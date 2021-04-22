DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been in a relationship for the past six months. My boyfriend and I are happy and in love. A few nights ago, he told me that when we were in our casual dating phase and were not exclusive yet, he was still seeing other women. He told me the names of the girls he was seeing, and I know a few of them very well. I would not have a problem with this, except for the fact that at that time, he told me that he was seeing only me. I'm trying to remain unbothered by this, but it is a little upsetting. I feel like he lied to me so unnecessarily. We've already talked about it, and he promises that it isn't a big deal. How do I address this? I don't know if I feel comfortable continuing a relationship with a liar. -- Six Months In
DEAR SIX MONTHS IN: Slow down and assess the situation. It sounds like your boyfriend is admitting something to you -- still pretty early in your relationship -- so that he can clear the air. In the early days before people commit to each other, it is not uncommon to withhold information about who else you're seeing. Should he have told you that you were the only one? No, but I don't think this is a dealbreaker, especially if you believe that your relationship is going well. You can ask him why he decided to tell you about these other women now. Tell him that it bothers you that he previously lied about it. Talk it out now so that you can move on quickly.
Focus on now and the life you can build for the future. Ask him never to lie to you again.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate and I have been arguing over getting a pet. I'm totally fine with getting a cat or something that could kind of take care of itself and wouldn't be destructive. She really wants a large dog. Our apartment doesn't allow large animals. If we got caught with it, we could get evicted. She is offering to pay whatever pet fees they have, but I am dead set against a dog. I know for a fact that she's been looking at dogs behind my back and plans on probably getting one anyway. I enjoy my roommate; she and I have been friends for years, but I cannot support this decision of hers. I do not want to get evicted, and I don't want to have to kick her out for going against my wishes. What do I do? -- Need New Roommate
DEAR NEED NEW ROOMMATE: Schedule a house meeting with your roommate that is specifically about pets. Be direct with her about your concerns -- you do not agree to a large dog, nor does your building. Point out that you know she has been looking for dogs, and that you are unwilling to lie or sneak in order to have a large dog that can get you both evicted. Tell her that a dog is a dealbreaker. Be sure that you can get her off of your lease, though, before you do that.
If it gets bad enough, you may have to include the landlord in this discussion. If she breaks the rules, figure out how to protect yourself so that she has to go, but not you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been looking to hire a part-time assistant to help me get a project off the ground. Considering how many people are out of work, I figured if I posted the position on my social media, I would get a few candidates. I did, and a few people responded, but nobody seemed eager to work hard. For example, when I wrote back to people to set up interviews, it took them days to respond. One woman sounded interesting, but she wasn't willing to work enough hours. Another man I gave a chance, but he never could show up to our morning meetings on time. I think I may need to go to one of those services that has already vetted people in order to feel confident. Whatever happened to good old-fashioned work ethic? -- Work Ethic
DEAR WORK ETHIC: Amend your job description to include the personality and shared values that you need your assistant to have, including being proactive, timely, well organized, enthusiastic, etc. Using a service may help you with vetting, but know that, either way, it may take a while to find a perfect match. Don't give up and don't lower your standards. It's better for you to be without help for a while than to pay for substandard help. I'd also recommend you stop searching on social media and start looking at dedicated job boards.
DEAR HARRIETTE: After reading your response to When to Give, I need to chime in and suggest you do more research.
While there is incredible unemployment currently, and it appears kind to give money to panhandlers, your suggestion to continue to give is completely off base. Being in an area with significant homelessness -- San Diego -- the challenge with panhandlers, especially aggressive ones, is a daily issue. Providing funds to panhandlers rarely helps them in a productive way; the money goes to their addiction and encourages increasingly aggressive methods. Most advocates encourage that money be given to organizations that actually assist the homeless, such as providing shelter, food and rehab.
Again, most money given to a panhandler generally will go into their arms or to buy alcohol. There have been several articles in this area with interviews from panhandlers; they state the same thing and have suggested a good street corner can net them $50+ an hour, tax free. This has even given rise to fake panhandlers.
