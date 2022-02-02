DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband normally leaves for work around 5 a.m., so when he left on New Year's Day at his regular time, it was no big deal to me. Later that morning, I was talking with a friend, and she mentioned how she thought my husband would have had the day off for the holiday. That got me thinking, so I called his office and was greeted by a recording saying the office was closed all week. I confronted him about it once he got home, but he was dismissive about it. I feel like he may be being unfaithful to me. Should I be worried? -- Worried Wife

DEAR WORRIED WIFE: Think back on your husband's behavior. Has he given you any reason to believe that he is having an affair? What else about his behavior is different or suspicious, if anything? Calmly review your life in the past few months to see if anything stands out. If so, note any incidents that give you pause.

Next, sit down and talk to him. Ask him to be honest with you. Point out that he was strangely dismissive when you brought up the office closure, and you believe you deserve to know what's going on with him. Ask him again what he did on New Year's morning at 5 a.m. Ask him directly if he is involved with someone else. Ask him if he wants to stay married to you.

Do your best to get him to talk. If he clams up, tell him that silence really isn't an option if he values your marriage. You need to know what's going on. If you have thought of him as being an honest person, tell him as much. That alone may be what makes this lie so much more offensive to you. Ask him to tell you the truth out of respect for your bond.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating this guy who lives a few hours away from me, so it's been mostly phone conversations and a few in-person dates. It's been only a few weeks, and he has started talking about marriage. It came up that he was previously engaged not even a year ago, so that raised a red flag for me. It also concerns me that he seems more focused on material things, like what type of ring I'd like, where I'd like to live, how much money needs to be made between us, etc., rather than the emotional aspects of marriage. All those things are great, but shouldn't falling in love come first? Am I overthinking it? -- Marriage Material

DEAR MARRIAGE MATERIAL: Clearly, this man wants to be in a committed relationship. He wants to get married. You should talk to him about what went wrong in his previous relationship. Find out why the engagement was broken. It sounds like he is trying to address things that went wrong previously so that he doesn't make the same mistakes again.

Yes, romance is important, but I'm not mad at him for wanting to be clear about the life that you both want to have as a couple. If you are interested in finding a life partner and consider him as your potential mate, go through this process with him. Explore your expectations and figure out together if you two seem like a good fit. It may seem pedestrian and not particularly romantic, but marriage requires these basics in order to survive and thrive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate recently suffered the loss of her mother. I, on the other hand, have never lost a close family member. She is sad -- and reasonably so. She often mopes around the apartment with a certain empty look in her eyes. She took time off from work, which I think was the right decision. I'm just not sure what I should be doing in this situation. I don't know if she wants to talk through her mother's death or just pretend like it never happened. I'm not even sure which one would be the healthy decision. How do I help her through such a difficult time? -- Dealing With Grief

DEAR DEALING WITH GRIEF: Losing a parent can be devastating for a long time and, for some, can seem to be an inconsolable loss. As her roommate, you see her grief more plainly than anyone. What you can do is gently and continually let her know that you are there for her. Ask her if she needs anything, including the need to talk. Offer to be a good listener in case she wants to unload at any point. Do not offer estimates on when she will feel better because you do not know. Do your best to live your life as before, following your same habits. You can also ask her if she needs you to do anything differently for now to support her during this time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has been studying abroad this semester. She'll be turning 21 soon. For months I've been planning to visit her in Europe for her birthday. I've already paid for my ticket and planned an elaborate weekend of birthday festivities for her. We've been arguing a little bit lately, and the other night she said something particularly hurtful to me. She hasn't apologized, and we haven't spoken since. My feelings are so hurt that I am now considering canceling my trip. Am I overreacting? -- Change of Plans

DEAR CHANGE OF PLANS: You need to communicate with your sister now. Reach out to her and schedule a video call so that you can be virtually face-to-face. Talk to her about your recent blow up and how it made you feel. Note that you two have been radio silent since that conversation. Point out what seems obvious to you -- she hurt your feelings.

