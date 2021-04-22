DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate and I have been arguing over getting a pet. I'm totally fine with getting a cat or something that could kind of take care of itself and wouldn't be destructive. She really wants a large dog. Our apartment doesn't allow large animals. If we got caught with it, we could get evicted. She is offering to pay whatever pet fees they have, but I am dead set against a dog. I know for a fact that she's been looking at dogs behind my back and plans on probably getting one anyway. I enjoy my roommate; she and I have been friends for years, but I cannot support this decision of hers. I do not want to get evicted, and I don't want to have to kick her out for going against my wishes. What do I do? -- Need New Roommate

DEAR NEED NEW ROOMMATE: Schedule a house meeting with your roommate that is specifically about pets. Be direct with her about your concerns -- you do not agree to a large dog, nor does your building. Point out that you know she has been looking for dogs, and that you are unwilling to lie or sneak in order to have a large dog that can get you both evicted. Tell her that a dog is a dealbreaker. Be sure that you can get her off of your lease, though, before you do that.

If it gets bad enough, you may have to include the landlord in this discussion. If she breaks the rules, figure out how to protect yourself so that she has to go, but not you.