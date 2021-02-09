DEAR HARRIETTE: I was in the middle of dealing with a significant tax problem when the coronavirus pandemic hit. I see that we are getting an extension to file, but I'm worried that any day now I could get a lien in the mail because I owe the IRS a lot of money and have not filed yet. I was already feeling paralyzed by this. Now it's worse since I can't really work with my accountant right now. This is my fault, but I don't know how to get out of it. -- IRS Blues

DEAR IRS BLUES: The good news is that the federal government announced that they are suspending tax liens -- for now. It is unclear how long this extension of grace will last, though. You should get in touch with your accountant and make a plan for finishing your taxes. Find out if your accountant can facilitate a conversation with the IRS to talk about your situation. If possible, you should have the professional on the phone with you, but if you can't figure that out, make the call yourself. Making a focused effort to handle your situation will show you doing your due diligence even during this crisis. For the latest information on taxes, go to Taxpayer Advocate Service at taxpayeradvocate.irs.gov/taxupdates.