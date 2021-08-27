DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad offered to pay me to take a college course for my brother so he wouldn't fail. I've always had much better grades than my brother, and I used to help him with all of his schoolwork when we lived together. When I moved away, I hoped he would be less dependent on me and start to study on his own.
My dad called me to tell me that my brother isn't doing so well since his school transitioned to online learning and that he could really benefit from me taking one of his general education courses for him. I know it isn't my responsibility, but I do not want him to fail. At the same time, how will he ever learn anything if I'm constantly helping him? What should I do? -- Not My Job
DEAR NOT MY JOB: It's too bad you and your family created this practice of you doing work for your brother. You are right. He will never succeed if he doesn't learn how to do so on his own. Not only is it unethical for you to take a class for your brother, it is also completely unhelpful to him in the long run. If he fails a class because he doesn't understand or doesn't apply himself, he will have to learn the material and repeat the course until he gets it. That is what's best for him, even if he and your father don't think so. Stop enabling him, and tell him and your father why. Your brother absolutely must learn to fend for himself. Only his own accomplishments can lead him to his path in life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I got into an argument, and he didn't speak to me for an entire week. He insisted that it was all a misunderstanding. He said that he thought I was the one who did not want to hear from him, but I don't want to be with someone who can go an entire week without at least checking on me. Is this valid? I don't think there is any excuse for going that long without speaking to the person you are in a relationship with. -- No Excuse
DEAR NO EXCUSE: Forget the one-week silent treatment and get to the bottom of the issue. What happened that prompted the argument? How did you resolve it -- if you did? Plan a meeting with your boyfriend where you sit down and talk about what is bothering the two of you. Talk it out. Do your best not to be judgmental. Hear him out so that you get a sense of what is on his mind. Ask him to do the same.
Also, since you do not appreciate the silent treatment, tell him that you do not want that to happen again. Instead, if you two are at odds, agree to talk through your difficulties rather than retire to your corners and sulk. To strengthen your relationship, you have to figure out how to handle conflict.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I are pretty competitive when it comes to sports and gambling; it's what we have always done since college. We get hurt -- like bumps and bruises -- but end up fine. We laugh it off and get back up, no problem. We gamble and make bets on games and random things. We do silly and crazy dares.
Recently, I got a new job that came with a signing bonus. While we were having one of our competitive nights, we made some bets, and I felt invincible putting up my big check. My friend, being my friend, matched it. I won, and he lost. I knew he could not afford to pay up, but he wrote me a check anyway. Now he won't talk to me. I gave the money back to him, but his pride won't let him keep it. I feel like a villain for winning. I don't know how to fix this. What should I do? -- Sore Loser
DEAR SORE LOSER: Time will be the healer in this situation. What happened goes far beyond that competitive moment. In your moment of invincibility, you revealed to your friend that you have won a bigger competition, which neither of you may have realized you were in -- namely, that of the bigger paycheck and the uptick in your career.
All of the games that you two have played over the years show how competition lives at your core. Naturally, it would show its face when things get real. All you can do is let time take care of it. You were out of turn in waving the flag of your bonus in his face. After things cool off a bit, you can text or call him and invite him to engage again, like usual. Eventually, you should be able to establish a refreshed rapport.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband curses a lot these days. Even though we have two young children and I ask him repeatedly to curb his language, he just doesn't seem to care anymore. He used to reserve his profanity for our private conversations, but now he can't be bothered. My youngest, who is 7, just used curse words when speaking to me. I was mortified. I do not want my children to think that cursing is acceptable. How can I get my husband to stop? -- No More Potty Language
DEAR NO MORE POTTY LANGUAGE: Carve out a private moment with your husband when the children are asleep and you two are alert. Tell him you want to talk about something serious. Then go for it. Reveal that your youngest is now cursing, and you are concerned. Point out that your husband's constant profanity is fueling this. You want to teach the children to use appropriate, respectful language, and you need his support. Ask him to agree NOT to curse around them. Pick replacement words and phrases that you agree on. Push until he agrees.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been applying for jobs, and they all get back to me at different times. After interviewing with one place, I was offered a job and started working. I had worked there for two weeks when I received a call for an interview for another job. I made time to do that interview remotely, and I was offered the job that day. I really love the new job, but I already accepted the other one. I've never been in this position where I have a choice of where I can work. I want to take this other job, but I feel weird leaving the first employer so soon after telling them how greatly appreciative and excited I was to work with them. How do I ethically leave this job for another one? -- Retracting My Acceptance
DEAR RETRACTING MY ACCEPTANCE: Take a pause and evaluate both jobs. Are you sure that this other job is a much better fit? In order to make such an abrupt move after accepting a position, it should be well worth the inconvenience to your current employer and the blow to your reputation. You run the risk of being labeled by your current company as untrustworthy, flaky or dishonorable -- not a label you would want.
But if the new offer is truly in sync with your career goals and your gut tells you that this is the right way to go, you can consider it. You should be upfront with the new employer, for starters. Tell them that you are interested, but you already accepted a different position and you need to give the current employer at least two weeks' notice, if they want it. If the new employer agrees, go to your current boss and break the news. Be honest and respectful. Explain that as much as you like the job you have, this other one is a better fit for your career goals. Apologize profusely. If you signed a contract that has a time commitment, this could be moot.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been wearing sweats and T-shirts for the past year as we have been isolated during COVID-19, and it's not good. I had to go to a socially distanced event for my family last weekend, and when I went to put on some real clothes, nothing fit. I don't know how much weight I have gained, but it's enough to erase my wardrobe. I don't have the money to replace my clothes, and I don't want to stay this size. What should I do? -- Nothing Fits
DEAR NOTHING FITS: Now is the time to get up and move. Many of us have been stuck still for so long that even the daily movement of walking from here to there to get to work or to the grocery store or to an appointment has evaporated. You can claim that back. Start by doing simple exercises to get you moving at home. You can go online to find workout classes that you can join virtually.
You should get a physical to check on your overall health, and ask to talk to a nutritionist. Because you aren't moving much, you should eat less. Makes sense, right? Replace other beverages with water. Eat little or no sugar. Reduce your portion sizes. Rather than going extreme, if you can cut back a bit on everything -- and follow your doctor's recommendations -- you should be able to slim down over time. Good luck!
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106