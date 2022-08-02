DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to college orientation with my son, and he ran into a few students from his high school. He immediately began to talk to them, and at the same time, he completely ignored me. He did not introduce me to them or anything. When I asked him to introduce me, he told me it felt awkward because he knew the name of only one of the students. I explained to him that he could figure out a way around that by simply stating that I am his mother and saying my name. He could add that he went to high school with these students, but saying nothing at all was rude. He seemed flabbergasted by it. I'm dumbfounded now. I have been teaching him manners his whole life. How could he think that it's OK to ignore his mother when I'm standing right next to him? How do I remedy this? -- Dissed Mom

DEAR DISSED MOM: Use this as an opportunity to teach your son how to manage uncomfortable situations -- like when you are trying to socialize but you don't remember somebody's name. Your son probably froze for a minute and didn't know what to say. Of all people, he may have expected you to give him a break. You know he loves you and would never intentionally diss you. So he may have been equally surprised and uncomfortable that you were upset that he didn't introduce you.

The bottom line here is that this is a learning opportunity. Talk to your son about introductions. In the best of worlds, you remember everyone's names and make introductions all around. As you suggested, introducing his mom to the group and asking them to introduce themselves is another option. If you are with a group of people you just met, it is also perfectly OK to say that you don't remember everyone's name, so you invite them to introduce themselves. Whether it's your mom or somebody else, don't leave one person in the cold, not being introduced simply because you forgot a name.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been giving my daughter an allowance for several years now. This summer, she will start her first job, and I think the allowance should end. Now that she is earning her own money, it is time for her to learn to save it and spend what she earns rather than what I earn. I haven't prepared her for this moment, though. I just know I'm tired of always giving, giving, giving. How can I make this transition work so that she doesn't feel like I am abandoning her financially as I teach her to pay for herself? -- Time To Pay

DEAR TIME TO PAY: Consider easing her into it. Rather than simply cutting her off from her allowance, talk to her about how to treat her paycheck, putting a portion in savings, allotting a portion for bills and leaving another portion for fun. Help her to open a savings account if she doesn't have one already. With each paycheck, encourage her to allocate the money for each bucket before she starts spending. Rather than immediately ending her allowance, encourage her to do the same with that money. Tell her you will continue to give her an allowance for a particular period of time if she agrees to allocate it based on a budget.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating this guy who lives a few hours away from me, so it's been mostly phone conversations and a few in-person dates. It's been only a few weeks, and he has started talking about marriage. It came up that he was previously engaged not even a year ago, so that raised a red flag for me. It also concerns me that he seems more focused on material things, like what type of ring I'd like, where I'd like to live, how much money needs to be made between us, etc., rather than the emotional aspects of marriage. All those things are great, but shouldn't falling in love come first? Am I overthinking it? -- Marriage Material

DEAR MARRIAGE MATERIAL: Clearly, this man wants to be in a committed relationship. He wants to get married. You should talk to him about what went wrong in his previous relationship. Find out why the engagement was broken. It sounds like he is trying to address things that went wrong previously so that he doesn't make the same mistakes again.

Yes, romance is important, but I'm not mad at him for wanting to be clear about the life that you both want to have as a couple. If you are interested in finding a life partner and consider him as your potential mate, go through this process with him. Explore your expectations and figure out together if you two seem like a good fit. It may seem pedestrian and not particularly romantic, but marriage requires these basics in order to survive and thrive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband evidently had children that I did not know about while we were married. Recently, the mother of those children contacted me and let me know that he does not have anything to do with their kids and apologized to me for seeing him while we were together. She went on to ask me if my kids could meet her kids because they are siblings. I declined because I do not know this woman, and I feel that it should be my ex-husband who facilitates any meetings between siblings. Am I being unreasonable? -- Meet the Siblings

DEAR MEET THE SIBLINGS: Before you meet this woman or her children, talk to your ex-husband. First, acknowledge how messy this situation is. Shame on him for making a secret family that he isn't supporting.

