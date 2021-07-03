DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends and I -- all three of us are Black men -- were attempting to get into a club in downtown Huntsville, Alabama, when we were told that we were breaking the dress code. My friend was told the logo on his shirt was too large, and I was told that I am not allowed to wear red because of potential gang affiliation. Moments later, we watched three white men wearing red walk into the club without any trouble whatsoever. The bouncer became irate with us when we asked questions about that. Obviously, we were denied entry because we are Black. We reported the club to the Better Business Bureau, but they did almost nothing. What should we do now? -- Profiled
DEAR PROFILED: You can go to the local news media to tell them what happened and ask them to investigate. Sometimes local news programs take on discrimination issues and help shine a light on poor practices. You can report the club to the local police precinct, though it doesn't sound like what they did is an obvious crime.
Beyond that, you can use social media to post about what happened to you and encourage people to boycott the club. A groundswell on social media can work to draw attention to bad behavior. Finally, you and your friends can personally invite others not to spend their time or money in places that have discriminatory practices. This works best when you can develop a diverse coalition of supporters -- not just Black men. You need allies who are willing to speak up. Good luck.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family members arranged for me to go on a five-day camping trip with them in September without consulting me first. They said the reason that they didn't ask me was because they knew I would say no. I still do not want to go because I don't like camping and I have a big project due at work around the same time, but this is clearly a huge deal to them. Should I prioritize work or family in this situation? -- Family Trip
DEAR FAMILY TRIP: If you can figure out how to get your work done and go on the trip, that would be a generous, peacemaking role to play. Your family obviously wants to spend time with you. Going camping takes you away from the busyness of work and personal distractions. Although you don't love to camp, do your best to carve out this time for them. Be positive and fully present when you are together. Be sure to get your work done so that it doesn't become a cloud over your head that you either lord over them or worry internally about completing. Planning is everything.
Hopefully this trip goes well, and you become a little more amenable to the idea of the family trip. That's when you can remind your family to include you in the planning next time so that you don't have to compromise on work or family responsibilities.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a "friend" who watches everything that's going on. I noticed how she was checking me and my husband out all summer. When we would have an argument, she was there, generally being supportive of us, but it was a little weird. She began to anticipate what our issues were and to say things about us, never to criticize us, but it did feel a little creepy because she just seemed to be paying too close of attention to us. We were around each other a lot, because we live in the same area during the summer. I'm not quite sure what to make of her behavior. She is single, but still, why was she checking us out so hard? Should I ask her? -- Crossing the Line
DEAR CROSSING THE LINE: Given that you didn't say anything to this woman in the moment when you noticed her observing you so keenly, my vote is for you to leave it alone. Clearly you two were interesting to her, and she enjoyed observing you. Thank goodness she did not try to stir up arguments or discontent. It sounds like she was solo during your time together, so being able to observe your dynamics fascinated her.
I think you should let it go. If you connect again, that's when you can try to set some ground rules. Pull her to the side and tell her you noticed how much she was watching you and your husband, and you would like to establish a bit of distance this time. It may be awkward at first, but you can reinforce it by stopping her when she begins to state her observations about you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family and I went on a weeklong vacation this summer to the country. We had a great time together just relaxing, mainly. That is, everyone except for me. I resent the fact that I ended up cooking, cleaning, food shopping and otherwise taking care of my husband and teenage children, with very little help from them. I did ask, make rules and otherwise attempt to get them to comply, but for the most part, they blew me off. Like the dishes would get washed a day after the meal was consumed. Or the clothes would pile up in the laundry, and nobody cared to turn on the washing machine. I would end up yelling to get anything done. I hated that. I want my family to know how ungrateful I think they were for taking advantage of me like that -- without sounding whiny. Please help. -- Teamwork
DEAR TEAMWORK: I'm sorry your family took advantage of you. Sounds like they took the notion of vacation to heart without thinking about how their comforts were being maintained. You can have a vacation debrief conversation.
Gather your family. Ask each of them to describe what they loved the most about the vacation and what they liked the least. You do the same. Pick something that made you happy, and then tell them how disappointed you were that they didn't pitch in to help with home maintenance. Point out how this made you more like their servant than mom. Tell them you want things to be more equitable at home and on subsequent vacations.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that an old family friend has come down with prostate cancer. He said he has to have surgery and probably chemotherapy and radiation. He didn't look very good and he was definitely upset when he told me. I learned from his wife that he hadn't gone to the doctor for a long time after he was feeling poorly. She was furious with him. I totally understand how frustrating it sounded, and I am in the same boat in a way. My husband doesn't believe in going to the doctor. He takes herbs and vitamins and exercises a lot, but he is of a certain age and hasn't had a physical in years. Recently, he has had some urinary problems, and I need him to get checked out. I don't want him to wait and then if he does have a problem it's too late to deal with it. How can I get him to get a checkup? -- Go to the Doctor
DEAR GO TO THE DOCTOR: Use the "scared straight" tactic. Tell your husband everything you know about your friend who was just diagnosed, including that he took forever to go see a doctor. Explain that there are many conditions that can be treated successfully if caught early enough. Suggest a complete physical as a way to determine his overall health. If anything needs to be addressed, chances are that one physical will help to figure that out. Offer to set up the appointment and go with him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was in a high-level meeting the other day and made a critical observation of one of the top executives. Turns out that my comment fell flat, in part, because one of the people in the room is very close to the person I criticized. What I said was true, but I fear that it will come back to bite me. How can I smooth things over? I don't want to lie about anything, but I do want to maintain a positive working relationship with the whole team, especially those at the top. -- Foot in Mouth
DEAR FOOT IN MOUTH: If you have any relationship with the executive you criticized, start there. Go directly to that person and admit that you said something that might have ruffled a few feathers. Tell the person what you said and what you meant in the most constructive way possible. At least it won't be a surprise when the other person likely doubles back to report on what you said.
In the future, reserve criticism of executives and others to private meetings. Even then, be constructive. When you have comments that may seem sharp or judgmental, package them in such a way that they have solutions attached to them. When you can see a way out of a potential problem or conflict with a person, frame it that way. It may soften the criticism without losing the impact of your thoughts.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I have begun to struggle with our bills after unemployment was cut back. My job is still closed, and my boyfriend is unemployed. To bring in extra money, I decided to create a private fan page where I share exclusive photos and videos of myself. My boyfriend knows about it and is not happy. He wants me to stop. I have a huge and still-growing following on my page, and it is bringing in a lot more money. I am finally, for once, getting ahead in my bills and able to get more things done. My boyfriend wants me to shut it down. I do not want to. He is threatening to leave me. Should I close my biggest moneymaker app or let him go? -- Moneymaker
DEAR MONEYMAKER: I understand both sides on this one, and it is tough. While it is not a new concept for women, in particular, to use their bodies to make money, it can be difficult for a partner to be OK with it. There are so many issues attached to this -- from your personal safety to shared values to the bottom line.
You two need to talk through everything. In order to survive this moment, you have to get on the same page as it relates to your values. Talk about what's important to you, what you can handle and what you can't. Talk long-term and short-term. Given that you two are in dire straits right now, perhaps you can create a timeline for how long you will do these postings, so that you can keep your home and put food on the table. Talk about strategies for finding work.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.