DEAR HARRIETTE: I left the United States to study abroad in Paris almost two months ago, and my family hasn't tried to contact me on their own since I left. Everyone seemed so sad before my trip, so I can't imagine why they aren't trying to reach out to me now.

Nowadays, when we speak on the phone or FaceTime, I am always the one calling first. I'll get a few texts from time to time from my mother asking me random questions, but that's it. My feelings are hurt. Why do you think they're not calling? Should I say something to them about this? -- Away From Home

DEAR AWAY FROM HOME: People view the absence of others from various perspectives based on their own personal experience. Who knows why your family has not been more responsive or proactive about talking to you? It could be that they don't have a good sense of the time zone and when a right time might be to call. It might be that they don't want to disturb you while you are off on your adventure. Rather feel hurt, you should figure out what they are thinking. For example, when my husband's family left for America when he was a child, they could not phone because it was too expensive to call long distance. The only communication they had for three years was through the mail. Years later, when I traveled for work, he never called. I couldn't understand until I dug deep enough to learn about his relationship to communication and travel.

You know your family loves you. Find out the root of why they don't reach out. Stop feeling hurt and establish a routine call time that everyone expects and looks forward to, like Saturday or Sunday afternoon at a specific time. You will be amazed at how grateful you all will be.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working for a major fast-food chain for several years. I've worked my way up, and I am now the manager of my own store. I manage a lot of high school kids, and I often give them advice when they ask for it; they tell me the things they don't tell their parents. I believe this has made them look at me as more of a friend than a boss. Sometimes, though, they don't listen to me and joke around at the wrong times. How can I establish order in the workplace and still be the friend they need? -- Friendly Boss

DEAR FRIENDLY BOSS: In the same way that you give them life advice, give them workplace advice and ground rules. Remind them of the expectations you have for employees. Detail what they should do and when -- from being on time to taking their job seriously. You may also have to refresh their understanding of your role. Tell them how much you enjoy talking to them, but point out that they must do their jobs well in order to keep them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom told me she is relieved that my ex-girlfriend and I broke up, because she never liked her anyway. What she doesn't know is that we've actually started seeing each other again and are on the verge of reconciliation. How should I break this news to my mother? I almost don't want to tell her that I've started seeing my ex again. -- Dating Secretly

DEAR DATING SECRETLY: Find out what your mom doesn't like about your girlfriend. Listen carefully so that you have a sense of what bothers her. Even as you are getting back together, your mother's wisdom may help you to make smarter choices and understand this woman better.

Don't let too much time pass. In these early days, figure out if you and your girlfriend are serious about giving it another chance. Talk to her about why you broke up and what you think can be different now. Decide on a way forward that is conscious and intentional, not just convenient. If you think that the relationship is worth salvaging, inform your mother. Tell her that you are reconciling and that you are mindful of the past while being fully present in the here and now. Ask her to give the two of you a second chance with her blessing. By including your mother, you create space for solidarity rather than suspicion.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad offered to pay me to take a college course for my brother so he wouldn't fail. I've always had much better grades than my brother, and I used to help him with all of his schoolwork when we lived together. When I moved away, I hoped he would be less dependent on me and start to study on his own.

My dad called me to tell me that my brother isn't doing so well since his school transitioned to online learning and that he could really benefit from me taking one of his general education courses for him. I know it isn't my responsibility, but I do not want him to fail. At the same time, how will he ever learn anything if I'm constantly helping him? What should I do? -- Not My Job

DEAR NOT MY JOB: It's too bad you and your family created this practice of you doing work for your brother. You are right. He will never succeed if he doesn't learn how to do so on his own. Not only is it unethical for you to take a class for your brother, it is also completely unhelpful to him in the long run. If he fails a class because he doesn't understand or doesn't apply himself, he will have to learn the material and repeat the course until he gets it. That is what's best for him, even if he and your father don't think so. Stop enabling him, and tell him and your father why. Your brother absolutely must learn to fend for himself. Only his own accomplishments can lead him to his path in life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, my friend has really been struggling with her mental health. She often confides in me about her panic attacks and depressive episodes. Although I am sympathetic to her cause and try my best to be present, it's starting to affect my mental health as well. I deeply care for her, but I am trying to deal with my own problems, and I don't know if I have the energy to be there for her as well as myself. At the same time, I don't want to drop her. What should I tell her? What should I do? -- Burdened by Friendship

DEAR BURDENED BY FRIENDSHIP: It can be excruciatingly difficult to draw the line in a friendship when you experience rough times, but sometimes it is necessary. You are not a therapist or a mental health professional; you have to remember that. You can encourage your friend to seek professional help. If she has a therapist, suggest that she schedule an appointment right away. If she does not, prompt her to find one. If you think her parents should be alerted, speak to them -- even if there's a chance she might get angry. True friendship sometimes calls for such action.

In order to take care of yourself, let your friend know that you have to step back for a bit. You don't have to tell her that it is because she is making you feel bad. Instead, enroll in a class, get a job, volunteer to help your parents do something, seek therapy for yourself. Make yourself busy. She won't like it, but it will be for your own good.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents and friends have expressed concern about my weight. After some soul searching, I've decided to start my weight loss journey, and I have a long way to go. Right now, I'm in a caloric deficit and committing to cardio each day -- a 40-minute walk, 20-minute run, etc.

The more I progress into my journey, the more I feel guilty about the food I'm eating. Yesterday, my friends wanted to get ice cream, and there was something in my head saying, "No, you can't eat that. It's not good for you." I'm struggling with how to eat without feeling guilty and to remember the scale is just a number. How do I develop a healthy lifestyle that isn't toxic? -- Disordered Eating

DEAR DISORDERED THINKING: Invite your close friends and family to support you on your weight loss journey. That means maybe not going for ice cream right now but choosing healthier snacks. That means encouraging you to keep up the good work. Figure out which friends may want to walk or run with you, and ask them to join you at specific times.

If you can get one or more people in your friend group to align with your journey, it will be much easier for you to stay the course. If that doesn't work out, you may want to identify someone who can be an accountability buddy to help you stay the course during these early days.

If you continue to feel guilty about what you're eating or develop a negative relationship with food, don't be afraid to talk to a therapist who specializes in eating disorders. Having a good relationship with food is an important step in staying healthy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I got into an argument, and he didn't speak to me for an entire week. He insisted that it was all a misunderstanding. He said that he thought I was the one who did not want to hear from him, but I don't want to be with someone who can go an entire week without at least checking on me. Is this valid? I don't think there is any excuse for going that long without speaking to the person you are in a relationship with. -- No Excuse

DEAR NO EXCUSE: Forget the one-week silent treatment and get to the bottom of the issue. What happened that prompted the argument? How did you resolve it -- if you did? Plan a meeting with your boyfriend where you sit down and talk about what is bothering the two of you. Talk it out. Do your best not to be judgmental. Hear him out so that you get a sense of what is on his mind. Ask him to do the same.

Also, since you do not appreciate the silent treatment, tell him that you do not want that to happen again. Instead, if you two are at odds, agree to talk through your difficulties rather than retire to your corners and sulk. To strengthen your relationship, you have to figure out how to handle conflict.

