down almost 20 pounds. I'm down 7 and struggling to keep that off. Never mind I want to lose 40. I need to. She is probably 5 pounds from her goal already. I'm beginning to feel like a loser because I am going so much slower than my sister. She is very encouraging to me, but I'm at a loss. I have changed my eating habits. I am exercising with a trainer twice a week. What am I doing wrong? -- Not Fit
DEAR NOT FIT: It is wonderful for you and your sister to encourage each other, but do your best not to compete. You are two different people with different bodies, metabolism, etc. You are different, and your bodies are responding to your fitness and nutrition changes accordingly. The good news is that you are losing. Keep up the momentum. Doctors say that nutrition is even more important than exercise when it comes to weight loss, though both are essential for your overall health. Talk to your sister about exactly what she eats -- and what she doesn't. You may get some further inspiration from her about her food choices. If you need to lose 40 pounds for health reasons, you may want to visit a nutritionist who can recommend a particular eating strategy for your body that will help you to reach your goal. It is important to follow an eating plan that works for you and that is not so strict that it could harm your body or provide only temporary results. I mention this because many people are gung-ho at the beginning of the year and begin to follow extreme weight loss programs only to find themselves having gained back whatever they lost plus some once they come off of it. Don't do that. Decide on a strategy with your medical professional and stick to it. What I have learned that works for most people as a general rule is to eat less sugar, less salt, less meat, less fatty food, less processed food and more organic food, and to drink more water.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Now that it feels like we have who-knows-how-long to live, I wonder if I should take a chance and tell my neighbor how much I like him. I am a pretty shy person, so I have never spoken up. But I see this man most days because we live in the same building. He is so nice and thoughtful. He is single and mostly keeps to himself. Whenever we see each other, he goes out of his way to talk to me. I really like him a lot. I feel like now could be a good time to say something, but I have no idea what to say. -- Tongue Tied
DEAR TONGUE TIED: Given that everybody is stuck at home and he lives in your building, why not invite him over for dinner? Be mindful of keeping social distance if you do, but you may be able to sit across from each other at your dining table. Instead of professing your love for him, just talk with each other over an extended period of time. That overture of the invitation should be enough for him to know that you like him. See how things unfold from there.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have watched just about every show on TV, it seems. Even though there are lots of options now, what with cable and those other streaming services -- and we have them all, it feels like -- I can't find anything I want to watch. We are bored out of our minds. We live in a high-rise apartment building, and we have no backyard. We have nowhere to go during this quarantine. What can we do that will bring us joy? -- Boredom
DEAR BOREDOM: My father used to call the television "the idiot box." Though he enjoyed watching it, he believed that it sucked away our energy and time with few positive results. His recommendation would be to read a book. Have you considered that? If you have books in the house, choose something to read. Make it a shared activity. You can both read at the same time, and talk about what you read with each other.
If you don't have books, go online. You can buy an audiobook to listen to together. Books can transport you into faraway worlds and spark interesting conversations that can bring you closer as they also stimulate your brain. Try it!
DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister and I have a distant relationship -- to put it nicely. When we were kids, she always picked on me. Even after we became adults, she would take her jabs at every possible turn. It got so bad that I stopped calling her. She and I don't live in the same town, so it is only by choice that we talk to each other now. I got tired of her always berating me, so I talk to her only at family get-togethers or on her birthday. That's pretty much it. I'm wondering if I should try to mend that fence now that we have no idea when we will see each other again. I am married with children. She is single and alone. I imagine that she is feeling lonely. How can I mend the fence when so much time has gone by? -- Crossing the Divide
DEAR CROSSING THE DIVIDE: The first step is often the hardest. When a lot of time has gone by, it can seem impossible to get close to someone, even a family member. But that first step is often the hardest, and once you take it, the next will seem easier.
