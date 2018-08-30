DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 21 years old. I want to have breast-reduction surgery, but my parents won't let me. I'm only 5 feet, 2 inches tall and extremely top-heavy. My back is always sore, I have to wear two sports bras when I work out and my body is completely disproportionate. My parents say I can get the surgery when I'm older and make my own money, but I want it now. I'm so uncomfortable. I don't care what I look like; I am in physical pain. I have tried explaining it to my parents, but they don't understand, especially my flat-chested mom. Do you think I should schedule an appointment to hear a doctor's point of view? -- Big-Chested Girl, Oklahoma City
DEAR BIG CHESTED GIRL: You seem to have a legitimate concern that is worth exploring with your doctor. Schedule an appointment for a consultation. Learn your doctor's opinion on the subject. Find out how much a breast reduction costs and if it is covered by your insurance. Sometimes plastic surgery is covered when it is deemed of medical importance. If your doctor agrees with your assessment, ask him or her to talk to your parents with you. This may help them gain a better understanding of your circumstances. Depending on the cost, you may still have to wait, though.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a rising sophomore at my university, and I got cut from the soccer team at school. I'm so upset; I'm not looking forward to going back to school. All my friends are on the team, so when they have games and practices, I feel like I'm not going to have anyone to hang out with. I love playing sports. I've been playing soccer my entire life, and it's always been the way for me to take my mind off things. Now I feel like I have nothing. I can't believe I'm going to be going back this semester without the team. How am I supposed to do anything if soccer was all I had? -- Cut From the Team, Pikesville, Maryland
DEAR CUT FROM THE TEAM: It can be devastating to lose a big part of your identity, as you have. Your soccer experience is fully intertwined in the rest of your life, but you need to think of this challenging moment as a time to reconfigure your life. What else interests you? Figure out alternative extracurricular activities that can occupy your time. If you want to stick with soccer, join an intermural team or coach younger kids. You can still go to the soccer games, but I don't recommend hanging around them all the time. Build new experiences to begin to feel happy and whole again. You may lose some of your soccer buddies. Know that your real friends will find a way to make time for you as you expand your vision and welcome other experiences and people into your life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been single for two years now. I am dating, but nothing is serious yet. I am content and happy focusing on myself, but recently an ex has come back into the picture. This relationship did not end on good terms. Toward the end of our relationship, I found out that he wasn't faithful.
I had thought we would take bigger steps in our relationship, like moving in together or even marriage. I was deeply in love with him until I found out the truth. After I learned about his unfaithfulness, we broke up, and I haven't spoken to him in two years. He has contacted me on Facebook, looking to mend things. I am not sure if it is the best idea for me. I want to stay happy with who I am now, and I don't want to go back and relive those memories by talking to him. Should I reconnect with him, and if so, how do I stay strong? -- Happier Without Him, Dundalk, Maryland
DEAR HAPPIER WITHOUT HIM: Trust your instincts on this one. You made the right decision to end the relationship when he proved untrustworthy. You have gotten yourself to a happy place in your life. There is no reason for you to communicate with him anymore. Do not meet or talk with him. Instead, send him a nice note saying you hope his life is good and that he is happy. Tell him you are doing well and that you do not want to reconnect with him. Even if he persists in trying to get you to communicate with him, just say no.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I started a new job after graduating from college. I work alongside four other women. Everyone on my team knows that I just graduated from college and this is a new position for me. For the first few weeks, my boss had a habit of taking time to tell the clients and other colleagues that I am young, and she refers to me as "the baby." It bothers me, so I tried to ignore her and represent myself as the young adult I am. But occasionally she will still call me a baby and pat me on the back.
