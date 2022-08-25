DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter used to have a bad habit of biting her nails down to the skin. Over the years, she has done much better, which is why it is worrying me now that she is back to this behavior. I don't know what is going on with her, but I'm sure that something is wrong. I try to get her to talk to me, but she's unwilling to open up. She is an only child. To my knowledge, she may talk to her best friend about certain things, but I'm not sure. I'm at my wit's end. My daughter is 19, so I can't force her to do anything, but she does still live in my house. What can I do to help her? -- Nail Biter

DEAR NAIL BITER: You can reach out to her best friend. Let her know what your concern is -- namely, that nail-biting is a potential sign of something serious that your daughter is dealing with. Ask if she knows of anything that you should be aware of. Make it clear that you aren't necessarily asking her to betray your daughter's confidence. You are just concerned about her. Perhaps she can inquire on her own to see how your daughter is doing. Even if she doesn't report back exactly what she learns, she may be able to console your daughter. If there's any red-alert situation, encourage her to inform you.

The most important thing is for you to keep the dialogue going with your daughter. Invite her to do things with you that you both enjoy. Find ways to spend time together so that you are in her company more. Resist the urge to ask a million questions. Just be with her to the best of your ability. Let her know you will support her no matter what is going on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter had friends over for the weekend at our summer cottage. I noticed that two of them sneaked off to be in the room together for an extended period of time, though I only realized this after the fact. I do not allow teenagers to sleep together in my house, even if they are already 18; my daughter knows that. I asked her to speak to her friends and let them know I thought that was disrespectful. They obliged and didn't sneak off anymore. Should I tell their parents that this occurred? I'm not quite sure how to handle this. -- Crossing a Line

DEAR CROSSING A LINE: I'm not sure how helpful it would be to tell the parents that their teens were in a room behind a closed door for a while. You don't know what happened -- if anything. You do know that you were able to enforce your house rules, even if it was after the fact. In the future, you can make it clear to the teens what the boundaries are and that if they cross them, they have to leave.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 30-year-old lesbian who just proposed to my girlfriend. I had never come out to any of my family; I really didn't feel the need to because I've never been close to any of them. Now that I'm engaged to a woman, everyone has something negative to say about it. I love my family even though we're not close, but I need them to accept me and my fiancee as a couple. How do I approach this with my family, knowing they disagree with it? -- Accept Us

DEAR ACCEPT US: Because you never revealed your sexual identity to your family, news of your engagement has opened up the range of emotions they have about you, your fiancee and your life. You set yourself up for this criticism by not talking to your family about your life earlier.

The good news is that it's not too late to clear the air. You may want to handle this in two parts. Start by calling a family meeting. Consider it an informational gathering. Tell them that you are sorry that you didn't confide in them earlier about your life, but it wasn't personal. You are a private person, and you didn't want to be judged. Now that you have made a choice as to how and with whom you want to live your life, you would like to have their blessing and support. Tell them you want to introduce them to your fiancee, and you hope they will be kind to her. Ask them to give you that much.

Be prepared to talk through their thoughts and feelings. Allow them to speak their minds, even if it is hard to hear. Everyone needs to feel that they can be honest in order for you to stand a chance at seeing them welcome your fiancee.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My 23-year-old daughter is aspiring to be an Instagram model. I have worked hard to make sure she got through college with no debt, and now that she has a degree in education and no student loan debt, she wants to use her savings to move to Los Angeles, take Instagram pictures and vlog about it. This makes no sense to me; she was supposed to become a teacher like me. How do I convince her to find a real job in education like we planned? -- Be Like Mom

DEAR BE LIKE MOM: You may not be able to convince your daughter to follow in your footsteps, but perhaps you can give her some perspective on the choices she is about to make. If she ever wants to start a career as a teacher, she should think twice about becoming an Instagram model. Commonly, the pictures posted are sexualized and highly suggestive. That alone could cost her the opportunity to get a job as a teacher. The expectation for a teaching role is a person of high moral standards. Usually that means hiring committees frown upon sexually charged imagery on one's social media.

