DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a neighborhood that is predominantly Spanish-speaking, and where I go to school, most of the students are Latinx. I am the only non-Spanish-speaker in my friend group. My friends will speak Spanish in front of me, knowing that I cannot engage with them. I know that they are not talking about me or anything, but I do feel excluded when I can't understand what they're saying. Is it wrong to ask them to speak English around me? -- Left Out
DEAR LEFT OUT: You are not wrong to want them to speak English when you are around. You can ask them to do so. You can also step away when they get so engrossed that they forget that you are there.
Better still, you can take a Spanish class. If your friend group consists of all Spanish speakers, I'm sure they would appreciate it if you made the effort to learn their language. If you do try, chances are, they will be happy and may be inspired to be more inclusive. You can even ask them to help you to learn Spanish. What are their most frequent slang terms? When you hear a phrase that they say a lot, ask what it means and how to say it. Communication is a two-way street. If you become more interested in their language, they, in turn, will likely become more interested in you.
One thing that I know about Americans (and I am American) is that most of us only speak English. Yet our world is vast, and many other languages exist. To be a true citizen of the world requires that you learn about other cultures and languages. Go for it. Expand your ability to speak Spanish. And don't stop there. Learn another language. It's fun!
DEAR HARRIETTE: It's been brought to my attention that I may not be the best listener. I zone out a lot when people talk to me about topics I don't find immediately interesting. It's really a subconscious thing. Then if they ask me a question about it, I am dumbfounded because I don't know what they were talking about. How can I become a better listener? -- Listening Issues
DEAR LISTENING ISSUES: There is something called active listening that can save you here. Literally lean in when people are talking and look them in the eye. Pay close attention to whatever they are saying and ask clarifying questions. By engaging with them as they talk, you become an active part of the conversation. This can help you to avoid zoning out and to retain what is being shared. It also lets the speaker know that you care about what is being said. Even when the topic is not of particular interest to you, you can listen intently -- actively -- to show that you care about the speaker.
Another thing you can do is jot down notes, key words about the topic being discussed so that you can recall the conversation later. I have become better at retaining random bits of information by writing them down. You can, too.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend has no idea how to dress. Whenever we go out, she wears something ridiculous or inappropriate and embarrasses me. Sometimes the outfits will be out of style, or they'll make no sense whatsoever for the occasion or weather. It's really getting out of hand. I don't want us to stop doing things together, but I feel like I'm not a real friend if I don't tell her how she looks. I also don't want to come across as a hater because I know how it would sound. What do I tell her? -- Truth Hurts
DEAR TRUTH HURTS: You call this person your best friend; now it's time to show her what that means. Instead of privately fuming about her wardrobe choices, tell her that you are concerned that she often seems to miss it when it comes to dressing for the occasion. Tell her that a lot of these activities have unwritten dress codes -- not that she has to be a cookie cutter of others, but more that there are parameters that she may want to consider before getting dressed. Ask her if she is willing to talk about this with you. If so, gently give her some examples where you believe she missed in a big way -- and why. Especially when you thought how she dressed was inappropriate, explain what went awry until you are sure she understands it.
Also, know that your friend may just have a quirky personal style and doesn't want to conform to whatever standards the moment calls for. If that ends up being her stance, you will need to figure out how to accept her for who she is, weird wardrobe and all, and stop being embarrassed. Let her be her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think a group of boys that I go to school with are stealing from the department store where I work. I think they do it on purpose when I'm working because they don't think that I will tell anyone. I have no solid evidence other than the fact that I've seen a few of them wearing things from my store that I don't remember them buying. They never buy anything when they're in the store; they just linger. I don't want to get in trouble because my manager knows that I know them. I'm really good friends with this group, and I do not want any of them going to jail. What do I do? -- Tattletale
DEAR TATTLETALE: Your job is to alert your boss to your concerns. Be direct and tell them that you have no evidence of their stealing, but you are suspicious. Suggest that security watch them closely. Offer that this makes you very uncomfortable because you know them, but you believe your responsibility is to alert your boss to possible theft. Ask not to be involved in surveilling them since you are in the awkward position of knowing them at your school.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom's boyfriend is not a good guy at all. He's been arrested several times, and I think he currently has a warrant our for his arrest. My sister and I also recently found out that he has a child by another woman that he never told my mom about. My mom is in her late 50s and has never had the best of luck when it comes to men. I think that she's holding on to this guy out of desperation. I want her to realize that there's so much better out there and that she doesn't have to settle for this man. All he's doing is dragging her down. What do I do? -- Dump Him
DEAR DUMP HIM: This is your mother's life, not yours. Just as you might fail to change a girlfriend's mind about a bad boyfriend, the same is likely to happen with your mother until the day she wakes up and realizes that this man isn't good for her. I'm sorry to say that, but it's probably true.
What you can do is encourage your mom to do things with you and your sister, with girlfriends and neighbors. Try to get her to expand her sphere so that she engages in activities that she finds fun and fulfilling independent of him. Don't bad-mouth her man, but if she asks for input or mentions his bad actions, you can state your opinion. Be there to support her without judging her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work with a woman who gossips way too much. We enjoy each other's company and have lunch together almost every day, but she just won't stop gossiping. I've tried to tell her several times that it's inappropriate for her to talk about our team members, but she won't listen to me. I have inherent issues with people who spend all their time talking about others. I find that this is affecting our relationship, and I don't want it to. How do I go about telling her how uncomfortable I feel about her gossiping? -- Change the Subject
DEAR CHANGE THE SUBJECT: You may have to change your patterns. It is unlikely that you will be able to get this woman to change her behavior. Think of a project or duty that you can take on as an urgent task that will prevent you from having lunch with her every day. Beg off from your lunches for a while, letting her know you have something you must do. This way you can separate from her, hopefully without becoming fuel for her gossip. But know that a person who gossips about others probably also talks about you when you aren't around.
If your cooling-off session gives you peace, keep it up. When you dine with her again, change the subject when she starts in about others. Tell her you just don't want to hear this negativity. You want peace and positivity while you eat. If she refuses to stop, stop eating with her for good. Expect to endure her verbal wrath. Just chalk it up to being part of the club.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106