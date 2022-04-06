DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend accidentally made a rude comment about my height. I don't think that she meant to be offensive, but my height is something I'm very insecure about. I am feeling different about her now that I know how she really feels. Before she made that comment, she made me feel like my height was something she didn't pay attention to at all. Now I know that all along she has noticed my insecurity as much as I have. She immediately apologized, but the damage has been done. How am I supposed to move past this? I feel like the world looks at me as a short man. -- Height Insecurity

DEAR HEIGHT INSECURITY: People typically walk around wearing their insecurities on their chests, whether or not they realize it. Physical appearance tops the list of personal and societal insecurities. Like it or not, people do judge each other by all kinds of measures of appearance. That said, you already know that you are hypersensitive to your height. Yes, you can say something else to your girlfriend about her blunder. But you may want to focus the conversation on what you struggle with internally. Admit that your height has always been a source of discomfort for you, and you had previously thought it wasn't an issue for her. Now you worry about that, too.

Do know that your girlfriend clearly cares about you for who you are. She did not walk away from you based upon your height. Fully accept that.

Next, you might look around and notice other short men. You are not alone. Many of the most successful men in the world are "height challenged." How you accept yourself is what's at issue. I worked with Prince for a while. He was 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and sometimes he wore shoes with light-up heels, having fun with his size. I say own who you are in whatever body you inhabit and love yourself for who you are. It makes it easier for others to fully embrace you!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am uncomfortable with my parents disclosing my salary to other people, yet they keep doing it. My parents are proud of me and my accomplishments, and I love that about them. However, it's come to my attention that when they're dishing to their friends about my career, they are also telling them exactly how much money I make. I know that they're just proud and excited, but this is not everyone's business. When I first found out that they were doing this, I asked them to stop. I thought they were respecting my wishes, but a relative told me that they've still been telling people. I am wondering if I should even be trying to police what they decide to tell their friends. Should I give up on trying to tell them what to do? -- Proud Parents

DEAR PROUD PARENTS: You will lose the battle of telling your parents what to do. Your next step is to manage what you share with them. Since they are unable to keep information confidential, share with them only what you want them to broadcast to their world. Do not report on specifics anymore, especially about salary. You can tell them about exciting projects -- once they can be public knowledge -- and promotions with a title change, but not about a salary bump or bonus. Reserve those details to share with someone who can keep your confidence.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother has been looking for a home for months and has finally found an affordable studio apartment. He's excited to move into his own place, and I'm happy for him, but I'm nervous about the neighborhood that he will be living in. I've heard bad things about that neighborhood my whole life, and I don't know what I would do if something happened to him. How can I ensure my brother's safety in this sketchy new neighborhood? He's already signed the lease; is it too late to convince him to back out? -- Worried Sister

DEAR WORRIED SISTER: Call your brother and tell him you need to talk. Express your concerns for his safety in this new neighborhood. Acknowledge how happy you are that he took the initiative and found a place to live, but note that you worry about whether this place is safe. Ask him if he walked around and checked out the area. Encourage him to get the full picture of how the neighborhood is now, given that it has long had a bad reputation.

Please know, however, that even in some "sketchy" neighborhoods, if you treat your neighbors well, they will often look out for you. Rather than trying to convince your brother to break his new lease, encourage him to create bonds with the people who live near him so that he can become a protected and vital new resident.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is upset with me because I did not hire her as the makeup artist for my wedding, but the truth is that I do not like the way she does other people's makeup. I cannot risk my makeup not looking exactly how I want it -- my wedding is way too special to take that type of risk. How do I tell her this in a nice way? -- Makeup Artist Friend

DEAR MAKEUP ARTIST FRIEND: Tell your friend how much you appreciate her and want her to come and enjoy your wedding -- as a guest. Tell her that you hope she will have a wonderful time just being with those who are attending. In terms of makeup, point out that you are going for a particular look that the other makeup artist specializes in. Assure her that it's nothing personal. You just know what you want for your big day, and that's why you booked this person. If she pushes back and says that she can do that, too, stand firm and let her know that you appreciate her responsiveness, but you have made your decision.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is completely copying my birthday theme and trying to upstage me. Her birthday is exactly one week after mine. I am planning a garden-themed brunch party, and she is planning a flower-themed tea party (basically the exact same theme as mine). Should I say something to her about this? I think she knows that she is copying me, but she didn't think that I would mind this much. -- Friend Copying Me

DEAR FRIEND COPYING ME: Do you know the saying, "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery"? Well, here's proof. I've seen this so many times, and even though you can say something, it's not likely to make a difference, I'm sorry to say. You may want to chalk it up to the fact that you inspired your friend to step up her game. If it's burning you too badly and you can't let it go, say something.

Reach out to your friend. Sit her down and explain that you came up with this birthday party idea and were happy to share with her since she is your best friend. Explain that you were shocked to see that she had copied your idea for her own party. Tell her that this hurt your feelings. Express that it feels like a betrayal to you. Ask her to change her theme in order to give you space to own this lane.

If she refuses -- which is likely -- stop talking about your party plans and just go into execution mode. Make your party everything you hoped it would be, and resist feeling the need to compete with your friend. Don't hold a grudge, either. Just move on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got into a verbal argument with a man at a bar, and my boyfriend did not step in to defend me. I feel that as my boyfriend, it is his job to defend my honor at all times. The man did not get physical with me or threaten me in any way, but the simple fact that he was raising his voice at me should have set off my boyfriend. I felt like a fool for being there with him while he just stood there and watched me get disrespected. Is this grounds for a breakup? -- Bar Fight

DEAR BAR FIGHT: Did you talk to your boyfriend about the incident? What did he say his reason was for staying silent? I wonder if he thought that by jumping in, he would ignite an already-dangerous situation. That is not to say he should have let this argument continue without supporting you. It is a potential reason for why he decided to stand down.

I don't know that you should break up over this, but you do need to talk. Ask him what he feels his role is in your relationship, and what he considers his responsibilities to be. Get him to talk about his values and beliefs. Tell him yours. Do not assume that you believe the same things. Use this moment to be crystal clear about what you want from him and how disappointed you were that he did not defend you at the bar.

Sometimes women present themselves as so strong that their partners or others do not think that they need help in any situation. The Superwoman persona that many women adopt can make it confusing for a significant other to feel that there is even space for jumping to their rescue. Know this. That's why you two need to talk so that you can get on the same page about expectations.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've just been fired for the first time in my life. I was fired for something trivial, but I'd rather not explain that in upcoming interviews. Can I lie to potential employers and tell them that I was not fired? From my experience, new employers almost never call the previous job to check. -- White Lie

DEAR WHITE LIE: You do not need to volunteer that you were fired from your job, but it is not smart to lie. Instead, talk about what you learned from the job and how you benefited from working there. If asked why you left, you can say it was time to go. Ultimately, it wasn't the right fit. You are looking for something different for your life and career.

Make sure that you do not include anyone from that job on your references. Instead, choose individuals who will sing your praises rather than someone who might reveal a flaw in your performance or character.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

