DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to college with a guy who was annoying at the time, and now, some 20 years later, nothing has changed. I think he has my phone number because I was trying to be nice to him when we had just graduated. He calls me a lot, almost always to ask me to hook him up with something. He never calls just to check in. He is a leech, and I get nothing out of this relationship. He asks me to do something for him, then as soon as I help him, he either disappears for a while or asks for something else. I've had enough. How can I shut him down? -- Enough

DEAR ENOUGH: Stop taking this man's calls and responding to his inquiries. If you truly feel that this is a one-sided relationship with no benefit for you, end it. You don't have to be official about it. Simply stop responding. If you notice his number on your caller ID, let it go to voicemail. If you get a message from him, unless it seems life-or-death urgent, do not call back. If you get a written request from him, don't answer it. If you simply stop engaging him, eventually he should get the message.