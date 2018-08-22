DEAR HARRIETTE: I work in a conservative environment, and I'm pretty sure most of the employees, especially the higher-ups, are Republican. I am a Democrat with strong views about everything. My sense is that my co-workers have equally strong opinions that are exactly the opposite of my own. Since we don't share political views, I tend to keep my personal ideas to myself when I'm at work. But I wonder if I should even stay working there. If I don't have the same values, am I being a hypocrite to continue to work with people who have opposing views? -- On the Fence, Dallas
DEAR ON THE FENCE: It is wise for everyone in a work environment to believe that more than one political viewpoint is present. Part of the beauty of being in America is that we are allowed our personal, religious and political freedoms everywhere, including at work. To ensure that all can coexist, especially when many do not share the same views, remain mindful of yourself and others. You can consider the variety of perspectives that may be at play with any of the hot-button issues of the day. You may choose to talk about them at work or keep your ideas to yourself and discuss them privately after work with your friends and family rather than at work.
It is generally not necessary to leave a job just because co-workers don't share your political views. An exception might be if decisions at work rely on one's political perspective. Similarly, if your boss or co-workers try to get you to co-sign ideas that do not match your values, you should stand up for yourself. That friction could lead to discomfort that may encourage you to leave. Just know that you have legal grounds to keep your job even if your co-workers do not agree with your political perspective. It should be about the work that you do. One other point is that you should be mindful of your social media. Do not write incendiary thoughts about politics or political leaders. Anything you say or write can be used to discredit you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband likes to walk around the house naked. This was fine before we had children, but I think it is inappropriate now. Our daughter is about to turn 3. While she is too young to really know what she's seeing, I don't want her to have his private parts in her line of sight at all. If we have a son eventually, my husband may want to be naked around him on occasion so that our boy can see how a man's body develops, but I draw the line with him being so open around a girl. How do I get him to put his clothes back on? -- Streaking Dad, Cleveland
DEAR STREAKING DAD: Remind your husband that when you two decided to have a family, you knew that certain things would naturally change. One of them needs to be how he dresses at home. Point out that you do not want your daughter to see his naked body because you don't think it is appropriate. He can wear boxer shorts or some other comfortable clothing, but put your foot down about nudity. Suggest that both of you teach your daughter about modesty, which includes covering your private parts. You can add that if he has a son, there may come times when they share this moment in a locker room or elsewhere, but it should be different for him and his daughter.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband is English, and I am African-American. We have been married for three years and just had our first child. We come from different backgrounds and cultures, and we both want to inform our child about her cultures when she is older. Because we live in the United States and his family is in the United Kingdom, we don't get to see them much. Our daughter spends much more time with my side of the family. My husband has brought it up to me as a concern and I agree with him, but I don't know how to change things since his family is far away and it's not easy to visit as often as we would like. How can my husband and I teach my daughter about her cultures equally? -- Striking a Balance, Memphis, Tennessee
DEAR STRIKING A BALANCE: It is natural for a family to gravitate to one side more than the other. In your case, simple geography is the culprit. To ensure that your daughter learns about both sides of her family, you two can be mindful of telling stories. Your husband can share stories about his childhood and anything he remembers about his family. You can Skype or FaceTime with the British relatives as well. Just because you aren't in the same country does not mean that you cannot communicate. It will take effort. Work together to make time for everyone.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance and I just got engaged, and we are excited about our wedding. Unfortunately, I misplaced my engagement ring. I looked for it for weeks, but I finally told my fiance that I lost it. He understood and we replaced the ring, but I still have the guilt of losing the first one. I find myself reassuring him that I won't lose the ring again, but I want to stop doing that. My fiance hasn't shown any resentment, but I think I am punishing myself because of my mistake. I'm afraid it will come up in a future disagreement and he'll hold it against me. Is there a way to prevent him from using the lost engagement ring against me? Should I just get over this? -- Lost Engagement Ring, Jacksonville, Florida
DEAR LOST ENGAGEMENT RING: It is understandable that you would feel guilty for having lost the initial ring, but what you are doing now is detrimental to the health of your relationship. If you keep dwelling on the lost ring rather than forgiving yourself and moving forward, it will remain a thorn in your side. Your fiance has let it go. Stop talking about it. Stop thinking about it. Focus on the present and the future life that you are building together.
You cannot prevent your fiance from bringing up the ring in some future hypothetical argument, but you actually increase the chances of that happening if the loss remains top of mind for you. Move on.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