Ask your daughter what her long-term goals are. Stop trying to get her to be a mini-you. Instead, help her to think through her choices and determine how her actions today will help or hinder her. Do not protest too much, though. The more you visibly hate her idea, the more determined she may become to pursue it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was offered a position that pays well, but it has nothing to do with the field that I'm interested in working in. A family friend recommended me for the position, and after a couple of interviews, I was offered a full-time job in the human resources department of a hospital. My real passion is photography. My last job was right up my alley, but it didn't pay a living wage. I'm conflicted because I need the money, but I don't want to veer too far off track from my goals and interests. Should I take the job? -- Next Steps

DEAR NEXT STEPS: Sometimes a job serves a particular purpose other than career fulfillment. Perhaps this job is here for you so that you can pay your bills and save money. Perhaps it frees you to pursue your photography on evenings and weekends. Look at your whole life and map out a plan that affords you space to do what you love as you take care of yourself. Many people have to piece together more than one way of making money in order to pursue their dreams. In order for that to work long-term, you have to be willing to look at your job as a positive in your life, even if it isn't exactly how you want to spend your time.

Your big-picture plan may be to turn your interest in photography into a full-time career. If that's the case, refine your skills and search for opportunities. Meanwhile, be grateful for what you have, and put your all into the job so that it will be yours as long as you want it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm passionate about weight training because of how it completely changed my life in high school. Weight training made me stronger not only physically, but also mentally. A man I've been seeing for a few months recently told me that he finds my muscles "kinda masculine," but also that he doesn't mind at all. This hurt my feelings for obvious reasons. No cisgender woman wants to be considered masculine. I've been skipping the gym lately because of how much those comments wounded me. I've still been seeing the man, but it's been hard to get his comments out of my head. What should I do? -- Weight Trainer

DEAR WEIGHT TRAINER: Is this the right man for you? This is a real question you should ask yourself. The fact that you are diligent about being strong and healthy should be appealing to your partner. It sounds like he is either intimidated or turned off by the work you have been doing on yourself.

Tell him how his comments made you feel. You need to be honest with him. Pay attention to how he reacts. If he truly is not as interested in you because of how you are sculpting your body, that's a sign that he may not be your perfect match. What you shouldn't do is stop exercising because he criticized you. Keep up the great work!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom gets upset every time she hears I make my son wash the dishes. She insists that it is just not a job a boy should be doing, and that only girls should wash dishes. I don't want to raise my son to think this way, but I don't want to be disrespectful to my mom. How should I approach her about disagreeing with her beliefs? -- Boys Wash Dishes, Too

DEAR BOYS WASH DISHES, TOO: Now that you are a mom, you have to make it crystal clear to your mother that you appreciate her and all that she taught you, but now it is your turn to be the parent. Tell her that you are grateful for her guidance. Much of it you do follow, but on some points, you differ. Make it clear to her that you believe that boys should participate in household maintenance. Tell her you do not agree with her philosophy that housework should be reserved for girls. Moreover, ask her not to say such things around your child. You are the mother in his life, and your rules will be followed.

If your mother does share her beliefs with your son, which is likely, be prepared to talk to your son and let him know that you and your mom differ on certain principles of how men and women should live in the world. Point out that you love your mother, but in some instances you do not follow her guidance. Be sure to explain why so that your son doesn't just view your divergence as defiance. One day he will likely disagree with some belief you espouse. Your actions and explanations today will serve as the backbone of his words and actions in the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently got married, and when I went to visit her, she made me stay in a hotel instead of at her house like I always have. When I asked her about this, she said she didn't want her husband to be tempted by me. I am offended that she looks at me as a threat, but I'm also a bit concerned that she may be in a toxic marriage if she's worried about her husband being tempted. Am I wrong to feel offended? -- Insecure BFF

DEAR INSECURE BFF: Something is going on, and you should be suspicious. Go out with your friend. In a neutral environment where her husband will not likely join you, ask her what is going on. Gently inquire about her life, including how she likes marriage and what it's like to be in that level of relationship with her husband. Ask her why she is worried about him being "tempted" by you. Has anything happened? Why is she worried about you being in his presence?

Probe deeper. Is she happy? What does she want in life? Is she getting any of that in her marriage? Talk to her until you have a sense of what her life is like. Let her know that you are there for her if she ever needs an escape.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106