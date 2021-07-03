DEAR HARRIETTE: My family members arranged for me to go on a five-day camping trip with them in September without consulting me first. They said the reason that they didn't ask me was because they knew I would say no. I still do not want to go because I don't like camping and I have a big project due at work around the same time, but this is clearly a huge deal to them. Should I prioritize work or family in this situation? -- Family Trip

DEAR FAMILY TRIP: If you can figure out how to get your work done and go on the trip, that would be a generous, peacemaking role to play. Your family obviously wants to spend time with you. Going camping takes you away from the busyness of work and personal distractions. Although you don't love to camp, do your best to carve out this time for them. Be positive and fully present when you are together. Be sure to get your work done so that it doesn't become a cloud over your head that you either lord over them or worry internally about completing. Planning is everything.

Hopefully this trip goes well, and you become a little more amenable to the idea of the family trip. That's when you can remind your family to include you in the planning next time so that you don't have to compromise on work or family responsibilities.