Take a deep breath. Calm yourself to the best of your ability. Then, find your ex and ask to talk to him. Tell him that this woman contacted you and told you about her children. Ask him if they are indeed his children. If so, talk to him about making the introduction. Yes, it would be good for siblings to know each other, but it is already stressful that you are dealing with the aftershock of the divorce, at least for your kids. Be very careful before introducing other people into the mix, especially children. Your ex first needs to own up to this family's existence. Ideally, he should make the introduction. He should not get a pass from providing for them or for your children.

If he admits that these children are his but won't facilitate an introduction, you have to decide next steps. The children are innocent in this situation, but life can get messy. You may want to start by meeting the mother and the children separately to get a sense of the life they live and how you and your children might figure into it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has been struggling to give up cigarettes for years. I thought that watching her aunt die from lung cancer a few years ago would be a wake-up call, but she hasn't slowed down at all. I'm nervous for her, but I'm afraid to intervene because she always gets defensive and calls me judgmental when I say something about her habit. How can I make her understand that quitting would be in her best interest? -- Stop Smoking

DEAR STOP SMOKING: Addictions are powerful and real. They compel people to make poor decisions that make no sense. You are witnessing this in real time right now. You would be amazed to walk by hospitals and see health professionals in white coats standing outside in the cold, smoking cigarettes. You can be sure that they know the health risks, yet they do it anyway.

I wish I could give you brighter news. Your friend knows that cigarettes can kill her. She knows that people she loves have succumbed to the ravages of this bad habit. Your comments will not likely make a difference in her choices. What you can do is stop hanging out with her if she smokes around you. You can rightfully choose not to be in the company of secondhand smoke. If she cannot or will not curb her habit in your presence, you can simply agree -- or not -- to accept her with her flaws. Shaming her will not work, so stop.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When do you know that you've outgrown a friend? I met one of my closest girlfriends in college, and we've been pretty much inseparable ever since. We were roommates for all four years of school and were lucky enough to move to the same city after graduating. It's been five years since we moved to the city together, and lately I feel that my friend isn't showing any real growth. She isn't going for jobs that may get her somewhere in life, and she is still dealing with the same men who would stress her out in college. I'm nowhere near the same person that I was five years ago. It's hard for me to relate to her and her issues when I've grown so much and she's grown so little.

Do you think we've outgrown each other? Is it counterproductive for me to keep her around? -- Growing Apart

DEAR GROWING APART: You don't have to cut this woman out of your life just because she isn't ambitious. That is her choice. You may naturally not find yourself spending as much time with her if your interests have changed. Yes, it is common for friends to grow apart over the years -- for a variety of reasons. If that is the case for the two of you, so be it. Do your best not to judge her, though. She is living her life. You are living yours. She gets to own her choices, just as you are claiming your own.

You may not need to do anything as you two drift apart. It could be that you just see each other less as the natural course of life changes how you spend your time. When you do come together, be kind and nonjudgmental. Accept her for who she is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 40-year-old single father, and I can't seem to find a date. I'm very active on social media and reach out to women all the time, but they're either immature and materialistic or don't seem to be that into me. I live a simple life with my son (when he's not with his mother) and dog. I feel like the only thing missing is a nice lady friend. What can I do to get better results with women? -- Ladyless at 40

DEAR LADYLESS AT 40: A huge challenge right now is that many people are still nervous about getting out and about due to COVID-19. It's too bad because that is what you need to do. Meeting people on social media is fine, but it is not the same thing as meeting face-to-face. You need to get out there -- safely -- and go to events and activities that intrigue you. Put yourself out there so that you can have the opportunity to meet a woman who shares your interests. It is fine to take your son and your dog to some of these outings. A walk in the park is great for exercise and potentially meeting people, for example. Keep your eyes open and be ready to speak up when you see someone who looks interesting.

On the internet, be sure to be specific with your profile. Say what you care about, and describe your life accurately. Do not embellish. You are at an age that can be perfect for finding a partner and settling down. Describe the simple life you want to invite a woman to share with you, and know that it will take time to sort through your options to find "the one.”

