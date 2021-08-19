I have spoken to my neighbor to ask her to put him out. She is afraid of him and says there's nothing she can do. We have called the police multiple times, but he always comes back. Recently, my super told me that this woman has asked me not to be mad at her. We have been neighbors for years, and she doesn't want her nephew to hurt our relationship. Really? I need her to put him out, and I cannot act like everything is OK. Am I wrong? -- Building Conflict

DEAR BUILDING CONFLICT: Tell your super, your building management and this neighbor that you will not stand for this vandal being allowed to live in your building and continue to terrorize you and your neighbors. You should file a formal complaint with the police against the offender and your neighbor, if she is the one who holds the lease. This is not about being friends or friendly. It's about personal safety.

You should also speak directly to your neighbor, letting her know that you are sorry that this situation is happening, but that it is her responsibility as this man has access to the building because of her. Ask her to do everything she can to remove him permanently.