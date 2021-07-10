DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that my husband tried to grope my best friend a few years ago when we were visiting her. I am so embarrassed. She said he was drunk when he did it. We were all at a party at her house hanging out together, and apparently when he got drunk, he went overboard. She never told me, she said, because she didn't want to wreck our visit. She is so thoughtful.

I am glad that she told me now. It came up because she and I were talking about a more recent incident when my husband was loud and rude after getting drunk. Clearly, he needs help. I fear that when I bring this up to him, he will deflect and not take it seriously. How can I get him to see the impact of his behavior? -- Too Much

DEAR TOO MUCH: Sit down with your husband when he is sober. Tell him you have something serious to discuss with him. Ask for his undivided attention. Then tell him that you are concerned about how he behaves when he drinks too much. Give him the recent example in enough detail that he can remember. Then tell him about what happened with your friend, adding that you only recently learned about this incident. Tell him this behavior is unacceptable, and you need him to get help.