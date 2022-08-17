DEAR HARRIETTE: My half-sister and I have a very strained relationship. We weren't raised together, but she's been around me my entire life. Ever since I can remember, she's been unreliable. She doesn't make good on her promises, and she completely leaves me out to dry when I need her. She recently announced her engagement and has asked me to be her maid of honor. This is a huge responsibility, and I'm not up for the task. I would never be able to rely on her for something so serious, and I don't like that she knows she can rely on me. Is this a bad reason to decline her offer? -- Not Up for It

DEAR NOT UP FOR IT: You do not have to agree to this task. You can simply tell your sister that you do not have the bandwidth to fulfill the duties of being her maid of honor at this time. Tell her that you know what this role entails, and you cannot do that now. Apologize, but stay firm. If you are willing to be part of the wedding party, offer her that.

Your bigger issue needs to be addressed, too. Perhaps this is the time to do that, before she starts a new chapter in her life. If you are ready for it, invite her to meet with you. Talk to her face-to-face about how you feel about your relationship. Explain that it hurts your feelings a lot that she has not had your back over the years. Tell her what you hope for in a relationship with her at this stage in your lives. Work together to create a lasting bond.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've started seeing someone, and I've noticed a strange pattern. I like them a lot and they've been wonderful, but almost every evening at around the same time, they go completely missing. Sometimes it's 7 p.m. and sometimes it's around 8 p.m., but it is always far too early in the evening for me to assume that they've fallen asleep. They won't answer my calls or text me back at all during that time. I know that we are only in the early stages of getting to know each other, but could this be cause for concern? -- Missing in Action

DEAR MISSING IN ACTION: Have you ever asked them what they are doing and where they go during that time? A simple question will likely yield some kind of explanation. If your friend is Muslim, it is possible that they are praying during that time. Similarly, there may be some other ritual that they perform daily. It could be visiting someone who is ill. It could be ANYTHING! That's why you have to ask.

It can be part of a conversation. As you two are getting to know each other, introduce things about your life that they may find interesting. Invite them to do the same.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just reconnected with my high school sweetheart after 25 years. There's still a spark there, and he keeps me laughing, which is refreshing. He wants to try dating again, but I find myself annoyed by how much he hangs out, gambles and complains about money. When I brought this to his attention, he said he's just enjoying life; then told me he was short $100 for something. Am I overreacting to be extremely annoyed? -- Annoyed

DEAR ANNOYED: It's time to pump the breaks. Pause for a moment and reflect on why you broke up with your high school sweetheart in the first place. Though you were kids, what happened? Do your best to remember. You can also recall what you enjoyed about him back then.

Fast-forward to today. What do you like about spending time with him? And what annoys you? Make a list so that you can assess this relationship clearly. Most glaring is your boyfriend's recklessness. That should be a red flag for you. He has shown his cards. Is this the type of person you want to entangle yourself with at this point in your life? Weigh the pros and cons. If you can keep it light and fun and uncommitted, it may be worth it. But beware: Most people can't do that. Over time, bonds deepen. Are you ready to be involved with someone who is so irresponsible?

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I decided to join a weight-loss program. It's a monthly subscription and costs a lot of money. Though I'm considered to be overweight, my friend is obese. We vowed that we would do this together, but she won't quit complaining. She hates the food that the program provides, and she's constantly talking about quitting -- even though it's only been a week!

I can't keep trying to support her because I have to support myself. This is causing a rift in our friendship. I don't want to be around her negativity. I'm thinking of asking for distance until I've reached my goal weight. Is this the right thing to do? -- Need Space

DEAR NEED SPACE: Losing weight can be difficult. In order to be successful, the process requires you to examine your lifestyle, your patterns and your choices. Being hungry can stir up a lot of emotions, too. It sounds like you and your friend are going through your individual challenges and having a hard time.

Rather than simply walking away, sit down and talk to your friend. Don't point the finger at her. Tell her what's going on with you. You are feeling the need to tackle your weight loss solo. You thought you would be successful buddying up with her, but you realize that your approaches to this difficult effort are very different. Tell her that you need to do this on your own. If she presses you to learn what is not working between you, you can tell her that her complaining makes it hard for you to stay on your game. Wish her well, then step away.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've recently had some health issues that have prevented me from going to work for the past week. This isn't the first time I've been out due to my health, but it has been the longest. When I spoke to our office administrator, she asked me if I was just saying I was sick to be off work; this really offended me, and it is not the first time they've done that. I have my doctor's note, but I don't appreciate my integrity being questioned after working over 10 years for this company. How should I address this with them? -- Sick Leave

DEAR SICK LEAVE: Take a deep breath and calm yourself. Do your best not to take your office administrator's comments personally. Instead, schedule a meeting to discuss your situation. Remind the administrator of your track record with the company, including how long you have worked there and any accomplishments you can highlight. Then share that recently you have experienced a few health concerns. Unfortunately, this means that you have missed a few days of work. Assure her that this is out of the norm, and you hope to be back and fully healthy soon. While you do not need to go into detail about your health, looping her in to your situation may help her to see you for the employee and person that you are -- not as an annoyance. Personalizing your connection to the company may help her to remember you in the best possible way.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Should I cancel my birthday plans because I'm unemployed? I had a plan to go out of town with a few of my closest friends at the end of February for my birthday. I made these plans when I had a steady income stream, but two weeks ago I made the decision to quit my job and go back to school to work on getting my master's degree. I was really excited about the plans I made for my birthday trip, and so were my friends. Now that I don't know when I'll have any income again, it seems kind of foolish to spend the money that I do have on a nonessential trip. I don't want to let my friends down, and I don't want to neglect my birthday completely. Should I cancel the trip? -- Change of Plans

DEAR CHANGE OF PLANS: Good for you for being practical. It is wise not to spend a lot of money on a trip when your financial situation has changed so dramatically. Thank your friends for wanting to take this trip with you, and make an alternate recommendation. What about going to a fancy restaurant for dinner? It will be a splurge, but a much smaller one than originally planned.

You can also give your friends your blessing for them to go on the trip anyway, even though you are no longer going. They are excited about the plans you made together and may still want to go. Don't be mad at them, though, if they take the trip!

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106