I want to be taken seriously in my career and start it off without everyone judging me on my age rather than on my skill set. Would you suggest sitting down with my boss and telling her how I feel about being called "the baby"? -- Not a Baby, San Mateo, California
DEAR NOT A BABY: The next time that you and your boss have a one-on-one conversation, tell her how much you like your job and what you are learning. Point out positives about your experience, including how you are transitioning from school to the workplace. Thank her for her support. Then tell her you would like to make a request of her -- this should get her full attention. Tell her that it makes you uncomfortable when she calls you the baby. Make it clear that you are a professional and you want to be taken seriously in this job. Ask her to stop referring to you in that manner as it doesn't help you to stand fully in your role in the company. Chances are she has been thinking that her nickname for you is a term of endearment. Your clarification may help her to see that you don't share her view.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son just started dating. I am happy for him, but the problem is that he brings all the girls that he is dating around family and for family events. I don't mind him inviting his friends, but the status of these relationships is confusing. He doesn't introduce each young lady as his "girlfriend," but the way they interact makes family assume they are together.
I want my son to stay open and have him tell me about his dating life, but bringing around his casual dates is beginning to get complicated. How do I tell him to bring only the girls he's serious about around instead of bringing a different one to every family event? -- Revolving Door Dates, Minneapolis
DEAR REVOLVING DOOR DATES: This is a tricky situation. On one hand, it is great that your son feels comfortable enough to bring any of his dates around the family. He is not interested in hiding his dating activity, which is commendable. On the other hand, the confusion that multiple girlfriends on his arm can bring is real. Keeping track of who's who can create moments when young ladies are called the wrong name or family members can get attached to one, only to find that she's long gone.
Talk to your son about his intentions. Find out what he wants for his life in the near future and down the line. Tell him that you appreciate that he feels at ease bringing his dates around, but also point out that it is confusing for the family. I wouldn't tell him to stop bringing his dates to the house, but you might suggest that he bring only serious girlfriends to big family gatherings like holidays or family reunions.
DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my teachers from high school is retiring. I recently received a message from a classmate of mine asking if I would like to record a 1-to-2-minute video that would be part of a farewell montage, created by her past and present students. When I received the message, I was shocked that she had messaged me directly. I loved the teacher, but I did not think we were that close. I am struggling with whether I should make the video. Would it be meaningful if I created the video, even though I don't have any personal memories to share? -- Saying Goodbye, Shreveport, Louisiana
DEAR SAYING GOODBYE: You should make a little video. Your smiling face thanking your former teacher for being a great educator for you and so many students over the years will make her happy. If you can remember one moment that stands out, either something she taught you that made you a better student or a funny experience that you shared, include that. If not, just a joyful farewell is enough.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 20 years old, and I have always had long hair. People always comment on how healthy and beautiful my hair is, which I appreciate. Recently, I have been thinking about cutting my hair and donating it to Locks of Love. Locks of Love takes donated hair and creates wigs for children with hair loss. It is a great cause, but it requires a little sacrifice. There are so many great things about donating hair, but I am nervous about having my hair that short. I feel guilty about thinking about my looks more than children who have lost their hair. Do you think there is a right or wrong decision when it comes to donating my hair? -- Should I Donate?, Milwaukee
DEAR SHOULD I DONATE?: I know many young women who have donated their hair to this great cause. Not one of them has told me she regrets it. The good news is that because you have healthy hair that grows long, you have every reason to believe that your hair will grow back. Look at magazines or at images online of shorter hairstyles to decide how you want your hair to be cut. You may discover a whole new look that you want to explore for yourself while your hair is shorter.
One young woman I know decided to cut her long hair just before she graduated from college. She did this because she wanted to have a more professional look for job interviews. Think about how your good action will help children with hair loss -- and also how you can personally benefit from the experience. By creating a win-win scenario, you will likely be less nervous about the cut itself.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live near a major city. My friends and I often travel into the city for a day of shopping or a fun dinner. In the past few months, there have been multiple terrorist attacks in big cities in both the United States and Europe. I am a very cautious person, so this scares me. It is starting to prevent me from making plans with my friends in the city. I think about what could happen while I am there, so I psych myself out about making the trip into town. Do you think this is an irrational worry? I don't want to live in fear or continue canceling plans with my friends. -- Fear of Terrorism, Lancaster, Maryland
DEAR FEAR OF TERRORISM: Your fears are understandable. When random acts of terrorism occur with frequency in our own country, we, the citizens, get nervous. That said, you cannot let these few people with bad intentions destroy your life. That's when they win. If you truly feel paralyzed into inaction, you may want to see a counselor to help you sort through your feelings.