Set an intention for your connection with your sister. Remember that you are adults now, and you do not have to slip into old behaviors. There is absolutely no reason why she should have any dominion over you. Speak to her the way you speak to anyone else, with your own confidence and personality. Do not feel the need to dredge up old feelings. Instead, just be in the moment. Call her and ask her how she's managing. Ask her how she is spending her days. Get her talking. You should also share with her some highlights of your time in quarantine. If you miss her, say as much. Be honest and kind about wanting to have a closer relationship with her. Suggest that you speak more regularly. See if she likes that idea. Take baby steps. And if either of you slips back into old behaviors, take a breath and remind yourself that you are no longer children. You have the power to choose how you will react to whatever is happening before you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Two of my friends have been at a standoff for years, and I'm sick of it. I told each of them that I think it's time to resolve their disagreement. Whatever they do, I don't want to have to listen to them talking about each other's faults anymore. It's like they are stuck in the past, back when they hurt each other's feelings, and they can't let go of that. I know that it can be hard to forgive when bad things happen, but I would hate to see them go to their graves without getting over this. They were very close friends for more than 40 years. A big hiccup in their friendship has led to years now of tight lips. What can I do to help? -- Forgiveness
DEAR HARRIETTE: Have an old-fashioned "talking-to" with each of your friends. Tell them how much you love them and remind them that they used to love each other. Point out your concern that they could leave the planet without making up and how sad that would be. Suggest that they get over their disagreement and decide to forgive each other and move on. Beyond that, tell them that you are unwilling to be in the middle of their feud anymore.
Part of forgiveness starts with the person. They should try to forgive themselves first for whatever bad things they have done in their lives, for any hurt they may have caused others, for any unkind words they have expressed, for any inappropriate actions they may have taken without considering others' welfare. Doing this may soften them, allowing them to forgive each other for whatever transpired between them.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been cleaning out my apartment, and I have come across so many books that my family and I no longer need. I don't want to throw them out, though. Some of them are really good children's books. Others are history books and art books that somebody might find interesting. We just don't need them anymore. Since libraries aren't open, I don't know what to do with them. I don't want to keep looking at them in a pile by my door. I live in an apartment building with a bunch of tenants, but I'm not really friends with anyone. Any ideas? -- Book Club
DEAR BOOK CLUB: Books sometimes find their own friends. Why not make a sign that indicates that the books are free for anyone who might want them, and put them in a common area in your building? Wipe them down to ensure that they are not dusty or dirty, and put them in a box or set them up so that the titles are easily visible. If you place them where people can see them -- near the front entrance or by the elevator -- you increase the chances that they will be seen and collected.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is 6 years old, and he recently started calling me by my first name. I am old-fashioned: I want him to call me Mommy. It's like one day he woke up and realized my name isn't actually "Mommy," and he went around the house chanting it. The more I protest, the more he says my name. What should I do? I want to teach him to have good manners. When I was growing up, I would have gotten a spanking for calling my mother by her first name. I am not sure how to handle this. -- A Name
DEAR A NAME: Rather than fighting with your 6-year-old, give him a bit to claim your name. He is learning. It may be a source of fascination to him that his mother has a name other than Mommy. If you stop reacting so much and trying to control him, he will likely calm down all by himself.
When his fascination subsides, you may want to let him know when it is smart to use your proper name. I learned this the hard way when my daughter was about your son's age. She had somehow gotten outside when I was in the doctor's office. The door self-locked, and she was calling out, "Mommy! Mommy!" Since I was certain that my child was playing in the waiting room, I didn't really hear her cries. The building manager rescued her, so all ended up well. What I realized is that in case of emergency, it is much better for a child to call out the mother's name rather than Mommy because every mother's name is Mommy. At that moment, my young daughter learned when to use what name. I hope you never have such a scare, but it is wise to tell your children that in time of need, call out your real name.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend, "Jeff," was recently diagnosed with diabetes. He is single and apparently has not been taking good care of himself. Some other friends and I agreed that we are going to help him get healthy by taking turns making food for him. We all live nearby. I wish we could also teach him how to cook, but now that we have social distancing, it seems like an impossible task. What do you recommend? -- Healthy Tips
DEAR HEALTHY TIPS: It's wonderful that you and your friends are prepared to help Jeff get healthy. It will mean a lot to him, at least during these early days of learning to eat differently, if others are providing him with food. But you are right: In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, he needs to learn to do it for himself.
