DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend revealed to me that she has just recently stopped checking her ex-boyfriend's social media pages. She and I have been dating for a few months now, so needless to say, I'm very hurt. She told me that she wasn't sure why she was checking his pages in the first place, but when her feelings for me intensified, she stopped feeling the need to check. I honestly wish that she'd never told me that. Now I kind of just feel like she might still have feelings for her ex-boyfriend. What am I supposed to do with this information? I feel like I might need a break now, but I'm not sure if it's that serious. What should I do? -- Confused Boyfriend
DEAR CONFUSED BOYFRIEND: Take a deep breath and calm down. While it might have been better for your girlfriend to keep her actions to herself, it sounds like she was trying to be open and honest with you. It is normal for people in new relationships to want their partners to let go completely from previous relationships when they get together. Unfortunately, things are not always as buttoned-up as one might like. That's how feelings work sometimes. Depending upon the circumstances of their breakup, there could be any number of factors that led to your girlfriend's curiosity about the activities of her ex. The good news is that she has stopped checking for him and focused solely on you.
Rather than feeling like you want to take a timeout from your relationship, now is the time to lean in. She has revealed to you that she has chosen to focus even more intently on the two of you. Join her and see where this budding relationship leads you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I overheard some neighbors make some disparaging remarks about my other neighbors. We live very close to one another, so it's not like I had to try that hard to overhear the conversation. I'm good friends with the neighbors they were bad-mouthing. Should I say something to my friends, or should I leave it alone? -- Living Between
DEAR LIVING BETWEEN: To keep the peace in your life, I recommend that you keep your mouth shut. You are in an awkward position, to be sure. Since you will likely remain in the earshot of your neighbors' comments for a while, it will only get more challenging if you put yourself in the middle of it by reporting what you have heard.
You may want to give your neighbors with the loose lips a heads-up that you sometimes can hear their private conversations -- even though you are not listening in. Invite them to speak more quietly or go to another part of their house when they are talking about things that they consider to be private. If they ask what you are talking about, that's when you can share that you overhead them speaking negatively about your friends, and it made you uncomfortable.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I had the biggest blowup argument ever the other day. It got so heated that I was afraid we were going to come to blows. I was trying to get him to talk through an issue. As soon as I didn't agree with his point, he turned on his heels to storm off. I insisted that he stay and participate in the conversation because he always walks away when we have a disagreement. He stayed reluctantly, but everything escalated.
He didn't listen to me. We were both screaming at each other. Our daughter was in the room trying to referee the situation. In the end, he screamed expletives at me; I screamed back, and it got super tense. This cannot go on. Later, he told me how upset he was at me for being part of this debate, totally missing his role in it. I am at my wit's end. What I know is I can't keep going on like this. And I hate that our teenage daughter has to witness such a hateful interaction between her parents. Help! -- In a Bad Place
DEAR IN A BAD PLACE: Sounds like it's time for you to bring in professional help. If you and your husband are unable to talk through differences without escalation, you put yourselves and your child into psychological, and possibly physical, danger if you allow things to continue as they are. When people push each other to their limits, sometimes one or both will snap.
I understand why you wanted your husband to stay in the room and continue to spar with you, but it wasn't the wisest decision to press him to do that. Everybody has a breaking point. You don't want to push your husband until you both discover where that is.
Instead, ask him to go with you to therapy. Out of respect for each other, your daughter and your marriage, get help now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family and I went to visit my sister and her family for the first time in a year. Historically, we visit several times a year. I am very close to my sister and her family, so it's always a wonderful time together -- except this time. My brother-in-law barely talked to us. He hardly spent any time with us and was absent. That was weird. I'm almost afraid to ask what's up. If he decides he doesn't want us to visit anymore, I will be devastated. But I do want to understand if we did anything to offend him. How should I proceed? -- Disconnected
DEAR DISCONNECTED: Talk to your sister. Tell her how happy you are that you all got to visit each other for so long. Point out highlights of your time together. Then tell her you want to ask her about something you noticed. Point out that it seemed like her husband was largely absent during your visit. Ask her if you or your family did something that rubbed him the wrong way or if something else is going on.
It could be anything. Their family may be at odds about something that led to his distance. He may have been in a bad mood. He may be distracted by something unrelated to you. If your sister knows, hopefully she will tell you. Don't pry, though. Let her take the lead on that conversation. Make it clear to her that you hope to visit again soon, and you want to know if there's anything you or your family should do to make her husband feel more comfortable.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went on a date with a guy that a mutual friend of ours had set me up with. We had a good time. Everything went as planned until I got home and realized that I had left my cellphone in the Uber with him. I was dropped off first, so I tried calling my phone to see if the driver would circle back after dropping off my date. My cellphone was never answered, so I contacted Uber and met up with the driver, but the phone was nowhere to be found. By that point, I had traced it to an address across town. The driver confirmed that is where he had dropped off the guy I was with. I went there and tried to ring my phone, and it was then shut off.
I contacted my friend about my cellphone, but my date swore that he did not have it and that the driver must have stolen it. The problem with that is that I used GPS to locate my phone, and my friend even confirmed that it was my date's address. I know that he took my phone but just won't admit it. I'm nervous that this guy is intending to stalk me with my cellphone. My phone will be erased the next time it is turned on. I contacted the police, but they could not do anything. What can I do? I feel concerned about my safety. Am I jumping to conclusions? Maybe he didn't take it, but what other explanation is there? -- Lost Phone
DEAR LOST PHONE: Let your mutual friend know that you are disappointed and a bit nervous about what happened to your phone. Make it clear that you know your phone was last in your date's possession. Then move on. You can't prove anything, so don't allow this to keep you riled up. Just watch your back.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-workers are always gossiping. I am very open and friendly, but I don't appreciate them talking about other co-workers' business. I do not take part in it. One day, someone asked me why I always ditch them mid-conversation. They said if I plan on being rude, I should stop joining them altogether. I said, "As soon as we go from talking regular to talking crap, you lose my respect."
Looking back, I think I could have said this differently, but I felt attacked for trying to do the right thing and walk away from a bad conversation. When I was questioned and dismissed, I kind of snapped. How can I, walking away from that type of conversation, not be obvious as to why? How am I the one ridiculed? I don't want negative energy at work, but I feel like it's already present, and now I'm probably the topic of their little clique. I want to neutralize the situation and go back to associating with co-workers and respectfully excusing myself when I become uncomfortable. -- Neutral Co-worker
DEAR NEUTRAL CO-WORKER: You cannot control your co-workers, but you can acknowledge to them that you know you were harsh when you responded to them. Tell them you enjoy talking to them, but you just don't like to gossip. When folks begin to talk about others, you like to step off. You aren't judging them; that's just not your thing.
If they stay upset, stick to your principles. Being an ally includes standing up for what's right even if it isn't popular.