Additionally, you may want to take action. Get involved in the political system in your hometown or even nationally. Find an organization that is actively working to thwart hate crimes and terrorist action, and volunteer for it. By giving voice to your fears and trying to find healthy solutions for how to move forward, you create a better chance for yourself to lead a full life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 22-year-old woman. My best guy friend and I have been close friends for over eight years now. I consider him more like a brother than a friend. Recently, my boyfriend has been hinting that he doesn't want me texting or hanging out with my friend anymore. We haven't sat down and talked about it or had a huge argument about this, but it bothers me when he makes comments about how I shouldn't be as close to my guy friend as I am.
I can see how my boyfriend might be a little jealous, but there is nothing to be jealous of. I need help on how to explain to my boyfriend that my friend will be in my life no matter what, so my boyfriend should learn to coexist with him. -- Boyfriend Vs. Guy Friend, Philadelphia
DEAR BOYFRIEND VS. GUY FRIEND: It is not unusual for a boyfriend (or girlfriend) to be jealous of a close friend. It is also fairly common that one of the two friends has secret romantic feelings for the other -- even if they have gone unexpressed. This is why a partner could feel uneasy about such a close friendship.
Since you feel strongly that you want to keep this friend in your life, you need to work to neutralize the situation. The best way to do that is to have your boyfriend and guy friend get to know each other better. Include both of them in activities so that your boyfriend will come to feel comfortable about this guy friend. Tell them both that it is important to you that they get to know each other. Since they both love you, tell them this is necessary.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother and father are divorced. Recently, my mom started dating a guy who seems nice. He treats her well and seems very genuine. Because of the physical distance between us -- we live thousands of miles apart -- I've only spent time with them together a couple of times. From what my siblings and I can gather, there is nothing wrong with him. But then I start to think, why is this great guy single at this age? He's 50. Should I be worried my mom's boyfriend has an ulterior motive or something that he's hiding? -- Suspicious of Mom's New Boyfriend, Cleveland
DEAR SUSPICIOUS OF MOM'S NEW BOYFRIEND: Take a deep breath and calm down. Your mother is a grown woman. She is enjoying this next chapter in her life, and by your own account, her suitor seems to be a good guy who treats her well. As you get to know him, you will learn about his life. You can also ask your mother how it is that he is 50 and single. She will know if he has ever been married and what his former circumstances are. If you ask her out of genuine curiosity rather than sounding an alarm, she will likely tell you what she knows. Do not share your worries with your mother. Right now, it doesn't sound like you have anything to be worried about.
Many men and women are single when they reach their 50s. In some cases, it's because they never met the right person. Other times they are widowed or divorced, just like your mother. Many of them are perfectly normal, good people.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a daughter who is in her last year of college. She is very social and gets along with everyone. This may sound a little weird, coming from her father, but I am kind of concerned about the fact she has never had a long-term relationship.
I don't suspect she is interested in women (even though I would not have a problem with that), but she has never had a man who she was particularly interested in, either. I am put in an awkward position because this is every father's dream -- never having your daughter's heart broken -- but I also think it's an important experience in life. Do you think this is abnormal at her age of 22? Would it be appropriate for me to bring it up with her? -- My Daughter's Future, Los Angeles
DEAR MY DAUGHTER'S FUTURE: Your daughter is not abnormal. While many young people do navigate the dating world when they are in college, some are more focused on their studies or just haven't found the right person to spark their interest. Ask your daughter about her life. Do so without judgment, though, which will help her to open up. Start by asking her if there is anybody special in her life. Do not assume that there is not just because she hasn't told you. If she says no, ask her if she has dated at all in college or if she wants to. Allow her to share her thoughts, and know that this should be an ongoing dialogue. You do not need to get a complete debrief in this first conversation.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
