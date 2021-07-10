DEAR HARRIETTE: It's summer now! I just pulled out my summer clothes, and I'm having a reality check. I knew I had gained weight during the pandemic, but at home I was mainly wearing sweatpants and pajama bottoms, so it didn't really matter. Now I have discovered that I can't fit into any of my shorts. Pants without elastic don't zip. My crop tops are revealing rolls of fat that do not need to be showcased. I am mortified. Yes, this means I need to lose weight, but right now I have nothing to wear. Do you think I should give away everything and buy a whole new wardrobe or just buy a few things and motivate myself to lose weight so I can fit what I have? -- Unfit
DEAR UNFIT: Don't give away everything yet! Buy a few staples so that you can feel comfortable as you go about your life. But use this reality check to get you back on track. Make a movement plan and a nutritional plan. You must lower your caloric intake in order to lose weight. Read about healthy, low-calorie diets and find something that works for you. Many people follow WW (formerly Weight Watchers) with excellent results as it helps you track your intake all day long and gives you guidance on the value of whatever you put in your mouth.
Choose an accountability partner who can help inspire you to keep up your program even when you don't feel like it. Give yourself a goal for when you will be able to fit into a favorite pair of pants or top. Try them on each week. When they fit again, you can rejoice!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that my husband tried to grope my best friend a few years ago when we were visiting her. I am so embarrassed. She said he was drunk when he did it. We were all at a party at her house hanging out together, and apparently when he got drunk, he went overboard. She never told me, she said, because she didn't want to wreck our visit. She is so thoughtful.
I am glad that she told me now. It came up because she and I were talking about a more recent incident when my husband was loud and rude after getting drunk. Clearly, he needs help. I fear that when I bring this up to him, he will deflect and not take it seriously. How can I get him to see the impact of his behavior? -- Too Much
DEAR TOO MUCH: Sit down with your husband when he is sober. Tell him you have something serious to discuss with him. Ask for his undivided attention. Then tell him that you are concerned about how he behaves when he drinks too much. Give him the recent example in enough detail that he can remember. Then tell him about what happened with your friend, adding that you only recently learned about this incident. Tell him this behavior is unacceptable, and you need him to get help.
If he balks, explain that he is embarrassing himself, you, your friends and your family. Insist that he do something: go to therapy, join Alcoholics Anonymous, go to detox, get help. If he refuses, figure out what you are prepared to do. If you do nothing, you can rest assured he will repeat his behavior. Figure out what the consequences will be, and enforce them. You might want to find an Al-Anon family group for support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I just moved in together about three months ago with each of our dogs. We have brought our dogs together for playdates before, and they were always playful. Since we have moved in, and they are together all the time, they are fighting and terrorizing our household. We have tried to keep them separate, but it's becoming an inconvenient task to make sure they never see or hear each other, which is quite impossible. They bark and go after each other every chance they get. My boyfriend seems to think we have to get rid of one of the dogs, but how do we begin to even make that decision? I know I do not want to give away my dog and I couldn't expect him to either. Where do we go from here? -- Feuding Dogs
DEAR FEUDING DOGS: I recommend that you two invest in a dog trainer who can take your dogs for a period of time and help them to get acclimated to each other. Trainers can often teach dogs how to behave in a way that can be challenging for owners. The trainer can also come to your home and work with the dogs there to see if you can reach peace in the household.
As far as letting one of your dogs go, that is virtually an impossible decision, certainly not one that I can make for you. If you end up believing that your household cannot survive both dogs together, you may need to find homes for both of them and start over again. Obviously, that would require very carefully finding the right home for each, so that they can prosper. Consider that a last resort.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an assistant manager at my store, with only two other associates. We do not have a store manager at the moment, so it is just us three. One of my co-workers does not respect my role in our store. While working the floor, he tells people that he's "basically" a manager because he handles things when I am not around. When I am around, he constantly makes the wrong decisions and repeats the same mistakes. When he digs himself into a hole that he cannot fix because he doesn't have proper credentials and his customer is now angry, he has to interrupt my customer and me to mend the relationship with his customer and compensate them for the confusion. This co-worker doesn't listen to my directions when I train or correct him. I am at my limit with this employee. I don't know what actions to take or how to inform my district manager. Any suggestions? -- Fed Up
DEAR FED UP: In your engagement with this employee, take the educational approach. Remind him of how you work with customers. Point out that when he has a problem, he must be discreet when he brings it to you, especially if you are working with another customer. Do your best to teach him even if he doesn't want to learn.
When you do get a new manager, privately mention your concerns. Ask for help in being able to do your job and guide this employee. Approach the situation clearly and matter-of-factly. Be strong in your role as assistant manager and ask your manager to help you with solutions. This shows your desire to cultivate your leadership skills.
If you get resistance from your manager, only then lodge your complaint with the district manager, making it clear that you are looking for guidance and are not trying to be a tattletale.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went through my boyfriend's phone when he was asleep because I felt like he was acting suspicious. I know my boyfriend, and this day he just wasn't being himself. He would lean away from me with his phone and kept it out of sight from me as much as he could. He's never done that before. So when I had a chance, I looked, expecting to see him doing something like buying expensive sneakers he didn't want me to know about.
To my surprise, I found text messages that he had gone to the gym with one of his exes. I woke him up to confront him, and we argued to the point where I just left. He keeps calling me, but I don't know what to think or feel. I won't stand for him lying to me. Should I just leave now? -- Not Standing for It
DEAR NOT STANDING FOR IT: Your approach was extreme. Waking up your boyfriend to confront him about what appeared to be an indiscretion could only end in an argument. If you care about him, talk to him. Find out what's going on. Let him state his case. Find out what he wants in your relationship. Decide what you want. You can get over an indiscretion if you both decide to work on it. Staying in a standoff will get you nothing. Talk it out and make a decision after that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There is one thing you did not consider in replying to the woman whose mother has Alzheimer's and inherited all of her grandmother's estate. Relatives were harassing the granddaughter, who is responsible for her mother's financial affairs, to give the money to them instead.
I suspect the grandmother may have left everything to the daughter with Alzheimer's because she knew how expensive her care could become as the disease progresses. My guess is that those vultures will never be happy even if the money is shared with them. If the granddaughter wants to share what is left of the inheritance after her mom is gone (assuming there is anything left to share), she can deal with it then, but the first priority now should be caring for the one to whom it was left. -- Word to the Wise
DEAR WORD TO THE WISE: Thank you and all who chimed in on this conundrum. Families often squabble viciously over the dollars and belongings that loved ones leave behind when they die. I can only imagine how difficult it must be for the woman who is only trying to take care of her mother while staying connected to her family.
You and many others wrote in to warn her about how costly Alzheimer's care can be, even if you do have good insurance. Further, the life span of a person with Alzheimer's can be long, meaning resources will be needed over time. Perhaps it was the grandmother's understanding of her daughter's potential road ahead that made her leave her estate to her singularly. The granddaughter's job is to take care of her mother and do her best not to be too distraught by the words and actions of other family members.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 6410