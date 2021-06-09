DEAR HARRIETTE: I work with a woman who I thought was easygoing, but now I realize that she is very different from my first impression of her. She is a complainer. I thought that her gripes were legitimate at first, and I started looking at certain people with disdain much like she does. But then we spent some time together working on things for the job, and we got to know each other better. She genuinely is negative -- about virtually everything -- and I don't like that. How can I keep her at more of a distance? I do not want her to be in my inner circle anymore after I sort of let her sneak right in. -- Not My Friend
DEAR NOT MY FRIEND: Put on the brakes and evaluate this relationship more closely. You seem to see her now through a clearer lens. Make a list of what you like about her and what you don't. Check to see if you are being reactive right now based on something that recently happened or if your reaction is cumulative. Do you need to shut her out of your personal life completely, or can you choose to let her in less deeply than she is right now?
Since you work together, it may be hard to cut her off altogether. Instead, you may want to redirect conversations to the job whenever possible. Simply deflect when she starts to talk negatively about others. You can straightforwardly ask her to stop complaining. You can challenge her opinions and tell her that you disagree with a premise that she puts forth. You have the authority to protect yourself from her negativity. You may have to speak up and tell her that you can't listen to her complaints anymore.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to college with a guy who was annoying at the time, and now, some 20 years later, nothing has changed. I think he has my phone number because I was trying to be nice to him when we had just graduated. He calls me a lot, almost always to ask me to hook him up with something. He never calls just to check in. He is a leech, and I get nothing out of this relationship. He asks me to do something for him, then as soon as I help him, he either disappears for a while or asks for something else. I've had enough. How can I shut him down? -- Enough
DEAR ENOUGH: Stop taking this man's calls and responding to his inquiries. If you truly feel that this is a one-sided relationship with no benefit for you, end it. You don't have to be official about it. Simply stop responding. If you notice his number on your caller ID, let it go to voicemail. If you get a message from him, unless it seems life-or-death urgent, do not call back. If you get a written request from him, don't answer it. If you simply stop engaging him, eventually he should get the message.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-worker doesn't work. She talks a lot and does not have any boundaries. We both are receptionists at a car dealership, and at least one of us is required to be at the front desk at all times, which is usually me. She walks around the workplace a lot and will stop at other people's desks to chat. She will go off to use her phone often, and when she's at the desk, she is not quick to pick up the ringing phones, which means I answer almost every call that comes in. I don't mind the work at all -- I can actually handle things all on my own, as I always have -- but I don't find it fair that she gets a free pass to come in and hang out at work. Should I say something to her or bring the matter up to my supervisor, or should I say nothing at all? -- Does It All
DEAR DOES IT ALL: Start with your co-worker. Tell her that you would appreciate her help in answering the phones and doing all of the necessary requirements of the job. Be blunt. Tell her that you have noticed that she often is not at her desk and that she leaves much of the work to you. Ask her to do her part. If she balks, speak to your manager.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an assistant, and my boss is a mess. He always tries to do everything and multitask; meanwhile, he mixes up details and is forgetful. He hired me to help him keep his business in order, but he makes that difficult for me. He will give me tasks to complete, but if there are any approvals I need, he takes a long time to give them. During our meetings, he does not listen to me and always seems to be doing something else. When I come across some information that he has not informed me of, he tells me he will handle it. Then, when there are things that are wrong or he has forgotten to do something, he tells me that it is my fault and that I am not working hard enough. He is not approachable. He can never admit he is wrong, so I get blamed. My boss's behavior is our biggest challenge in the workday. What can I do? -- Taken for Granted
DEAR TAKEN FOR GRANTED: Your job, if you choose to remain working for this man, is to create a system that he will consider following to make his life easier. Perhaps you can design a schedule that recommends times when you will handle scheduling questions, approvals, research -- whatever the tasks at hand are. Create a checklist that you both can follow, but you actively check things off and send the list to him daily to show him what has been accomplished.
Set alarms for deadlines so that you can remind him (and yourself) far enough in advance so that nobody is late. Tell him what you are doing so that he can grow to expect it, such as a reminder 10 minutes before a meeting or a project deadline.
Request weekly meetings to review progress. Be organized and succinct so that you have a chance of getting him to pay attention.
DEAR HARRIETTE: After hearing about "Black Panther" Chadwick Boseman's untimely death due to colon cancer -- at such a young age -- I'm kind of freaked out. I'm in my 50s, and I have never had a colonoscopy. I was afraid of the test since you have to be anesthetized. Plus, I don't think my insurance covers it. I'm a pretty healthy guy, so I didn't think much of it -- until now. If somebody who looks so healthy could succumb to this disease, I think I need to get tested. But part of me is too scared to do it. What if I am sick? I am a single dude. I don't have the support system to deal with an illness. Maybe I should just leave well enough alone. -- Scared
DEAR SCARED: Don't let your fear paralyze you. Colon cancer can often be successfully treated if you catch it early. Let Boseman's untimely death serve as a wake-up call to you to get tested. You should have a complete physical and a colonoscopy to learn the status of your entire body. Please know that your fear is normal, especially after learning of this young man's passing. But let it motivate you, not stymie you. You are worth it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Being quarantined at home with my husband all these months has been tough. I hear other couples talk about how great it is to be with their best friend and how much they have enjoyed each other. That is not the case for me. Don't get me wrong. Some days have been good, but plenty of others have not. My husband picks at me constantly. Anything I do or say wrong, he immediately pounces on. I always have my back up a little so that if he throws some kind of verbal attack, I won't be too wounded by what he says. I don't mean to sound like a drama queen, but it's hard to have somebody criticize you all day long. What can I do to handle this better? -- Verbal Attacks
DEAR VERBAL ATTACKS: This long stretch of isolation has been difficult for all of us, especially those in abusive relationships. In order to maintain your personal peace of mind and safety, you need to handle this situation differently.
First, think about where you might be able to go if you truly cannot take it anymore. Do you have a friend or family member you can stay with if needed? If not, you can find a shelter that may provide you temporary safety. Check out www.domesticshelters.org.
Before leaving home, consider responding to your husband differently. When he says hurtful things, tell him how his words make you feel. Ask him to speak to you in a kinder way. Or tell him you can't hear him when he's yelling or complaining. Tell him you have to leave the room and maybe you two can talk when things aren't so heated.
Seek out a therapist. Now you can even get one on the phone, though in most states doctors' offices are open. Going outside to a therapist's visit may be helpful for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that my job is not going to go back to being in the office until at least mid-2021. I have been living at home with my parents for months now. While I don't want to keep living with them, I think I should give up my expensive apartment and find something much more affordable. One of my friends just moved back to her hometown and got a nice, affordable apartment. I'm thinking of doing that. I know that it might be hard getting a new place sometime next year, but I think I would be smart to save some money. Do you think this is a good idea? -- Moving and Saving
DEAR MOVING AND SAVING: You are part of a growing trend right now of people reassessing their living circumstances and finances in the face of the coronavirus. You should assess a few things: 1. Do you think you will be able to keep your job? 2. Will you have to work in the same town as your job whenever the physical office reopens? 3. What is the going rate for apartments in the vicinity of your job? 4. Can you live in a more affordable community and manage the job commute when you have to go back? 5. How long can you and your parents feel comfortable with you staying at home and saving money?
After analyzing those points, strategize on your next steps. A move that isn't too far from your place of work -- meaning within 1 1/2 hours -- could be a great way to save money and still be viable to continue on the job for the long haul.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.