Tell her the truth: You are reconsidering coming to visit her. As much as you have looked forward to it, you are uncomfortable given how she left things, having hurt your feelings and still not apologized. Check in to see what's on her mind and how she feels about what happened between you. She may have a different opinion; find out. Talk through this challenging moment and decide together if you should take the trip.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has been working hard to build her brand from the ground up. I'm so proud of her, but some days she acts as if she's too important to hang out with me. One time I literally had to make an appointment to speak to her. Am I taking this too personally? Should I lay off? -- Scheduling Calls With BFF

DEAR SCHEDULING CALLS WITH BFF: I think you may be taking this too personally. You said that your friend is working hard to build her brand. That means she is super busy. To build something from scratch takes intense focus and commitment. That means she doesn't have much free time, if any at all, right now. This doesn't mean that she will never have time again. At this moment, she is consumed by her work.

Rather than bemoaning her inability to be available to you, support your friend. If you want to spend more time with her, find out if there is anything you can do to help her develop her brand. That may be the only way that she will have time to spend with you. But even then, it would need to be about the work, not your friendship.

Apart from that, having to schedule an appointment to see your friend makes sense to me. It means that she cares enough to want to ensure that she can show up to see you. Putting you on her calendar is not a diss. It's an indication that she values you.

Stop pouting and start understanding more. Be a good friend by being patient and supportive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm worried about how often my girlfriend takes time off from work. I feel like it's only a matter of time before her boss gets fed up with her constant absence and fires her. We live together, and we're barely scraping by as is, so I'm not sure how we'll make it without her income in the household. I don't want to push her too hard, but if I don't, who will? How can I gently tell her that she needs to stop slacking when it comes to work? -- Stop Skipping Work

DEAR STOP SKIPPING WORK: Your girlfriend's behavior points to an underlying issue. You need to help her get to the bottom of it. Ask her what's wrong. Invite her to tell you why she has been taking so much time off. What is going on in her life that is leading her to be so unreliable? Find out if she is feeling unhealthy or what else is happening. Point out that you need her income in order to maintain your household.

Also, pull back and have a big-picture conversation. Talk to each other about what you want for your lives together. Where do you see yourselves in one year, five years, 10 years? Have a candid conversation about this so that you get to know where both your heads are. What commitment do you intend to make to each other? Are you considering her as your life partner? If so, what do you need to do to shore up your future? If not, are you willing to weather this storm with her, or is her erratic behavior an indication that you need to end your relationship?

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother and his wife recently revealed that they are getting a divorce. I'm extremely close with my sister-in-law; I consider her to be one of my best friends. My brother no longer thinks it's appropriate that we spend time together because of their separation. Is it possible to remain close with her without upsetting my brother? -- Caught Up

DEAR CAUGHT UP: One thing couples often don't realize is that when they marry, their union involves more than just the two of them. It really is a melding of two families. Especially when couples have been married for a long time, it is natural for other family members to become close to them. Your situation is not unusual; divorce is complicated. While your brother wants his break with his wife to be clean -- meaning that she would be completely cut out of the family -- it's not that simple. Unless the reason for their split involves something heinous, dangerous or otherwise threatening to the family, you should be able to maintain a relationship with her.

Sit down with your brother and tell him that you love his soon-to-be-ex-wife and consider her family. Whatever happened between them is unfortunate, but it doesn't change your love for her. Let him know you intend to stay connected to her; although, you should not invite her to family gatherings or make her privy to private family business. It may take some time, but if you manage the relationship so that it isn't in your brother's face, it should be OK.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I accidentally texted the wrong co-worker. I work in a very small office with only 25 employees; we all know each other well, and we go out for happy hours together quite a bit. Last weekend, we all went out for drinks, and one of my co-workers was being completely rude to our server. I meant to complain about her behavior to my other work colleague, but I didn't pay close attention and texted the one I was talking about instead. I haven't spoken to her since. What should I do? -- Wrong Co-Worker

DEAR WRONG CO-WORKER: Consider it a blessing that you texted the offender, and talk to her. It is much better to tell a person to their face what you think about their behavior rather than to gossip about the person to others. You should approach the offender, apologize for sending the snarky text and tell her how you felt. Point out that you thought she was rude to the server that night and it made you uncomfortable. Admit that your intention had been to talk about the incident to your friend rather than directly to her. The text that was delivered to her turned out to be the best prompt ever because it is getting the two of you to speak directly. Use this moment to invite her to be more thoughtful and gracious to people who are serving her.

