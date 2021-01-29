Your best friend sounds like she is following your lead. Until you are completely devoted to your marriage, you cannot expect your friend to be supportive. She may or may not have romantic feelings for you. She could legitimately just be your good friend. Your job is to make sure that the two of you are clear about her role in your life. It is time for you to step into your life more fully and accept responsibility for it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Back in my freshman year of college, I was a part of my university's cheerleading squad. I had to stay at school until late at night and get home close to midnight (since I was a commuter). Practice was not difficult, and I did pretty well with the intense three-hour workouts. However, I had two major problems: my grades and transportation.

Due to the late hours, my grades began to plummet drastically. I became incredibly depressed and had intense anxiety attacks. Before and after practice, I felt sick to my stomach and would faint sometimes from stress. The breaking point was a game that ended in disaster. It was horrible. I decided to quit and cut all ties with the team. Whenever I saw the girls in the halls or my classes, I could feel the awkward tension between us. Leaving the team was the best decision I ever made, but I feel scared to confront the girls about my reason for quitting. What should I do? -- Former Cheerleader