Please do not encourage your readers to support panhandlers. Encourage support of organizations that actually contribute to assisting the homeless through programs to either make their lives easier or help them escape the cycle.
I do not work for a nonprofit in this area. I am just a resident of a city with a huge homeless problem that has had to deal with it for 20 years. Panhandler do make it scary to be a woman leaving the house alone, so the reader was very valid in her letter. -- Experienced
DEAR EXPERIENCED: Thank you for your recommendation. I normally follow exactly the advice you have recommended. It has not been my practice to give people money on the street. I admit that seeing so many people in need since the pandemic hit prompted me to feel the urgency to give in the moment.
I will add to your suggestions that I have noticed restaurants in my neighborhood being set up as food kitchens to support the additional need. So, your point is well taken. Giving to establishments and entities that are organized around serving people in need may be more efficient than the one-off gift.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a dream of writing a book, and in 2014 I rented a house on the beach and spent five weeks writing. I made good progress and was happy with the fruits of my labor. When I got home, I did not continue. How do I make it a priority to finish it? It seems that when I am home, I put everything and everyone before finishing my book. I keep telling myself that my book must not be as important as I thought it was or as the other things that I spend my time on. Is this some kind of mental block that is causing me to procrastinate? I have a husband who likes to do everything together, and when I rented the home to be alone and write, he insisted on coming with me. He worked from the house, and I worked on my book. I would appreciate any assistance or advice you can offer. -- Writer's Block
DEAR WRITER'S BLOCK: It takes a tremendous amount of focused attention and discipline to write a book. Honestly, it takes that to do just about anything. To complete a major task, you have to work on it consistently until it is finished. How do you do that? I recommend making a plan that you write down and post so that you are reminded of it every day. Promise yourself that you will devote at least one hour every single day to your book, including weekends. The hour can be used for actual writing, for research, for editing or for review. Even if you only get a few thoughts written down, if you go to your computer or your tablet every single day and focus your attention on your project, something will begin to emerge over time.
Ask your husband to support your efforts just like he did a few years ago. It's fine for him to be nearby if you do not allow him to be a distraction.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been insecure about my nose since I was a little girl. From the beginning of my teen years, I thought about how nice it would be to get a nose job. Now that I am an established working person, I am realizing that this would be completely financially viable for me, and I'm in a position to make this choice. I know that a nose job is a big deal and could change the way my face looks pretty drastically. However, it would be nice to use my autonomy and the money I've worked for to address an insecurity I've held for a long time. Should I go through with getting plastic surgery, or should I just learn to accept the way I look? -- Nose Job
DEAR NOSE JOB: Start with a consultation. Find a doctor by referral if you can. Meet and talk about what you want to do, and review images to discuss how you want your nose to look. Go over your health history with the doctor to ensure that you are healthy enough to undergo this procedure. Know that in some instances, adjusting your nose may also require adjusting other parts of your face. You can discuss all of the options with your doctor.
Ultimately, you can decide if the surgery is the right decision based on your comfort with the doctor and your conviction to have it done. Many people have had successful rhinoplasty surgery performed. This can boost your self-esteem, though you may still need to do some work on the inside to make a significant shift in feelings of self-worth.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I were thinking of having kids this year, as 2020 would be the perfect year for us financially and time-wise to begin the journey of starting a family. This, of course, was before the COVID crisis started. We have not been financially impacted by the crisis, as both of our jobs can be done remotely. However, we are naturally second-guessing the idea. We are thinking of immediate factors such as the fact that social distancing measures might hinder access to medical care, or that my wife might be at a higher risk to the virus during pregnancy. However, the bigger question for us is what it would be like to raise a child during these next couple of years when we are readjusting as a society. We were so excited to start a family, and COVID has really put a wrench in our plans. Would it be selfish to have kids now? Do we have to give up on our dream, or is there a responsible way for us to approach this situation? -- Planning for the Future
DEAR PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE: COVID-19 is forcing us all to readjust and reframe our plans. Only you can decide whether now is the right time for you to start a family, given the new circumstances. However, if you do go forward with it, you must know that things will be different from how you originally envisioned them, and you need to completely think through the ways in which the virus will change your plans, as you have already started to do. Think about child care and education, for example.
