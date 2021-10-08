DEAR TATTLETALE: Your job is to alert your boss to your concerns. Be direct and tell them that you have no evidence of their stealing, but you are suspicious. Suggest that security watch them closely. Offer that this makes you very uncomfortable because you know them, but you believe your responsibility is to alert your boss to possible theft. Ask not to be involved in surveilling them since you are in the awkward position of knowing them at your school.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom's boyfriend is not a good guy at all. He's been arrested several times, and I think he currently has a warrant our for his arrest. My sister and I also recently found out that he has a child by another woman that he never told my mom about. My mom is in her late 50s and has never had the best of luck when it comes to men. I think that she's holding on to this guy out of desperation. I want her to realize that there's so much better out there and that she doesn't have to settle for this man. All he's doing is dragging her down. What do I do? -- Dump Him

DEAR DUMP HIM: This is your mother's life, not yours. Just as you might fail to change a girlfriend's mind about a bad boyfriend, the same is likely to happen with your mother until the day she wakes up and realizes that this man isn't good for her. I'm sorry to say that, but it's probably true.