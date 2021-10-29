DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm exhausted by my argumentative girlfriend. I genuinely believe that she likes to argue just for the sake of arguing. The other day, I told her my personal preference about a certain food, and she argued with me. Is this something that we could overcome? It's getting to a point where I feel that I just have to keep my personal preferences and opinions to myself. -- Always Arguing
DEAR ALWAYS ARGUING: Do you know the saying, "When people show you who they are, believe them?" Well! It is likely that if your girlfriend argues about everything now, she will continue. It is not healthy in a relationship to keep your opinions to yourself. The whole idea of being in a relationship is so that you can share your thoughts, ideas, hopes and dreams with another person. Shutting down will not work in the long run.
What you may want to do is some investigating. How did your girlfriend grow up? What was her family life like? Were there lots of arguments? Did arguing indicate engagement, even love? Your girlfriend may believe that her debating style is a sign of endearment, whereas you consider it annoying and agitating. Do your best to figure out why she argues incessantly. Once you have a good idea, you can approach her about it. Tell her what you have observed. Tell her how her constant arguing makes you feel. Ask her to tone it down.
Then observe if whatever compromise she can reach is enough for you to feel comfortable.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am uncomfortable with the amount of work-related phone calls and text messages that I receive on my personal phone after hours. I don't want anyone texting me after 5 p.m. unless it is urgent. I do not want to offend, but how can I be sure that this won't happen to me in the future? What is the most polite way to ask work colleagues to leave me alone? -- After Hours
DEAR AFTER HOURS: Work-life balance virtually evaporated during quarantine. Office hours collapsed for many people when they started working from home. Creating boundaries around time became even harder than it was before. It is important to create limitations around your time that fall within reason of where you work.
I will venture to guess that a hard out at 5 p.m. is unrealistic in today's working world unless you punch a clock. You may want to talk to your supervisor and colleagues. Suggest that unless something is urgent, you will handle it the next morning. Ask them to label texts as urgent if they expect an immediate reply.
Your challenge will be whether or not you can convince others to follow your recommendations. If you are the only one turning off your phone and you disrupt the workflow, that may negatively impact you and your team. But you may be willing to take a stand. If nobody speaks up, you will not be able to break the cycle of endless work at all hours of the day and night.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in a healthy relationship. We've been together for eight months, and we've never really had a bad fight. When I got into this new relationship, I was healed from my old one and had moved on completely. My ex and I still follow each other on social media, and while I don't frequently keep up with him, sometimes I see things that still hurt my feelings. He will often post himself and his new girlfriend (who he actually cheated on me with) and sometimes it bothers me. It doesn't always bother me, but today for some reason it did. If I am happy in my current relationship, why does seeing my ex with the woman he cheated on me with still hurt my feelings? Is this normal? Does this mean I'm not over it? -- Still Hurts
DEAR STILL HURTS: What this means is that you need to disconnect from your ex on social media. He has moved on, and so have you. Stop being bound to the past. It is natural that your feelings would be hurt seeing your ex cavorting with the woman who was the impetus for your heartbreak. But guess what? You don't have to see that. Cut him off. Turn the page and move on. Give your new guy a chance. Let him be worth it by choosing him singularly.
DEAR HARRIETTE: About a month ago, my cousin's boyfriend came to pick me and a friend up from the airport. I appreciated the gesture until he started driving recklessly. He was breaking every rule in the book on the drive from the airport to the house. He was texting, speeding and switching lanes without signaling. We ended up getting pulled over twice. The second time, he got a speeding ticket. The next morning, my cousin asked if I could pitch in for her boyfriend's speeding ticket; it really offended me. We had asked him nicely to slow down, and he didn't listen to us. It's not our responsibility to pay for that ticket, even if we were the reason that he was driving in the first place.
I told my cousin that I'm not paying, and she got an attitude with me. We really haven't been the same since. What can I say at this point? How do I get her to understand that the ticket was not our fault, nor is it our responsibility? -- Pay the Fine
DEAR PAY THE FINE: You need to have a heart-to-heart with your cousin. Since this man is her boyfriend, it is going to be a challenge to get her to see his role in the experience. But you need to do your best to get her to see the truth.
Of course, you should not pay for his tickets. He was reckless. Not only did he break the law, but he also put your lives in danger. Tell your cousin exactly what happened, how you pleaded for him to slow down and how he ignored you. Explain that you will not pay for his recklessness -- nor should she. Stand your ground even if it means that there will be distance between you, at least for a while.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to meet my girlfriend's family. We've only been dating for a short time, but she keeps pressing me to meet her mom, dad and brothers. I'm supposed to be visiting her in a month, and I can't find the words to tell her that I don't want to meet them yet. She seems so excited about it. What do I say? -- Too Soon
DEAR TOO SOON: Tell your girlfriend the truth. If you aren't ready to meet her family, say as much -- and tell her why. What is your trepidation? Do you know? Claim it, and state it. It could be that you simply want to take time to get to know her before you meet her family. But clearly your understanding of "meeting the parents" means something. Be able to articulate what that means and why you want to wait.
If your girlfriend gets mad because you aren't ready to commit the way that she thinks she has, stand your ground. Tell her what you envision your life to be with her and the pacing that you imagine for it. If you are still in the "fun" stage, tell her that. Be honest. It will help you to navigate this tender moment. Not wanting to meet them may feel like rejection to her, so you do need to be honest. This could be a dealbreaker in your relationship.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend suggested that I may have a marijuana addiction. At first, I thought he was just being annoying, but since he made that comment, I've been thinking about it more. I do smoke often, but it's just a part of my routine. How do you know when you have an addiction? I don't think I would die without smoking; I just don't think it's damaging me, so I have no reason to quit. -- Not an Addict
DEAR NOT AN ADDICT: Now that marijuana is getting legalized for recreational use throughout the country, it is becoming harder to talk to frequent users to get them to consider that they may consume too much.
Think about yourself and your life. How often do you smoke? What happens when you don't or can't smoke? If you tell yourself the truth, could it be that you smoke too much? Drum up the courage and ask your boyfriend what he has observed.
If you find that you are unable to resist using marijuana in the space of a day or two, that indicates that you do have a problem. That's when you seek help. Go to daausa.org for support. Talk to your primary care physician. Just get help. You can get support online or in person. Decide to find a space to talk about your addiction. This will help you to find clarity on where you are and what you need. You are worth it. Go for it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I always felt that my opinions didn't matter because my mom would usually brush them off when I was a kid. I would try to vocalize my frustrations and discomforts, and she always made me feel that I was too young to have a valid opinion. Now that I'm older, I still feel that she downplays my opinions even when I make valid points. How do I get her to realize that I'm not a kid anymore and that she should take my thoughts and opinions seriously? Why does she still see me as a kid? -- Grown Up
DEAR GROWN UP: I'm sorry that your mother didn't value your opinions when you were a child, but it isn't surprising that her ways have not changed now that you are older. You are going to have to stand up for yourself and speak up when you want to be heard. It may seem extremely difficult to have to speak a bit louder and more forcefully to get your point across, but you need to try. When your mother brushes you off, stop her with your words. Ask her to hold on a minute because you have something to say. If she brushes you off, stop her and tell her that you want to say something, and you need her to listen. Make it clear that you are now an adult, and it is past time for her to listen to you.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106