Having a child is a blessing, even during COVID-19. If you want to do so, make a plan, have faith and go for it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: What should I do instead of calling the cops? I am an Asian woman, and I live in an apartment in Philadelphia in an area with a fairly high crime rate. Because of my hours (I work at a grocery store), I often have to walk home alone just as it's getting dark, and I am concerned that this puts me at risk.
That said, I am concerned about calling the police to a neighborhood that has many people of color, especially Black people. I do not think I am more at risk of being attacked by a Black person, and I would strongly prefer not to introduce the police into any situation in this community. However, if something were to happen while I'm walking back at night, which I have been raised to remember is all too possible as a young woman, what are some alternative actions I could take? -- Need Protection
DEAR NEED PROTECTION: You are right to be concerned about your safety during your evening walk home, and, sadly, you are also right that it can be tricky to engage police when there is a heightened understanding that Black people can be accused of crimes even when they are not committing them. Our police departments across the country are evaluating their procedures and redefining how they can support communities -- and it will take some time.
Two things you can do: Be proactive, and go speak to someone at your police precinct to inquire about what they would recommend to best support you. If extra patrolling happens during evening hours, that may be more helpful than a 911 call. You can also talk to your community board or neighborhood organization (if you have one) and suggest forming a neighborhood watch, where neighbors look out for one another.
DEAR HARRIETTE: At my job, we've just begun to go to the office a couple of days a week. During the remote period, we hired some new staff into our company. I was looking forward to finally meeting everyone and having in-person interactions with them, even in a limited capacity. However, one of the new employees seems to be flirting with me, and I am not interested. He keeps complimenting me and has tried to inquire about my personal life. I chalked it up to him being awkward and nice, but now he will text me after work hours and has asked me to get coffee sometime. Am I being paranoid? Does this guy just want a friend because of quarantine, or is he looking for love? Either way, how should I approach this situation? I don't think I'm looking for an office romance. -- Drawing the Lines
DEAR DRAWING THE LINES: Be direct with this man so that there is no guessing going on. Tell him it is nice to get to know a new co-worker, but you are getting mixed signals from him. Say that you are happy to get to know him as a colleague, but you are not interested in dating, in case that's what he had in mind.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have high blood pressure, and I take medication for it. Pretty much nobody in my friend group knows about it because I just don't think it's any of their business. I'm a very private person.
The other day when we finally got to meet up in the park -- socially distanced, of course -- I dropped my purse and everything fell out, including my high blood pressure medicine. One of my friends went to help me retrieve everything, and she picked up my meds. She looked at the bottle and asked me why I didn't tell her I had HBP. I was offended. I don't have to talk about my medical condition. Even though she knew what the medication was for, I still felt like it was wrong for her to pry. I told her I didn't want to talk about it. Am I wrong for being so tight-lipped? She is my good friend, but I don't want anybody in my business. -- Outed
DEAR OUTED: You have the right to your privacy, to be sure. But step back a moment and ask yourself why you are so overly sensitive to your good friend knowing about your condition. Since she knew immediately what the medication was for, chances are, she or someone close to her may be suffering from the disease. Instead of hiding out and dealing with your illness in isolation, consider gaining support by talking about it with a select group of friends, or even just one. You can request confidentiality. Of course, that doesn't guarantee that she will say nothing, but it certainly should make her more thoughtful about it.
Millions of Americans suffer from high blood pressure. Having support as you work to make smart choices about diet, exercise and lifestyle changes can be helpful as you work to control this disease. For more information on how to manage your HBP, go to mayocl.in/39lRg0v.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.