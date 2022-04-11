DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine has been struggling with her mental health for years. She's been very public about her struggles on social media. One recent post was particularly distressing because it seemed to be a suicide note. Her family even called the police to her apartment for a welfare check, fearing that she may have ended her life. She ended up being OK, but the way she scared all of us was confusing and painful.

I don't understand the constant postings about her suicidal thoughts on social media. I am not even sure if she's getting the help that she so desperately needs, but the distressing updates never seem to stop. Would it be wrong to cut off all communication with her? I cannot handle the worry and stress of being friends with someone who is so troubled and shows no sign of getting better. -- Troubling Posts

DEAR TROUBLING POSTS: You must take care of yourself, even as you care about your friend. Some people do use social media for public venting, and, as you and her family are experiencing, it can feel like a rollercoaster to loved ones. It can also seem like the boy who cried wolf when there are many disturbing incidents that end up unclear. You do not have to fall victim to your friend's fragility.

Instead, you can stop engaging with her social media posts and let her know that that is your intention. Tell your friend that if she wants to communicate with you about anything, she should please do so directly. Make it clear that you aren't just talking about extreme circumstances. Be loving and intentional as you let her know how you want to communicate with her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am single again after being with one person since I was 18. I am in my 30s now. My ex-partner was my closest friend -- and at times my only friend. I'm not sure how to function as an adult without them. I am trying to take things day by day, but the thought of moving on just seems impossible right now. How can I navigate my way through my new reality without them? -- Single Again

DEAR SINGLE AGAIN: You have spent about half of your life with one person. It is natural that you would be out of sorts now that you are alone. It will take time for you to discover who you are and what you like as a single person. Think of this moment as a time for personal exploration. Do your best to have fun with your newfound independence. Organize your life so that you have things to do. Look in your local newspaper and online to find fun activities and adventures you can tackle solo. Get out and explore your world with fresh eyes. Invite others to join you; consider a co-worker, neighbor or member of your church. You don't have to be close.

Also consider going to a therapist to talk through your life and help support you at this time of transition. Your life has changed dramatically. Get all the help you can to help clear the path to your future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My white co-worker is constantly talking down on hip-hop. This rubs me the wrong way because hip-hop is a predominantly Black genre. Am I right to view his loud disdain for the genre as a racial microaggression? -- Hip-Hop Lover

DEAR HIP-HOP LOVER: I wouldn't be so quick to call his comments a microaggression. He may truly not like hip-hop music in general. There are many genres of music, and people often feel strongly one way or the other about the different types. Because you find his commentary offensive, you may want to challenge him. Ask him specifically what he dislikes about hip-hop. Get him to go into detail about his thoughts. When people speak in generalizations, it can seem like they are sterotyping.

Share what you like about hip-hop music. Bring up examples of artists you find interesting, and tell him why. Is it the beat, the storytelling, the styling, the videos? By bringing artists to life through your examples, you may be able to educate him about music he may simply be unfamiliar with. This may not get him to fall in love with the genre, but he may grow to understand what you value in it.

Tell him to check out the MSNBC talk show host Ari Melber. He is a straight-up hip-hop head. In defiance of stereotypes, Melber, a 40-year-old white guy, genuinely loves the genre and shines a light on it on a regular basis, often hosting hip-hop artists on his show. Perhaps letting your co-worker know that all kinds of people like hip-hop will get him to listen a little more closely.

DEAR HARRIETTE: There are communal bathrooms in the dorm I just moved into at school. I'm a complete germaphobe. I just recently accepted the idea that I would be sharing a bathroom with a roommate -- I didn't consider the possibility that I'd be sharing a bathroom with more than one person. I don't think I can handle sharing a bathroom with a whole floor of girls I don't know. What should I do? -- Germaphobe

DEAR GERMAPHOBE: Like it or not, this is a reality of going to college and living on campus. Unless you can afford to get an apartment of your own, you will have to deal with the accommodations at your school.

To ease your concerns, keep a small cleaning kit with your toiletries. It can include tissue toilet covers and disinfectant wipes, so you can clean any surfaces you will need to come in contact with. You will not win by trying to pressure your bathroommates into becoming as clean as you. Rather than chastising them when they don't meet your personal standards, thank them when they do clean up after themselves. I can't say that you will get used to these living arrangements. Over time, though, it is likely that you will find a way to manage this difficult situation.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a neighborhood that is predominantly Spanish-speaking, and where I go to school, most of the students are Latinx. I am the only non-Spanish-speaker in my friend group. My friends will speak Spanish in front of me, knowing that I cannot engage with them. I know that they are not talking about me or anything, but I do feel excluded when I can't understand what they're saying. Is it wrong to ask them to speak English around me? -- Left Out

DEAR LEFT OUT: You are not wrong to want them to speak English when you are around. You can ask them to do so. You can also step away when they get so engrossed that they forget that you are there.

Better still, you can take a Spanish class. If your friend group consists of all Spanish speakers, I'm sure they would appreciate it if you made the effort to learn their language. If you do try, chances are, they will be happy and may be inspired to be more inclusive. You can even ask them to help you to learn Spanish. What are their most frequent slang terms? When you hear a phrase that they say a lot, ask what it means and how to say it. Communication is a two-way street. If you become more interested in their language, they, in turn, will likely become more interested in you.

One thing that I know about Americans (and I am American) is that most of us only speak English. Yet our world is vast, and many other languages exist. To be a true citizen of the world requires that you learn about other cultures and languages. Go for it. Expand your ability to speak Spanish. And don't stop there. Learn another language. It's fun!

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's been brought to my attention that I may not be the best listener. I zone out a lot when people talk to me about topics I don't find immediately interesting. It's really a subconscious thing. Then if they ask me a question about it, I am dumbfounded because I don't know what they were talking about. How can I become a better listener? -- Listening Issues

DEAR LISTENING ISSUES: There is something called active listening that can save you here. Literally lean in when people are talking and look them in the eye. Pay close attention to whatever they are saying and ask clarifying questions. By engaging with them as they talk, you become an active part of the conversation. This can help you to avoid zoning out and to retain what is being shared. It also lets the speaker know that you care about what is being said. Even when the topic is not of particular interest to you, you can listen intently -- actively -- to show that you care about the speaker.

Another thing you can do is jot down notes, key words about the topic being discussed so that you can recall the conversation later. I have become better at retaining random bits of information by writing them down. You can, too.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend is very performative when it comes to social causes, and it bothers me. I cannot tell how genuine her support is because it seems that everything she does is for show. There are no actions behind her words. I think she only supports certain movements (i.e. Black Lives Matter and preventing the enforcement of the Texas abortion law) as a trend. How do I approach her about this? -- Performative Friend

DEAR PERFORMATIVE FRIEND: Before you approach your friend, check in with yourself. What specific actions do you wish your friend would take? What are you willing to challenge her on to encourage her to do more than talk? What do you think is realistic to ask of her?

With those answers, go for it. Rather than trying to break her down about whether she does more than talk, encourage her to do specific things. Perhaps you know about a charitable project that focuses on work she says she appreciates that's in need of donations. Tell her about it and suggest that she make a contribution. Encourage her to sign petitions to change laws she doesn't like. Encourage her to take the next step. Talking about it is the way you begin, but action is how you effect change. Ask her what actions she thinks would be worthy of consideration.

You should also accept that many people do simply talk a good game and don't back it up with action. If your friend does not change, stop judging her and focus on what you care about. Align yourself with others who share your values.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