For yourself, consider this moment a wake-up call. You add to the problem when you talk about people behind their backs. Own up to your thoughts, and address them directly. You will surely have better results.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently told my husband about my best friend's affair. My husband now feels that it is his job to tell my friend's husband about it. He promised me that he wouldn't say anything, but he keeps mentioning it to me and telling me he feels morally obligated to say something. I told him that my friend confided in me, so he would be betraying my trust if he said anything to her husband. Should I warn my friend that my husband may say something to her husband? -- Betrayal

DEAR BETRAYAL: The problem with secrets is that it can be almost impossible to keep them. Of course, it should be a given that secrets held between spouses should be inviolable, but you are seeing that this just isn't always true. Same goes for secrets between best friends. This situation is already messy. I do think you should warn your friend that her secret is no longer safe with you.

Meet up with her so that you can talk about this in person. Apologize for letting her down by revealing her secret. Point out that you thought you could share anything with your husband confidentially, but he feels like he has to say something, so you wanted to give her the heads-up so she can handle her business herself.

Do not get caught up further in this mess, though. Stop talking about it with your husband. Let your friend know you think she should figure out her next steps -- namely if she wants to save her marriage, what does she plan to do? Stay out of the details. Yes, you love her, but this is her life, not yours.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Last year, my sister suffered two miscarriages. She is still understandably devastated and can't even talk about pregnancy without crying. My husband and I found out a few days ago that we are expecting. How do I break the news to my sister? It feels so cruel to expect her to be happy for me right now, but I have to tell her. -- Great News, Poor Timing

DEAR GREAT NEWS, POOR TIMING: Without expectations for how your sister will receive your good news, you are right -- you must tell her. Do so in person if at all possible. Check in with your sister to see how she's doing. Listen to her to get a gauge on her mental state. Having had a miscarriage myself, I understand how blinding the emotional pain can be. And still, your sister will likely be able to find a space in her heart to have joy for you.

Set up the moment by letting her know that you have some bittersweet news to share with her. Then reveal that you just learned about your pregnancy. Even though this is a tender time for her, you knew you had to share the news with your sister. Do not feel that you need to go through a blow-by-blow of each moment of your pregnancy. Share details when she asks. Do not feel hurt if she distances herself at first. Give her space to come to terms with what this means for her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor is super nosy and always oversteps with her questions about my personal life. She's a nice woman, but her questions about my life and curiosity about what's going on in my home is a bit annoying. I caught her staring into my window one time as she walked past it on her way to work. On another occasion, she couldn't stop asking me about every single one of the guests I'd had over since moving in. How do I respectfully tell her to mind her business? -- Nosy Neighbor

DEAR NOSY NEIGHBOR: While remaining cordial, you have to reinforce your privacy. Start by closing your curtains so that she cannot see inside your home. Sadly, you need to make your space seem less welcoming -- to her -- so that it is harder for her to access information about you. When you see this woman, you can greet her, but keep your banter to the simplest of pleasantries. If she asks you about your life, your friends or anything else that you do not want to discuss, simply do not answer her. Just because she asks you a question does not mean that you are required to respond. This may seem rude, but it is effective. If you literally stop engaging her when she crosses a line, over time she may stop crossing it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in a friend group consisting of seven girls. We love to go shopping and thrifting together, which is so fun. I'm more overweight than the rest of my friends, so it becomes uncomfortable when I have to pull a bigger size than them in stores, or when I can't share clothes with them. I have also been stressed out recently, so my acne has gotten pretty bad. I'm trying to learn to love my body, but it's just so hard. Do you have any tips? -- Hating My Body

DEAR HATING MY BODY: It can be hard to feel comfortable in your own skin when you are physically different from your friends. What's key here is knowing that your friends love you for who you are. They already know that you can't swap clothes the way that they can. It's OK. That doesn't mean that you can't shop together. Embrace your curves, and look for clothing that showcases your assets. When you adopt the attitude that there is a perfect garment there for you, it will be easier to find it. Think of full-figured women and girls who are confident. Remember them when you are feeling a bit low.

Start tending to your body more. Stand in front of the mirror and begin to adore yourself. Tell yourself that you love yourself just the way you are. Practice looking in the mirror and offering yourself love and acceptance. Point out your assets to yourself. Compliment yourself on something every day -- your hairstyle, your sweater, your curves -- something. As you begin to see yourself for who you are and look for the beauty in you, it will be easier for you to take care of yourself.

Develop a skin care routine that will help with your acne. Also pay attention to what you eat and drink. Make adjustments over time that will promote better health. And don't stop hanging with your girls!

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