Consider teaching him to cook with Zoom classes. You can be in your kitchen, and he can be in his. You can read the ingredients with him and go step-by-step through the recipes. You can make dishes together, virtually, while maintaining a healthy distance. The bonus is that it should be fun!
DEAR HARRIETTE: Working from home for all these weeks makes me realize how reliant I had become on service providers like hairdressers and nail technicians. I know that sounds unimportant, given the circumstances, but in my work, I am on Zoom calls every day, all day long. My co-workers can see me, and I am looking a little rough around the edges. I don't really know how to do my hair. And my nails are busted. I tried to redo them, but I have acrylics, and they kind of crumbled. I am what my kids would call a "hot mess." How can I get it together when I really don't have the grooming skills that I need? -- Unkempt
DEAR UNKEMPT: You stand with thousands of other women and men who have come to rely on outside services to keep their appearances in check. For many men, that weekly barbershop appointment has been on hold for months. Same for people who have standing hair or nail appointments. Clearly, you have to pivot to self-care.
Let the internet be your guide. Use these simple instructional words to search for nail removal tips: removing acrylic nails at home safely. The most important word there is "safely." Be patient. If you rush with the nail removal, you can damage your weakened nails. The directions typically say to soak your nails in acetone polish remover for 20 to 30 minutes. Add another 30 if the coating is hard to remove.
For your hair, it all depends on the texture, length and style of your hair. If you can pull it back in a bun or ponytail, you have an easy solution. If you need chemicals to soften your hair or color to dye it, you may want to order those products if you think you can carefully follow the directions. Look online for instructions for doing hair with your texture. You may also want to call your hairstylist. Some salons are offering tutorials for their customers.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family has planned a vacation for this summer, and we have all been looking forward to it. We rented a house in the Dominican Republic, and about a dozen of us are planning to travel to be together. Now I'm not so sure we are going to be able to go. Who knows when the travel ban will be lifted? But even if it is OK to travel by June, I'm not sure if we will feel safe enough to board planes and travel internationally right after being quarantined at home for so long. What do you think we should do? -- Family Vacation
DEAR FAMILY VACATION: Many people are canceling or postponing big trips because of the uncertainty of the future. As lovely as your trip sounds, it seems unlikely that you will be able to take a big group on this journey in June. Rather than waiting until the last minute, when the airlines are already in crisis mode, you may want to get your money back for now and schedule a trip for next year, when things have settled down more.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I go outside once a week to buy food and go to the pharmacy (when necessary). I don't spend much time outside, and I'm happy to report that there aren't a lot of people outside. What I am noticing, though, is an increase in the number of people who are begging. Many of the people look no different from me or my friends. The other ones are out there, too -- more seasoned beggars who ask for change or a dollar. I am conflicted about what I should give to these people. I know that life is getting tougher for many people, but it's true for me, too. How can I share with some of these people and stay true to my belief that they should figure out how to take care of themselves? -- When to Give
DEAR WHEN TO GIVE: I want to advise you to soften your eyes and your attitude. Whether or not you give people money, it is important for you to gain a better understanding of what you are seeing. Through no fault of their own, millions of people are out of work. Statistics show that most Americans have only a few weeks' worth of savings, which means that many of the more than 12 million people who recently lost their jobs are penniless already. They need food and medicines, just like you. I can only imagine that it is horrifying for many of them to find themselves outside asking for the kindness of strangers at a time when it's scary to be outside at all.
Please look upon them with compassion. That includes the ones who have been hustling for a longer period of time. They deserve our positive energy and sense of humanity.
Who you share your resources with and how much is up to you. Consider walking with a bit of food you can give away or loose change that you can offer when you feel inspired. But also, a kind smile and acknowledgment that you are encountering another human being counts for a lot -- even if you can't give anything more.
